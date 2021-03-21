NCAA.com | March 21, 2021 2021 March Madness: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links All 2021 NCAA tournament brackets are now busted Share This is the complete NCAA tournament television schedule, game times and livestream links for March Madness 2021 and the NIT. We'll update this information after every round all the way to the national championship game on April 5. All games will stream on March Madness Live and be shown on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE Second Round — Sunday, March 21 (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 5:15 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 7:10 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 7:45 p.m. truTV Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 9:40 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse Second Round — Monday, March 22 (2) Iowa vs. (7) Oregon 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA vs. (14) Abilene Christian 5:15 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (5) Creighton vs. (13) Ohio 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan vs. (8) LSU 7:10 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (4) Florida State vs. (5) Colorado 7:45 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (2) Alabama vs. (10) Maryland 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 27 (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State 2:40 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova 5:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts 7:25 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse 9:55 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse Past results First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 9:50 p.m. truTV and TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — NO-CONTEST DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS -- -- -- Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for this year's tournament: 🚨 You can click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window. NCAA bracket 2021: Printable March Madness bracket Here is the bracket and TV schedule for the NIT this season, which features 16 teams playing in Texas. (Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab) Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as hosts for the 83rd NIT, and specific venues for each round are being finalized. Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. 2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. 2021 NIT schedule and TV networks The 2021 NIT starts with games on Wednesday, March 17. All games are in Texas, either in Denton (UNT Coliseum) or Frisco (Comerica Center). Here's the schedule. First round — Wednesday, March 17 No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 3 Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Denton No. 2 Saint Mary's vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Frisco First round — Thursday, March 18 No. 2 Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN | Denton No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU | 9 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco First round — Friday, March 19 No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 | Denton No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 | Frisco First round — Saturday, March 20 No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Denton No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State | 5 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 25 Teams, game times TBD Semifinals — Saturday, March 27 First semifinal | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Second semifinal | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Third place — Sunday, March 28 TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Championship — Sunday, March 28 Semifinal winners | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco 