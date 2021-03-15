NCAA.com | March 15, 2021 2021 March Madness: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links The absurd odds of a perfect March Madness bracket Share This is the complete NCAA tournament television schedule, game times and livestream links for March Madness 2021 and the NIT. We'll update this information after every round all the way to the national championship game on April 5. All games will stream on March Madness Live and be shown on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for this year's tournament: 🚨 You can click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window. NCAA bracket 2021: Printable March Madness bracket Here is the bracket and TV schedule for the NIT this season, which features 16 teams playing in Texas. (Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab) Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as hosts for the 83rd NIT, and specific venues for each round are being finalized. Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. 2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. 2021 NIT schedule and TV networks The 2021 NIT starts with games on Wednesday, March 17. All games are in Texas, either in Denton (UNT Coliseum) or Frisco (Comerica Center). Here's the schedule. All times ET: First round — Wednesday, March 17 No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 3 Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Denton No. 2 Saint Mary's vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Frisco First round — Thursday, March 18 No. 2 Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN | Denton No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU | 9 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco First round — Friday, March 19 No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Denton No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Frisco First round — Saturday, March 20 No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Denton No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State | 5 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 25 Teams, game times TBD Semifinals — Saturday, March 27 First semifinal | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Second semifinal | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Third place — Sunday, March 28 TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Championship — Sunday, March 28 Semifinal winners | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco 5 NCAA bracket tips learned from studying every Bracket Challenge Game winner since 2015 We looked at every winning NCAA bracket since 2015 to find what it was that helped the likes of mjbrewer and KELSEY 2017 beat out millions of other March Madness prognosticators. 