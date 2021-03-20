NCAA staff | March 20, 2021 VCU-Oregon game ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols Committee chair Mitch Barnhart on VCU no-contest, what's next Share The NCAA has canceled Saturday night's VCU-Oregon first round game. Read the NCAA's full statement below. “The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.” Just like Loyola Chicago did during its 1963 national title run, the Ramblers dispatched Illinois Here are seven things to know about No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, which is halfway to its second Final Four run in four years after beating No. 1 seed Illinois. READ MORE 37 numbers to ponder from No. 8 Loyola's takedown of No. 1 Illinois The Ramblers of Loyola Chicago may not have invented the art of defeating a superior seed, but they just might be perfecting it. READ MORE 2022 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times Selection Sunday 2022 is set for Sunday, March 13, for the NCAA tournament. READ MORE