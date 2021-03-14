2021 NCAA Tournament tip times and announcer teams announced for March Madness

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV and TBS on Thursday, March 18, at 5 p.m. ET. First round game coverage will be held on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for Sunday’s second round games will be announced after the conclusion of Friday’s games. Monday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Saturday.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

NCAA First Four - Thursday, March 18

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/analyst/REporter 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Evan Washburn 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Evan Washburn 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce

First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 19

Tip (ET) Network site game Play-by-Play/analyst/REporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas Spero Dedes/Brendan Haywood/Lauren Shehadi 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Dana Jacobson 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/Evan Washburn 3:00 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/AJ Ross 4:00 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee Spero Dedes/Brendan Haywood/Lauren Shehadi

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 19

Tip (ET) Network site game play-by-play/analyst/reporter 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Dana Jacobson 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assemby Hall (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/Evan Washburn 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue Tom McCarthy/Avery Johnson/AJ Ross 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson Spero Dedes/Brendan Haywood/Lauren Shehadi 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/AJ Ross 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanvoa Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Dana Jacobson

First Round Games – Saturday Afternoon, March 20

tip (ET) Network site game play-by-play/analyst/reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Georgetowon vs. (5) Colorado Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas/AJ Ross 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Evan Washburn 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/Evan Washburn 3:00 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/AJ Ross 4:00 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas/AJ Ross 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Wichita State/Drake vs. (6) USC Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce

First Round Games – Saturday Evening, March 20

tip (ET) network site game play-by-play/analyst/reporter 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/Evan Washburn 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma Tom McCarthy/Avery Johnson/AJ Ross 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. (1) Gonzaga Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Michigan State/UCLA vs. (6) BYU Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas/AJ Ross 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas Lisa Byington/Steve Smith/AJ Ross 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon Brad Nessler/Steve Lavin/Avery Johnson/Evan Washburn

