Sister Jean will be in Indy rooting on Loyola Chicago (but picks another team to win it all)

America's most famous 101-year-old college basketball fan will be in Indiana to cheer on her beloved Loyola Chicago Ramblers — but she's going chalk with her pick to win it all.

Sister Jean told NCAA.com's Andy Katz that she picked Gonzaga to win the national championship. She's got Loyola Chicago in the Elite Eight and surely she'd be happy for the Ramblers to prove her wrong and make it to the Final Four. You can watch the complete interview above or in the YouTube clip on this page. Here are some more highlights, including that Sister Jean got her COVID-19 vaccine in January (timestamps in parentheses):