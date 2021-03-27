NCAA.com | March 27, 2021 2021 March Madness: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links Watch 20 of the best dunks through the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament Share This is the complete NCAA tournament television schedule, game times and livestream links for March Madness 2021 and the NIT. We'll update this information after every round all the way to the national championship game on April 5. All games will stream on March Madness Live and be shown on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. GAME TV TIME (ET) SITE Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 27 (12) Oregon State 65, No. 8 Loyola Chicago 58 CBS 2:40 p.m. Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 CBS 5:15 p.m. Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 TBS 7:25 p.m. Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse TBS 9:55 p.m. Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Sunday, March 28 (1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton CBS 2:10 p.m. Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State CBS 5 p.m. Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA TBS 7:15 p.m. Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs. (7) Oregon TBS 9:45 p.m. Bankers Life Fieldhouse Elite Eight — Monday, March 29 (12) Oregon State vs. TBD CBS 7:15 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium (1) Baylor vs. (3) Arkansas CBS 9:57 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Elite Eight — Tuesday, March 30 TBD TBS 7 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium TBD TBS 9:45 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four — Saturday, April 3 TBD CBS 5 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity TBD CBS 8:30 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity National championship — Monday, April 5 TBD CBS 9 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS LOCATION First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 Mackey Arena (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) Mackey Arena (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 Mackey Arena (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 Mackey Arena (5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 Mackey Arena (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — NO-CONTEST DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS -- Second Round — Sunday, March 21 (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Hinkle Fieldhouse (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 Hinkle Fieldhouse Second Round — Monday, March 22 (7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 71 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) USC 85, No. 3 Kansas 51 Hinkle Fieldhouse Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for this year's tournament: 🚨 You can click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window. NCAA bracket 2021: Printable March Madness bracket Here is the bracket and TV schedule for the NIT this season, which features 16 teams playing in Texas. (Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab) Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as hosts for the 83rd NIT, and specific venues for each round are being finalized. Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28. 2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2. 2021 NIT schedule and TV networks The 2021 NIT starts with games on Wednesday, March 17. All games are in Texas, either in Denton (UNT Coliseum) or Frisco (Comerica Center). Here's the schedule. All times ET: First round — Wednesday, March 17 No. 2 Richmond 76, No. 3 Toledo 66 No. 3 Western Kentucky 69, No. 2 Saint Mary's 67 First round — Thursday, March 18 No. 3 NC State 75, No. 2 Davidson 61 No. 2 Boise State 85, No. 3 SMU 84 First round — Friday, March 19 No. 1 Colorado State 75, No. 4 Buffalo 73 No. 4 Louisiana Tech 70, Ole Miss 61 First round — Saturday, March 20 No. 1 Memphis 71, No. 4 Dayton 60 No. 4 Mississippi State 74, No. 1 Saint Louis 68 Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 25 Mississippi State 68, Richmond 67 Colorado State 65, NC State 61 Memphis 59, Boise State 56 Louisiana Tech 72, Western Kentucky 65 Semifinals — Saturday, March 27 No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 1 Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco No. 4 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Third place — Sunday, March 28 TBD vs. TBD | 3 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Championship — Sunday, March 28 Semifinal winners | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Frisco Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Finals Games on Monday, March 29 CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday, March 29, on CBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. 