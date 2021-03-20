Watch live: Kansas vs. Eastern Wash.

NCAA.com | March 20, 2021

Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 21

Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State in OT

Exclusive First Round Coverage Continues Saturday, March 20

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 21 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.  The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St. on TBS.  Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Saturday, March 20, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Second Round games on Monday, March 22, will be announced on Saturday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

Second Round Games — Sunday, March 21

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (8) Loyola Chicago vs.
(1) Illinois		 Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (9) Wisconsin vs.
(1) Baylor		 Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
5:15 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs.
(3) West Virginia		 Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson
6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) Texas Tech vs.
(3) Arkansas		 Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson
7:10 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (10) Rutgers vs.
(2) Houston		 Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
7:45 p.m. truTV Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Oral Roberts vs.
(7) Florida		 Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) North Texas vs.
(5) Villanova		 Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson
9:40 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon St. vs.
(4) Oklahoma St.		 Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s First Round.

First Round Games — Saturday Afternoon, March 20

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Georgetown vs.
(5) Colorado		 Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) UNC Greensboro vs.
(4) Florida St.		 Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (14) Eastern Washington vs.
(3) Kansas		 Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9) St. Bonaventure vs.
(8) LSU		 Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Dana Jacobson
3:00 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (16) Texas Southern vs.
(1) Michigan		 Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl
3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (12) UC Santa Barbara vs.
(5) Creighton		 Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // Shehadi
4:00 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (15) Iona vs.
(2) Alabama		 Catalon / Lappas // Ross
4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Drake vs.
(6) USC		 Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

First Round Games — Saturday Evening, March 20

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Grand Canyon vs.
(2) Iowa		 Nessler / Lavin // Washburn
7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (10) Maryland vs.
(7) UConn		 Eagle / Hill // Erdahl
7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) Ohio vs.
(4) Virginia		 Blackburn / Antonelli // Jacobson
7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (9) Missouri vs.
(8) Oklahoma		 McCarthy / Johnson // Shehadi
9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (16) Norfolk St. vs.
(1) Gonzaga		 Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA vs.
(6) BYU		 Catalon / Lappas // Ross
9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (14) Abilene Christian vs.
(3) Texas		 Byington / Smith // Shehadi
9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) VCU vs.
(7) Oregon		 Nessler / Lavin // Washburn

15 March Madness numbers to chew on after a Friday full of overtimes and tournament firsts

These are 15 numbers that summarize the day's 16 games in the first day of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
2021 March Madness: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links

The complete March Madness 2021 TV schedule with game times, live stream links and TV networks — plus the NIT TV schedule.
2021 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF

Here is the NCAA 2021 bracket for the DI men's basketball tournament.
2021 March Madness

