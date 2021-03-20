Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and

Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 21

Exclusive First Round Coverage Continues Saturday, March 20

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 21 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St. on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Saturday, March 20, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Second Round games on Monday, March 22, will be announced on Saturday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

Second Round Games — Sunday, March 21

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (8) Loyola Chicago vs.

(1) Illinois Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (9) Wisconsin vs.

(1) Baylor Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 5:15 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs.

(3) West Virginia Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) Texas Tech vs.

(3) Arkansas Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson 7:10 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (10) Rutgers vs.

(2) Houston Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi 7:45 p.m. truTV Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Oral Roberts vs.

(7) Florida Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) North Texas vs.

(5) Villanova Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson 9:40 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon St. vs.

(4) Oklahoma St. Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s First Round.

First Round Games — Saturday Afternoon, March 20

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Georgetown vs.

(5) Colorado Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) UNC Greensboro vs.

(4) Florida St. Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (14) Eastern Washington vs.

(3) Kansas Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9) St. Bonaventure vs.

(8) LSU Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Dana Jacobson 3:00 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (16) Texas Southern vs.

(1) Michigan Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (12) UC Santa Barbara vs.

(5) Creighton Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // Shehadi 4:00 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (15) Iona vs.

(2) Alabama Catalon / Lappas // Ross 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Drake vs.

(6) USC Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

First Round Games — Saturday Evening, March 20

Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Grand Canyon vs.

(2) Iowa Nessler / Lavin // Washburn 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (10) Maryland vs.

(7) UConn Eagle / Hill // Erdahl 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) Ohio vs.

(4) Virginia Blackburn / Antonelli // Jacobson 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (9) Missouri vs.

(8) Oklahoma McCarthy / Johnson // Shehadi 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (16) Norfolk St. vs.

(1) Gonzaga Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA vs.

(6) BYU Catalon / Lappas // Ross 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (14) Abilene Christian vs.

(3) Texas Byington / Smith // Shehadi 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) VCU vs.

(7) Oregon Nessler / Lavin // Washburn

