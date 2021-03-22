Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Semifinals Games on Saturday, March 27

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 27 (2 p.m.-Midnight ET), with all remaining games available live in their entirety across TBS and CBS, in addition to NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on CBS with Nissan NCAA Tip-Off at 2 p.m. and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following TBS’s second game.

Following are the tip times for Saturday’s Regional Semifinals games. Turner Sports and CBS Sports commentator teams for the Sweet 16 are expected to be announced at the conclusion of Monday night’s games, as well as the matchups and tip times for Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Games – SATURDAY, March 27 Tip (ET) Network Site Game 2:40 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State vs.

(8) Loyola Chicago 5:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Villanova vs.

(1) Baylor 7:25 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (15) Oral Roberts vs.

(3) Arkansas 9:55 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse vs.

(2) Houston

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Monday's Second Round.

Second Round Games – Monday, March 22 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (7) Oregon vs.

(2) Iowa Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 2:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (8) Oklahoma vs.

(1) Gonzaga Carter Blackburn / Deb Antonelli // Lauren Shehadi 5:15 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian vs.

(11) UCLA Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 6:10 p.m. TNT Hinkle Fieldhouse (13) Ohio vs.

(5) Creighton Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl 7:10 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) LSU vs.

(1) Michigan Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross 7:45 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Colorado vs.

(4) Florida St. Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn 8:45 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (10) Maryland vs.

(2) Alabama Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs.

(3) Kansas Eagle / Hill // Erdahl

Follow us on Twitter @MarchMadnessTV for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.