NCAA.com | March 19, 2021 2021 NCAA bracketology: March Madness predictions by Andy Katz How to pick an NCAA tournament champion Share Gonzaga will become the most recent undefeated NCAA March Madness champion since Indiana last did it in 1976, at least according to Andy Katz's 2021 NCAA bracket. Katz has Gonzaga winning it all against fellow No. 1 seed Illinois. The other teams in his Final Four are No. 3 seed Texas and No. 2 seed Ohio State. Here's his complete bracket: A Big 12 and Big Ten-heavy Elite Eight Six of the teams that Katz projects to make the Elite Eight are from the Big 12 (Baylor, Texas and West Virginia) or Big Ten (Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State), with Gonzaga and Florida State being the other two teams slotted in to the regional finals. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, three conferences sent two teams to the Elite Eight – the ACC, Big Ten and SEC – with the Big 12 and WCC contributing one each. The Big 12 was the last conference to have three teams in the Elite Eight, when Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech made it in 2018. Rutgers is Katz's Cinderella The only double-digit seed that Katz projects to make the second weekend is No. 10 seed Rutgers, which will play No. 7 seed Clemson in the first round. Katz has the Scarlet Knights upsetting No. 2 seed Houston in the second round. And here were Katz's final 2021 NCAA Tournament predictions, just hours before Selection Sunday, based on games played through Saturday, March 13. (Tap or click here to to open the bracket in a new window.) Here's Katz's full field of 68 seed list and his notes from his bracket: Expect a few contingency brackets based on the Houston/Cincinnati American winner and the Colgate/Loyola-MD Patriot winner. If Colgate wins the Patriot they would be a 14 seed, per our bracket, but if Loyola (Md) won then they would be on the 16 line. A Cincinnati win would knock out Wichita State in the last four in. Also, both VCU and St. Bonaventure are projected in the field, regardless of what happens in the A-10 final. A VCU loss would put the Rams in the First Four. A VCU win would keep the Rams out of the First Four and drop Syracuse or St. Bonaventure into the First Four. Here are the seeds as we project. 1. Gonzaga (1) AQ WCC 2. Baylor (1) 3. Illinois (1) AQ BIG 4. Michigan (1) 5. Alabama (2) AQ SEC 6. Ohio State (2) 7. Iowa (2) 8. Texas (2) AQ Big 12 9. Oklahoma State (3) 10. Houston (3) AQ AAC 11. Arkansas (3) 12. West Virginia (3) 13. Kansas (4) 14. Purdue (4) 15. Florida State (4) 16. Virginia (4) 17. Texas Tech (5) 18. Villanova (5) 19. Colorado (5) 20. USC (5) 21. Oklahoma (6) 22. Oregon (6) 23. Creighton (6) 24. Tennessee (6) 25. Clemson (7) 26. Virginia Tech (7) 27. Wisconsin (7) 28. UConn (7) 29. BYU (8) 30. Missouri (8) 31. San Diego State (8) AQ MWC 32. Loyola-Chicago (8) AQ MVC 33. North Carolina (9) 34. LSU (9) 35. Georgia Tech (9) AQ ACC 36. Rutgers (9) 37. Florida (10) 38. Maryland (10) 39. Michigan State (10) 40. UCLA (10) 41. St. Bonaventure (11) AQ A10 42. Syracuse (11) 43. VCU (11) 44. Louisville (11) 45. Drake (11) 46. Oregon State (12) AQ Pac-12 47. Wichita State (12) (Cincinnati if wins AQ AAC) 48. Georgetown (12) AQ Big East 49. North Texas (12) AQ CUSA 50. Winthrop (12) AQ Big South 51. UCSB/UC Irvine (13) AQ Big West winner 52. Ohio (13) AQ MAC 53. Liberty (13) AQ ASun 54. UNCG (13) AQ SoCon 55. Morehead State (14) AQ OVC 56. Colgate (14) AQ Patriot Playing Loyola-MD Sunday) 57. Abilene Christian (14) AQ Southland 58. Eastern Washington (14) AQ Big Sky 59. Grand Canyon (15) AQ WAC 60. Iona (15) AQ MAAC 61. Cleveland State (15) AQ Horizon 62. Oral Roberts (15) AQ Summit 63. Drexel (16) AQ CAA 64. Hartford (16) AQ America East 65. Mount Saint Mary’s (16) AQ NEC 66. Appalachian State (16) AQ Sun Belt 67. Texas Southern (16) AQ SWAC 68. Norfolk State (16) AQ MEAC First four out: Utah State, Colorado State, Memphis, Ole Miss 🚨 You can click or tap here to open a blank NCAA bracket as a .PDF in a new window. 🚨 Here's the schedule for this season's tournament: March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs. (11) Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum Second Round — Sunday, March 21 (1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse 5:15 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers 7:10 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts 7:45 p.m. truTV Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State 9:40 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll Finalists for 2021 Naismith Men's Player of the Year announced Cunningham, Dosunmu, Garza and Kispert named finalists for the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy READ MORE President Barack Obama's 2021 NCAA tournament bracket Former President Barack Obama's 2021 NCAA tournament bracket has four No. 1 seeds in the Final Four and seven double-digit seeds winning in the first round. READ MORE 4 finalists named for 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award Few, Howard, Oates and Drew are the finalists in the running for the 2021 Coach of the Year award. READ MORE