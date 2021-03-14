2021 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare

The 2021 SEC tournament ended on Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Top-seeded Alabama won a thriller against LSU in the championship game, 80-79.

All games were in Nashville, Tennessee.

2021 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2021 SEC tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt 79, No. 13 Texas A&M 68

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State 74, No. 8 Kentucky 73

Game 3: No. 5 Florida 69, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri 73, No. 10 Georgia 70

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss 76, No. 11 South Carolina 59

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama 85, No. 9 Mississippi State 48

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee 78, No. 5 Florida 66

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas 70, No. 7 Missouri 64

Game 9: No. 3 LSU 76, No. 6 Ole Miss 73

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 10: No. 1 Alabama 73, No. 4 Tennessee 68

Game 11: No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 Arkansas 71

Championship — Sunday, March 14

No. 1 Alabama 80, No. 3 LSU 79

2021 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds all have byes into the quarterfinals.

Alabama Arkansas LSU Tennessee Florida Ole Miss Missouri Kentucky Mississippi State Georgia South Carolina Vanderbilt Texas A&M

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.