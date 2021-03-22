CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Semifinals Games on Sunday, March 28

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Semifinals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 28 (1 p.m.-Midnight ET), with all remaining games available in their entirety across TBS and CBS, in addition to NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on CBS with Nissan NCAA Tip-Off at 1 p.m. and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following TBS’s second game.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for next weekend’s Regional Semifinal games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Games – SUNDAY, March 28 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 2:10 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 5 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 7:15 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 9:45 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (7) Oregon vs. (6) USC Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

Below are the previously announced tip times for Saturday’s Regional Semifinals games with the addition of the commentator assignments.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Games – SATURDAY, March 27 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 2:40 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State vs.

(8) Loyola Chicago Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 5:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Villanova vs.

(1) Baylor Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 7:25 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (15) Oral Roberts vs.

(3) Arkansas Harlan / Bonner // Jacobson 9:55 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs.

(2) Houston Anderson / Jackson // LaForce

