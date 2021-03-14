NEW

March 14, 2021

2021 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds

The 2021 SEC tournament ended on Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Top-seeded Alabama won a thriller against LSU in the championship game, 80-79.

All games were in Nashville, Tennessee.

2021 SEC tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2021 SEC tournament bracket

2021 SEC tournament: Schedule, scores

All times ET.

First round — Wednesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt 79, No. 13 Texas A&M 68

Second round — Thursday, March 11

Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State 74, No. 8 Kentucky 73
Game 3: No. 5 Florida 69, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63
Game 4: No. 7 Missouri 73, No. 10 Georgia 70
Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss 76, No. 11 South Carolina 59

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama 85, No. 9 Mississippi State 48
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee 78, No. 5 Florida 66
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas 70, No. 7 Missouri 64
Game 9: No. 3 LSU 76, No. 6 Ole Miss 73

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 10: No. 1 Alabama 73, No. 4 Tennessee 68
Game 11: No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 Arkansas 71

Championship — Sunday, March 14

No. 1 Alabama 80, No. 3 LSU 79

2021 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds all have byes into the quarterfinals.

  1. Alabama
  2. Arkansas
  3. LSU
  4. Tennessee
  5. Florida
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Missouri
  8. Kentucky
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Georgia
  11. South Carolina
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Texas A&M

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta
1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta
1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn.
1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La.
1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn.
1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky.
1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky.
1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1979 No. 2 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) No. 6 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1980 No. 2 LSU 80-78 No. 1 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1981 No. 6 Ole Miss 66-62 No. 5 Georgia Birmingham, Ala.
1982 No. 3 Alabama 48-46 No. 1 Kentucky Lexington, Ky.
1983 No. 6 Georgia 86-71 No. 9 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1984 No. 1 Kentucky 51-49 No. 2 Auburn Nashville, Tenn.
1985 No. 8 Auburn 53-49 No. 3 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1986 No. 1 Kentucky 83-72 No. 3 Alabama Lexington, Ky.
1987 No. 1 Alabama 69-62 No. 7 LSU Atlanta
1988 No. 1 Kentucky 62-57 No. 7 Georgia Baton Rouge, La.
1989 No. 2 Alabama 72-60 No. 1 Florida Knoxville, Tenn.
1990 No. 2 Alabama 70-51 No. 5 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla.
1991 No. 3 Alabama 88-69 No. 9 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky.
1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn.
1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta
1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans
1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn.
1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta
1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta
2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta
2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn.
2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta
2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans
2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta
2005  Florida 70-53  Kentucky Atlanta
2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn.
2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta
2008  Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta
2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla.
2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn.
2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta
2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans
2013 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn.
2014  Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta
2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn.
2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis
2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.

