NCAA.com | March 14, 2021 2021 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan earned the four No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA tournament. But they're only four of the 68 teams to play in March Madness this year. Here's a complete list of all of them. 2021 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams Here's the official seed list: 1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Illinois 4. Michigan 5. Alabama 6. Ohio St. 7. Iowa 8. Houston 9. Arkansas 10. West Virginia 11. Texas 12. Kansas 13. Florida St. 14. Purdue 15. Oklahoma St. 16. Virginia 17. Creighton 18. Villanova 19. Tennessee 20. Colorado 21. Southern California 22. Texas Tech 23. BYU 24. San Diego St. 25. Oregon 26. UConn 27. Clemson 28. Florida 29. LSU 30. Loyola Chicago 31. North Carolina 32. Oklahoma 33. Missouri 34. Georgia Tech 35. Wisconsin 36. Maryland 37. St. Bonaventure 38. Virginia Tech 39. VCU 40. Rutgers 41. Syracuse 42. Utah St. 43. Michigan St. 44. UCLA 45. Wichita St. 46. Oregon St. 47. Georgetown 48. Drake 49. Winthrop 50. UC Santa Barbara 51. Ohio 52. North Texas 53. Liberty 54. UNC Greensboro 55. Abilene Christian 56. Morehead St. 57. Colgate 58. Eastern Washington 59. Grand Canyon 60. Cleveland St. 61. Oral Roberts 62. Iona 63. Drexel 64. Hartford 65. Mount St. Mary's 66. Texas Southern 67. Norfolk St. 68. Appalachian St. NCAA tournament bids by conference The Big Ten has the most teams in the field with nine. Here's the conference breakdown: America East — 1 American — 2 Atlantic 10 — 2 Atlantic Coast — 7 ASUN — 1 Big East — 4 Big Sky — 1 Big South — 1 Big Ten — 9 Big 12 — 7 Big West — 1 Colonial — 1 Conference USA — 1 Horizon — 1 Ivy — 0 Metro Atlantic — 1 Mid-American — 1 Mid-Eastern — 1 Missouri Valley — 2 Mountain West — 2 Northeast — 1 Ohio Valley — 1 Pac-12 — 5 Patriot — 1 Southeastern — 6 Southern — 1 Southland — 1 Southwestern — 1 Summit League — 1 Sun Belt — 1 West Coast — 2 Western Athletic — 1