The four best tips from champion brackets

The four best tips from champion brackets

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan earned the four No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA tournament. But they're only four of the 68 teams to play in March Madness this year.

Here's a complete list of all of them.

2021 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams

BRACKET GAME: Make your picks now for the NCAA tournament

Here's the official seed list:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Ohio St.

7. Iowa

8. Houston

9. Arkansas

10. West Virginia

11. Texas

12. Kansas

13. Florida St.

14. Purdue

15. Oklahoma St.

16. Virginia

17. Creighton

18. Villanova

19. Tennessee

20. Colorado

21. Southern California

22. Texas Tech

23. BYU

24. San Diego St.

25. Oregon

26. UConn

27. Clemson

28. Florida

29. LSU

30. Loyola Chicago

31. North Carolina

32. Oklahoma

33. Missouri

34. Georgia Tech

35. Wisconsin

36. Maryland

37. St. Bonaventure

38. Virginia Tech

39. VCU

40. Rutgers

41. Syracuse

42. Utah St.

43. Michigan St.

44. UCLA

45. Wichita St.

46. Oregon St.

47. Georgetown

48. Drake

49. Winthrop

50. UC Santa Barbara

51. Ohio

52. North Texas

53. Liberty

54. UNC Greensboro

55. Abilene Christian

56. Morehead St.

57. Colgate

58. Eastern Washington

59. Grand Canyon

60. Cleveland St.

61. Oral Roberts

62. Iona

63. Drexel

64. Hartford

65. Mount St. Mary’s

66. Texas Southern

67. Norfolk St.

68. Appalachian St.

NCAA tournament bids by conference

The Big Ten has the most teams in the field with nine. Here's the conference breakdown: