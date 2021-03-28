NCAA.com | March 28, 2021 CBS Sports and Turner Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Regional Finals Games on Tuesday, March 30 Florida State vs. Michigan: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA Tournament Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 30, on TBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. USC will take on Gonzaga in the first game at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by UCLA playing Michigan at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday’s coverage will begin with Nissan NCAA Tip Off at 6 p.m. Exclusive live NCAA Tournament coverage will continue with Elite Eight action on Monday, March 29, beginning at 7 p.m. on CBS. Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Tuesday’s Elite Eight games. Tip times for next weekend’s National Semifinals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Tuesday’s games. This year’s Final Four on Saturday, April 3, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 5, will air on CBS. REGIONAL FINALS – TUESDAY, MARCH 30 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 7:15 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson 9:57 p.m. TBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) (11) UCLA vs. No. 1 Michigan Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce Below are the previously announced tip times for Monday’s Regional Finals games. REGIONAL FINALS – MONDAY, MARCH 29 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 7:15 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 9:57 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) (3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson Follow us on Twitter @MarchMadnessTV for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information. History and results from every men's Final Four in Indianapolis, so far The 2021 Final Four is the eighth held in Indianapolis, giving the city the second-highest total of championship games, two behind Kansas City READ MORE A one-of-a-kind Final Four brings closure to the season of ‘what-if?’ Mike Lopresti breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 Final Four. READ MORE The 10 most outstanding players in the NCAA tournament since 2000, ranked The 10 best Final Four Most Outstanding Players since 2000, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE