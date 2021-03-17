2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz

How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare

Gonzaga will become the most recent undefeated NCAA March Madness champion since Indiana last did it in 1976, at least according to Andy Katz's 2021 NCAA bracket.

Katz has Gonzaga winning it all against fellow No. 1 seed Illinois. The other teams in his Final Four are No. 3 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Ohio State. Here's his complete bracket:

A Big 12 and Big Ten-heavy Elite Eight

Six of the teams that Katz projects to make the Elite Eight are from the Big 12 (Baylor, Texas and West Virginia) or Big Ten (Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State), with Gonzaga and Florida State being the other two teams slotted in to the regional finals.

In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, three conferences sent two teams to the Elite Eight – the ACC, Big Ten and SEC – with the Big 12 and WCC contributing one each. The Big 12 was the last conference to have three teams in the Elite Eight, when Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech made it in 2018.

Rutgers is Katz's Cinderella

The only double-digit seed that Katz projects to make the second weekend is No. 10 seed Rutgers, which will play No. 7 seed Clemson in the first round. Katz has the Scarlet Knights upsetting No. 2 seed Houston in the second round.

And here were Katz's final 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions, just hours before Selection Sunday, based on games played through Saturday, March 13.

(Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.)

Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list and his notes from his bracket:

Expect a few contingency brackets based on the Houston/Cincinnati American winner and the Colgate/Loyola-MD Patriot winner.

If Colgate wins the Patriot they would be a 14 seed, per our bracket, but if Loyola (Md) won then they would be on the 16 line.

A Cincinnati win would knock out Wichita State in the last four in.

Also, both VCU and St. Bonaventure are projected in the field, regardless of what happens in the A-10 final.

A VCU loss would put the Rams in the First Four. A VCU win would keep the Rams out of the First Four and drop Syracuse or St. Bonaventure into the First Four. Here are the seeds as we project.

1. Gonzaga (1) AQ WCC

2. Baylor (1)

3. Illinois (1) AQ BIG

4. Michigan (1)

5. Alabama (2) AQ SEC

6. Ohio State (2)

7. Iowa (2)

8. Texas (2) AQ Big 12

9. Oklahoma State (3)

10. Houston (3) AQ AAC

11. Arkansas (3)

12. West Virginia (3)

13. Kansas (4)

14. Purdue (4)

15. Florida State (4)

16. Virginia (4)

17. Texas Tech (5)

18. Villanova (5)

19. Colorado (5)

20. USC (5)

21. Oklahoma (6)

22. Oregon (6)

23. Creighton (6)

24. Tennessee (6)

25. Clemson (7)

26. Virginia Tech (7)

27. Wisconsin (7)

28. UConn (7)

29. BYU (8)

30. Missouri (8)

31. San Diego State (8) AQ MWC

32. Loyola-Chicago (8) AQ MVC

33. North Carolina (9)

34. LSU (9)

35. Georgia Tech (9) AQ ACC

36. Rutgers (9)

37. Florida (10)

38. Maryland (10)

39. Michigan State (10)

40. UCLA (10)

41. St. Bonaventure (11) AQ A10

42. Syracuse (11)

43. VCU (11)

44. Louisville (11)

45. Drake (11)

46. Oregon State (12) AQ Pac-12

47. Wichita State (12) (Cincinnati if wins AQ AAC)

48. Georgetown (12) AQ Big East

49. North Texas (12) AQ CUSA

50. Winthrop (12) AQ Big South

51. UCSB/UC Irvine (13) AQ Big West winner

52. Ohio (13) AQ MAC

53. Liberty (13) AQ ASun

54. UNCG (13) AQ SoCon

55. Morehead State (14) AQ OVC

56. Colgate (14) AQ Patriot Playing Loyola-MD Sunday)

57. Abilene Christian (14) AQ Southland

58. Eastern Washington (14) AQ Big Sky

59. Grand Canyon (15) AQ WAC

60. Iona (15) AQ MAAC

61. Cleveland State (15) AQ Horizon

62. Oral Roberts (15) AQ Summit

63. Drexel (16) AQ CAA

64. Hartford (16) AQ America East

65. Mount Saint Mary’s (16) AQ NEC

66. Appalachian State (16) AQ Sun Belt

67. Texas Southern (16) AQ SWAC

68. Norfolk State (16) AQ MEAC

First four out: Utah State, Colorado State, Memphis, Ole Miss

Here's the schedule for this season's tournament: