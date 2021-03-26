Miley Cyrus to perform Tribute to Frontline Heroes during 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four on Saturday, April 3, in Indianapolis

Turner Sports, CBS Sports and NCAA, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One, and Coca-Cola™ will present a special Tribute to Frontline Heroes performance featuring multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four. Cyrus, also known as a songwriter and trailblazer, will perform on Saturday, April 3, during the Capital One Tournament Central show airing on CBS in between the first and second National Semifinal games with frontline heroes in attendance. Fans will also be able to enjoy the performance via NCAA March Madness Live* and view unique camera angles via the Final Four App presented by AT&T 5G.

Cyrus will perform several of her hits, including tracks from her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and her sixth No. 1 album – between the two Final Four matchups – as a celebration of frontline workers and their continued service and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the NCAA will invite workers, including Indiana University Health system staff, to attend the performance in recognition of their tireless work on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship from Indianapolis. CBS will broadcast the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, and National Championship on Monday, April 5. National Semifinal game coverage will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, with CBS featuring three hours of pre-game coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

