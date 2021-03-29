Ryan Hawkins leads the 2021 DII men's basketball all-tournament, all-stats team

Now that the 2021 DII men's basketball championship is behind us, it's time for NCAA.com's all-tournament, all-stats team.

Much like our weekly all-stats teams during the regular season, players are chosen solely on individual performance. Those selected had to have played at least two games in this year's tournament.

Guard — Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

Qua Grant averaged 25.0 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting for the Buffaloes in the tournament. He scored at least 20 points in all five of their games, which included a tournament-high of 40 against Lubbock Christian in the third round. On that night, Grant shot 12-of-22 from the floor and 7-of-15 from beyond the arc to lead West Texas A&M to a 101-92 victory.

Forward — Jordan Guest, Lincoln Memorial

Jordan Guest's three double-doubles were the most for any player in the 2021 tournament. He averaged 26.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in four games for the Railsplitters. In the lone contest where he didn't record a double-double, Guest scored 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting to help Lincoln Memorial cruise past Emmanuel (GA) in the third round.

Forward — Parker Fox, Northern State

Parker Fox averaged 27.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 blocks for Northern State in its two tournament games. Fox's scoring average ranked second among all players in the tournament, and his blocks per game average ranked first. He flirted with a triple-double in the Wolves' second round win over MSU Moorhead. The forward finished with 21 points (9-of-13), 12 rebounds and eight blocks.

Forward — Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State

It's no surprise to see a Bearcat on this team. In fact, it was pretty much a given. Ryan Hawkins averaged 25.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games for Northwest Missouri State during its tournament run. In the championship game against West Texas A&M, Hawkins was unstoppable. He scored a game-high 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting and snagged 18 rebounds.

Center — Andrew Sischo, Daemen

Andrew Sischo averaged 26.3 points and 13.0 rebounds over three games for Daemen. He was tied with Tedrick Wilcox of Dominican (NY) for the tournament's highest rebounding average, although Wilcox only played one game as the Chargers lost in the first round. Sischo's best outing came in the Elite Eight, when he posted a 29-point, 16-rebound double-double against West Texas A&M.

Honorable mentions: Cade McKnight (Truman), Jaizec Lottie (Flagler), Joel Murray (West Texas A&M), Trevor Hudgins (Northwest Missouri State).