Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 20, 2021 Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to one team — Gonzaga. The Bulldogs went into the NCAA tournament undefeated and beat Norfolk State in their first game there. We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. Gonzaga (27-0) Next game: vs. Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA tournament You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs beat Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU in the regular season. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In the WCC tournament final, the Bulldogs trailed by 12 at the half before they rallied to beat BYU by 10, 88-78. The win makes Gonzaga the first team to go into the NCAA tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015. The Bulldogs then easily won their NCAA tournament opener, defeating Norfolk State 98-55.