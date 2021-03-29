The 2021 Elite Eight, ranked by Andy Katz

The 2021 Elite Eight is here in the men's NCAA tournament and the field is part chalk, part Cinderella. NCAA.com's March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked the teams in the Elite Eight, after analyzing how each team has performed in the NCAA tournament so far.

1. Gonzaga

"They just run away from the competition," Katz said. The Zags are 29-0 on the season, putting them just three wins away from becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

2. Baylor

"Overall, the Baylor Bears are extremely talented," Katz said. "They did struggle against Villanova, but their foursome in the backcourt was probably the best at that part of the court of any team in this tournament, except for maybe No. 1 and that's Gonzaga."

3. Michigan

"This was a tough call, I'm going with the Michigan Wolverines," Katz said. "Obviously a solid win over LSU and then really man-handling Florida State in the Sweet 16."

4. USC

"The Trojans, the manner in which they dominated the competition so far before they face the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga," Katz said. "USC has been incredibly impressive so far."

5. UCLA

"The UCLA Bruins trying to go from the First Four to the Final Four," Katz said. Along the way, the Bruins knocked off No. 11 seed Michigan State, No. 6 seed BYU, No. 14 seed Abilene Christian and No. 2 seed Alabama.

6. Houston

"They have struggled at times," Katz said. "You could argue that Rutgers should've beaten them — they didn't." The Cougars will face No. 12 seed Oregon State next.

7. Arkansas

"The Razorbacks are in this spot in large part because in their previous three games, they've been down by double figures in each one of those," Katz said. But each time, Arkansas won.

8. Oregon State

"It's been a remarkable job by Wayne Tinkle," Katz said. The Beavers have won six elimination games in a row.