NCAA.com | March 28, 2021

CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Finals Games on Tuesday, March 30

Florida State vs. Michigan: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA Tournament

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 30, on TBS and via NCAA March Madness Live.  USC will take on Gonzaga in the first game at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by UCLA playing Michigan at 9:57 p.m.  Tuesday’s coverage will begin with Nissan NCAA Tip Off at 6 p.m.  Exclusive live NCAA Tournament coverage will continue with Elite Eight action on Monday, March 29, beginning at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Tuesday’s Elite Eight games. Tip times for next weekend’s National Semifinals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Tuesday’s games.

This year’s Final Four on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS.

REGIONAL FINALS – TUESDAY, MARCH 30  
Tip (ET) Network Site Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
7:15 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
9:57 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) (11) UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

Below are the previously announced tip times for Monday’s Regional Finals games.

REGIONAL FINALS – MONDAY, MARCH 29  
Tip (ET) Network Site Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
7:15 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (12) Oregon State vs.
(2) Houston

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
9:57 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) (3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

