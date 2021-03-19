Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 19, 2021 7 numbers from No. 15 Oral Roberts' shocking upset of No. 2 Ohio State These are the most popular bracket picks — and how they performed Share Oral Roberts busted brackets and joined the exclusive list of No. 15 seed shockers. No. 15 Oral Roberts provided the first huge NCAA tournament upset this year, as the Golden Eagles stunned No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, in overtime. Here are 7 numbers to put the upset into perspective: 4.25 percent — Less than 5 percent of BCG users correctly predicted Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State. In fact, almost as many players had Ohio State winning the title (3.28 percent) than had ORU winning this one game. MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll 1960 — Ohio State and Jerry Lucas won the national title this year, topping California in the final. This was three years before ORU was founded. 24.2 — Oral Roberts star Max Abmas leads the nation in scoring with 24.2 points per game. 1974 — That's the last time Oral Roberts won a game in the NCAA tournament. Using the Titans nickname then, Oral Roberts beat Syracuse 86-82 in overtime and Louisville 96-93 before losing to Kansas in the regional final, 93-90 in OT. The loss came on Oral Roberts' home floor. PERFECTION: We're tracking perfect brackets in the 2021 NCAA tournament 59 — Abmas and Kevin Obanor combined for 59 of ORU's 75 points. Obanor led with 30, with Abmas hitting 29. They each had five 3-pointers. 43.3 percent — Ohio State shot better than Oral Roberts, 43.3 percent to 35.7 percent. But the Golden Eagles made 11 3-pointers, which was six more than Ohio State. 9 — This is the ninth time a No. 15 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed. Middle Tennessee was the last to do so before the Golden Eagles, beating Michigan State in 2016. Richmond was the first, as the Spiders beat Syracuse in 1991. MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll 15 March Madness numbers to chew on after a Friday full of overtimes and tournament firsts These are 15 numbers that summarize the day's 16 games in the first day of the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE 2021 March Madness: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links The complete March Madness 2021 TV schedule with game times, live stream links and TV networks — plus the NIT TV schedule. READ MORE 2021 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF Here is the NCAA 2021 bracket for the DI men's basketball tournament. READ MORE