NCAA.com | March 28, 2021

Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Finals Games on Monday, March 29

Oregon State vs. Loyola Chicago: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday, March 29, on CBS and via NCAA March Madness Live.  Oregon St. will take on Houston in the first game at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by Arkansas playing Baylor at 9:57 p.m.  Exclusive live coverage will continue with Sweet 16 action on Sunday, March 28, beginning at 1 p.m.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Monday’s Elite Eight games. Tip times and commentator assignments for Tuesday’s Regional Finals on TBS will be announced after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

REGIONAL FINALS – MONDAY, MARCH 29  
Tip (ET) Network Site Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
7:15 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (12) Oregon State vs.
(2) Houston

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
9:57 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) (3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Below are the previously announced tip times for Sunday’s Regional Semifinals games.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL GAMES – SUNDAY, MARCH 28  
Tip (ET) Network Site Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
2:10 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 
5 p.m. CBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 
7:15 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
9:45 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (7) Oregon vs. (6) USC

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 

