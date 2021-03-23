Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 23, 2021 Finalists announced for 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Check out the best moments from Monday's second round Share The Naismith Trophy announced four finalists for the men's Defensive Player of the Year award. Last year's winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award was Kansas' Marcus Garrett. This is the fourth year for the award. This year's winner will be announced April 4. MARCH MADNESS: Complete schedule Below you'll find the list of 2021 finalists: Name Class School Conf. Herbert Jones Sr. Alabama SEC Davion Mitchell Jr. Baylor Big 12 Evan Mobley Fr. USC Pac-12 Neemias Queta Jr. Utah State MWC 1 fun-to-watch player from every Sweet 16 team, ranked Before the 2021 NCAA tournament continues, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz ranked his favorite players on each team from this year's Sweet 16 field during the March 23 episode of the March Madness 365 podcast. READ MORE 4 finalists named for 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year Award Few, Howard, Oates and Drew are the finalists in the running for the 2021 Coach of the Year award. READ MORE 1 team from each NCAA bracket seed line to pick — and why Let us help you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket by identifying one team from each seed line that's worth considering in your bracket. READ MORE