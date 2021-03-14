NCAA.com | March 14, 2021 2021 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, seeds How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare Share The 2021 SEC tournament ended on Sunday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and seeds below. Top-seeded Alabama won a thriller against LSU in the championship game, 80-79. All games were in Nashville, Tennessee. 2021 SEC tournament: Bracket Click or tap here for a printable bracket. 2021 SEC tournament: Schedule, scores All times ET. First round — Wednesday, March 10 Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt 79, No. 13 Texas A&M 68 Second round — Thursday, March 11 Game 2: No. 9 Mississippi State 74, No. 8 Kentucky 73 Game 3: No. 5 Florida 69, No. 12 Vanderbilt 63 Game 4: No. 7 Missouri 73, No. 10 Georgia 70 Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss 76, No. 11 South Carolina 59 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12 Game 6: No. 1 Alabama 85, No. 9 Mississippi State 48 Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee 78, No. 5 Florida 66 Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas 70, No. 7 Missouri 64 Game 9: No. 3 LSU 76, No. 6 Ole Miss 73 Semifinals — Saturday, March 13 Game 10: No. 1 Alabama 73, No. 4 Tennessee 68 Game 11: No. 3 LSU 78, No. 2 Arkansas 71 Championship — Sunday, March 14 No. 1 Alabama 80, No. 3 LSU 79 2021 SEC tournament: Seeds The top four seeds all have byes into the quarterfinals. Alabama Arkansas LSU Tennessee Florida Ole Miss Missouri Kentucky Mississippi State Georgia South Carolina Vanderbilt Texas A&M SEC tournament: History, champions Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta 1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta 1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn. 1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. 1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn. 1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky. 1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky. 1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1979 No. 2 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) No. 6 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1980 No. 2 LSU 80-78 No. 1 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1981 No. 6 Ole Miss 66-62 No. 5 Georgia Birmingham, Ala. 1982 No. 3 Alabama 48-46 No. 1 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 1983 No. 6 Georgia 86-71 No. 9 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1984 No. 1 Kentucky 51-49 No. 2 Auburn Nashville, Tenn. 1985 No. 8 Auburn 53-49 No. 3 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1986 No. 1 Kentucky 83-72 No. 3 Alabama Lexington, Ky. 1987 No. 1 Alabama 69-62 No. 7 LSU Atlanta 1988 No. 1 Kentucky 62-57 No. 7 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. 1989 No. 2 Alabama 72-60 No. 1 Florida Knoxville, Tenn. 1990 No. 2 Alabama 70-51 No. 5 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla. 1991 No. 3 Alabama 88-69 No. 9 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky. 1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn. 1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta 1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans 1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn. 1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta 1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta 2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta 2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn. 2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta 2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans 2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta 2005 Florida 70-53 Kentucky Atlanta 2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn. 2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta 2008 Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta 2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla. 2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn. 2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta 2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans 2013 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn. 2014 Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta 2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn. 2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis 2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 