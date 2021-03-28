Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 28, 2021 Memphis defeats Mississippi State to win 2021 NIT championship The 2021 Sweet 16, ranked by Andy Katz Share No. 1 seed Memphis won the 2021 NIT on Sunday, defeating No. 4 seed Mississippi State 77-65, giving the Tigers their second NIT title, in addition to one won in 2002 under former coach John Calipari. Four Tigers scored in double figures, led by sophomore Boogie Ellis's game-high 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Landers Nolley, who scored 10 points against Mississippi State, earned NIT Most Outstanding Player honors after averaging 16.5 points per game in Memphis' NIT wins over Dayton, Boise State, Colorado State and Mississippi State. Memphis shot just 41 percent from 2-point range in the NIT championship but the Tigers made 10-of-22 3-pointers, while out-rebounding Mississippi State 44-36. The Tigers finish their season with a 20-8 record after finishing in third place in the American Athletic Conference in the regular season in their third season under Memphis great Penny Hardaway, who returned to coach the Tigers. COLLEGE BASKETBALL LEGENDS 1950s: Bill Russell| Jerry West| Oscar Robertson 1960s: Lew Alcindor | "Pistol" Pete Maravich | Jerry Lucas 1970s: Bill Walton | Magic Johnson | Larry Bird 1980s: Michael Jordan | Patrick Ewing | Charles Barkley 1990s: Christian Laettner | Tim Duncan 2000s: Carmelo Anthony | Steph Curry | Kevin Durant| Kemba Walker 2010s: Anthony Davis Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video 10 potential March Madness bid-stealers heading into conference championships, ranked 10 programs that could be potential March Madness bid-stealers heading into conference championships, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE 2021 American Athletic softball preview: UCF, USF ready to battle for conference crown With two Florida teams, UCF and South Florida, expected to lead the American Athletic Conference (AAC), which teams could play spoiler? READ MORE 2021 American Athletic baseball preview: Tulane, others chasing East Carolina Few teams were as disappointed to see the 2020 campaign come to an end as the top of the American Athletic Conference early last season. UCF, East Carolina, Tulane and Wichita State to be exact. Now it's time to turn to 2021. READ MORE