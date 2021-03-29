Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 29, 2021 The 2021 Elite Eight, ranked by Andy Katz The 2021 Elite Eight, ranked by Andy Katz Share The 2021 Elite Eight is here in the men's NCAA tournament and the field is part chalk, part Cinderella. NCAA.com's March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked the teams in the Elite Eight, after analyzing how each team has performed in the NCAA tournament so far. 1. Gonzaga "They just run away from the competition," Katz said. The Zags are 29-0 on the season, putting them just three wins away from becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976. 2. Baylor "Overall, the Baylor Bears are extremely talented," Katz said. "They did struggle against Villanova, but their foursome in the backcourt was probably the best at that part of the court of any team in this tournament, except for maybe No. 1 and that's Gonzaga." 3. Michigan "This was a tough call, I'm going with the Michigan Wolverines," Katz said. "Obviously a solid win over LSU and then really man-handling Florida State in the Sweet 16." 4. USC "The Trojans, the manner in which they dominated the competition so far before they face the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga," Katz said. "USC has been incredibly impressive so far." 5. UCLA "The UCLA Bruins trying to go from the First Four to the Final Four," Katz said. Along the way, the Bruins knocked off No. 11 seed Michigan State, No. 6 seed BYU, No. 14 seed Abilene Christian and No. 2 seed Alabama. 6. Houston "They have struggled at times," Katz said. "You could argue that Rutgers should've beaten them — they didn't." The Cougars will face No. 12 seed Oregon State next. 7. Arkansas "The Razorbacks are in this spot in large part because in their previous three games, they've been down by double figures in each one of those," Katz said. But each time, Arkansas won. 8. Oregon State "It's been a remarkable job by Wayne Tinkle," Katz said. The Beavers have won six elimination games in a row. COMPLETE NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY (1939-present) 1939-49 Brackets: 1939 |1940 | 1941 | 1942 | 1943 | 1944 | 1945 | 1946 | 1947 | 1948 | 1949 1950s: 1950 | 1951 |1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959 1960s: 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 |1967 | 1968 | 1969 1970s: 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979 1980s: 1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989 1990s: 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 2000s: 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 2010s: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video COVID-19 and college sports: Latest updates and schedules A one-of-a-kind Final Four brings closure to the season of ‘what-if?’ Mike Lopresti breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 Final Four. READ MORE Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021 We're tracking the undefeated DI men's college basketball teams through the 2020-21 season. READ MORE Stanford vs. Louisville: Time, preview, for the 2021 Elite Eight showdown Here is how to watch No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Louisville for a trip to the 2021 Women's Final Four. READ MORE