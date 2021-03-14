NCAA.com | March 15, 2021 How to buy 2021 March Madness gear during the NCAA tournament The longest perfect March Madness bracket ever (we think) Share The 2021 NCAA tournament starts March 18 and runs through April 5, where a new national champion will be crowned in Indianapolis. With the bracket now set, official 2021 March Madness gear is now available at shopncaasports.com. Here are some of the top items for college basketball fans. 1. Men's Fanatics Branded Heathered Gray 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness T-Shirt ($29.99) 2. Men's Fanatics Branded Heathered Gray 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Pullover Hoodie ($69.99) 3. WinCraft 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Wordmark License Plate ($29.99) 4. Men's Fanatics Branded 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Bound Ticket T-Shirt ($29.99) Available for the following teams: Alabama | Clemson | Colorado | Florida | Florida State | Georgetown | Illinois | LSU | Maryland | North Carolina | Ohio | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | Oregon | Oregon State| Tennessee | Texas | Texas Tech | Utah State | Virginia Tech | West Virginia | Wichita State | Wisconsin 5 NCAA bracket tips learned from studying every Bracket Challenge Game winner since 2015 We looked at every winning NCAA bracket since 2015 to find what it was that helped the likes of mjbrewer and KELSEY 2017 beat out millions of other March Madness prognosticators. READ MORE Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the undefeated DI men's college basketball teams through the 2020-21 season. READ MORE 5 potential Final Four dark horses in the 2021 NCAA tournament Here are the 5 teams with the best chance to be Final Four dark horses in this year's NCAA tournament, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE