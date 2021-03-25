Tracking the best celebrity NCAA brackets in the 2021 tournament

It's fun to have bragging rights over family and friends. But want to see how you stack up against some celebrities?

We're tracking celebrity brackets for the 2021 NCAA tournament, both in our Bracket Challenge game and when celebrities share their completed brackets.

PERFECTION: We're tracking perfect brackets in the 2021 NCAA tournament

This story will continue to be updated as brackets lock and BCG points are earned.

Editors note: This has been updated through the second round

Charles Barkley

Barkley has Gonzaga beating Baylor in the final.

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Houston, No. 2 Alabama

Barkley's bracket is looking good. He's got all of his Final Four teams remaining and seven of his eight Elite Eight teams. The former Auburn great might have turned heads when he picked rival Alabama to make the Final Four, but that pick means he can get all of the remaining points on the left side of the bracket. Impressively, Barkley had Gonzaga-Creighton and USC-Oregon in his Sweet 16 matchups.

Barack Obama

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 1 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan

The 44th president, who picked all No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four, lost Illinois from the national semifinals. But his Gonzaga title pick is still in the game, plus he's got five of his eight Elite Eight teams. Though he had Ohio State, Illinois and Texas, his surprise pick of USC is looking good.

Obama also correctly saw Ohio upsetting Virginia in the first round.

Dwyane Wade

Champion: Michigan

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Illinois, No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Ohio State

The right side of Wade's bracket is in trouble, as his Final Four picks of Illinois and Ohio State are both out. But his left side of Gonzaga and Michigan are both in the Sweet 16.

Wade did pick Ohio to surprise Virginia and for USC to reach the Sweet 16.

Blake Griffin

Click or tap here to view Griffin's bracket

Champion: No. 1 Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Houston

Griffin still has all of his Final Four left in the field, with this Gonzaga-Houston title matchup looking more likely after Houston's region sustained upset after upset.

One setback is Griffin can't get full points in any Elite Eight. But he did get the Abilene Christian and North Texas upsets correct along with Syracuse's Sweet 16 run.

Shaq

Champion: No. 8 LSU

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Illinois, No. 5 Villanova, No. 8 LSU

Shaq look a tough loss in the second round, as his title pick of No. 8 LSU lost to top-seeded Michigan. In fact, Shaq lost both of his title game participants, with Loyola Chicago knocking out Illinois.

On the plus side, Shaq did have Syracuse and USC in the Elite Eight.

FOLLOW LIVE: Track the bracket, schedule and scores for March Madness

Matt James of "The Bachelor"

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Illinois, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 3 Texas

James has half of his Final Four intact: Gonzaga and Arkansas. He also still holds onto is champion in Gonzaga. Two of his surprising picks have also started out strong. USC crushed Kansas to reach the Sweet 16, plus he has No. 11 Syracuse falling to No. 2 Houston in the Sweet 16.

Candace Parker

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Alabama

Parker still has three of her Final Four, with only No. 1 Illinois out of the hunt. She could also end up having the left side of the Elite Eight correct if Gonzaga meets USC and Florida State faces Alabama.

Parker also find some of the right upsets, notably picking Ohio to top Virginia and Oregon to beat Iowa.

Jimmy Fallon

Champion: Syracuse

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 11 Syracuse

Fallon's long-shot pick pick of Syracuse is two wins closer to happening after the Orange defeated San Diego State and West Virginia to make the Sweet 16. But he lost two of his Final Four teams of Texas and Texas Tech. Still, his national championship pick of Syracuse over Georgetown is still possible.

"Hot Ones host" Sean Evans

Champion: Illinois

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 1 Illinois, No. 3 Texas

Baylor is Evans' last hope on the right side of the bracket, as his other Elite Eight picks on that side are gone. He does still have runner-up pick Gonzaga, but his champion selection of Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago.