NCAA.com | March 17, 2021 2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz How to pick a 15 vs. 2 upset in the NCAA tournament — if you dare Share Gonzaga will become the most recent undefeated NCAA March Madness champion since Indiana last did it in 1976, at least according to Andy Katz's 2021 NCAA bracket. Katz has Gonzaga winning it all against fellow No. 1 seed Illinois. The other teams in his Final Four are No. 3 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Ohio State. Here's his complete bracket: A Big 12 and Big Ten-heavy Elite Eight Six of the teams that Katz projects to make the Elite Eight are from the Big 12 (Baylor, Texas and West Virginia) or Big Ten (Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State), with Gonzaga and Florida State being the other two teams slotted in to the regional finals. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, three conferences sent two teams to the Elite Eight – the ACC, Big Ten and SEC – with the Big 12 and WCC contributing one each. The Big 12 was the last conference to have three teams in the Elite Eight, when Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech made it in 2018. Rutgers is Katz's Cinderella The only double-digit seed that Katz projects to make the second weekend is No. 10 seed Rutgers, which will play No. 7 seed Clemson in the first round. Katz has the Scarlet Knights upsetting No. 2 seed Houston in the second round. And here were Katz's final 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions, just hours before Selection Sunday, based on games played through Saturday, March 13. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.) Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list and his notes from his bracket: Expect a few contingency brackets based on the Houston/Cincinnati American winner and the Colgate/Loyola-MD Patriot winner. If Colgate wins the Patriot they would be a 14 seed, per our bracket, but if Loyola (Md) won then they would be on the 16 line. A Cincinnati win would knock out Wichita State in the last four in. Also, both VCU and St. Bonaventure are projected in the field, regardless of what happens in the A-10 final. A VCU loss would put the Rams in the First Four. A VCU win would keep the Rams out of the First Four and drop Syracuse or St. Bonaventure into the First Four. Here are the seeds as we project. 1. Gonzaga (1) AQ WCC 2. Baylor (1) 3. Illinois (1) AQ BIG 4. Michigan (1) 5. Alabama (2) AQ SEC 6. Ohio State (2) 7. Iowa (2) 8. Texas (2) AQ Big 12 9. Oklahoma State (3) 10. Houston (3) AQ AAC 11. Arkansas (3) 12. West Virginia (3) 13. Kansas (4) 14. Purdue (4) 15. Florida State (4) 16. Virginia (4) 17. Texas Tech (5) 18. Villanova (5) 19. Colorado (5) 20. USC (5) 21. Oklahoma (6) 22. Oregon (6) 23. Creighton (6) 24. Tennessee (6) 25. Clemson (7) 26. Virginia Tech (7) 27. Wisconsin (7) 28. UConn (7) 29. BYU (8) 30. Missouri (8) 31. San Diego State (8) AQ MWC 32. Loyola-Chicago (8) AQ MVC 33. North Carolina (9) 34. LSU (9) 35. Georgia Tech (9) AQ ACC 36. Rutgers (9) 37. Florida (10) 38. Maryland (10) 39. Michigan State (10) 40. UCLA (10) 41. St. Bonaventure (11) AQ A10 42. Syracuse (11) 43. VCU (11) 44. Louisville (11) 45. Drake (11) 46. Oregon State (12) AQ Pac-12 47. Wichita State (12) (Cincinnati if wins AQ AAC) 48. Georgetown (12) AQ Big East 49. North Texas (12) AQ CUSA 50. Winthrop (12) AQ Big South 51. UCSB/UC Irvine (13) AQ Big West winner 52. Ohio (13) AQ MAC 53. Liberty (13) AQ ASun 54. UNCG (13) AQ SoCon 55. Morehead State (14) AQ OVC 56. Colgate (14) AQ Patriot Playing Loyola-MD Sunday) 57. Abilene Christian (14) AQ Southland 58. Eastern Washington (14) AQ Big Sky 59. Grand Canyon (15) AQ WAC 60. Iona (15) AQ MAAC 61. Cleveland State (15) AQ Horizon 62. Oral Roberts (15) AQ Summit 63. Drexel (16) AQ CAA 64. Hartford (16) AQ America East 65. Mount Saint Mary’s (16) AQ NEC 66. Appalachian State (16) AQ Sun Belt 67. Texas Southern (16) AQ SWAC 68. Norfolk State (16) AQ MEAC First four out: Utah State, Colorado State, Memphis, Ole Miss 🚨 You can click or tap here to open a blank NCAA bracket as a .PDF in a new window. 🚨 Here's the schedule for this season's tournament: March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll 1 team from each NCAA bracket seed line to pick — and why Let us help you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket by identifying one team from each seed line that's worth considering in your bracket. READ MORE Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the undefeated DI men's college basketball teams through the 2020-21 season. READ MORE March Madness predictions: Every game picked NCAA.com picked the winner of every first-round game in the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE