CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Monday, March 22

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday, March 22 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with Second Round action on Sunday, March 21, beginning at Noon.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Monday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Regional Semifinals games on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29, will be announced on Monday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

Second Round Games – Monday, March 22 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (7) Oregon vs.

(2) Iowa Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (8) Oklahoma vs.

(1) Gonzaga Carter Blackburn / Deb Antonelli // Lauren Shehadi 5:15 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian vs.

(11) UCLA Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (13) Ohio vs.

(5) Creighton Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl 7:10 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) LSU vs.

(1) Michigan Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross 7:45 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Colorado vs.

(4) Florida St. Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (10) Maryland vs.

(2) Alabama Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs.

(3) Kansas Eagle / Hill // Erdahl

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s Second Round.

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 21 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (8) Loyola Chicago vs.

(1) Illinois Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (9) Wisconsin vs.

(1) Baylor Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 5:15 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs.

(3) West Virginia Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) Texas Tech vs.

(3) Arkansas Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson 7:10 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (10) Rutgers vs.

(2) Houston Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Shehadi 7:45 p.m. truTV Indiana Farmers Coliseum (15) Oral Roberts vs.

(7) Florida Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // Ross 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (13) North Texas vs.

(5) Villanova Nantz / Raftery // Wolfson 9:40 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon St. vs.

(4) Oklahoma St. Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson

