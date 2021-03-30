NCAA.com | March 31, 2021 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Final Four Tips Off Saturday, April 3, on CBS Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will continue with the Final Four® National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3 on CBS – starting with Houston against Baylor tipping off at 5:14 p.m. ET. UCLA against Gonzaga will follow at 8:34 p.m. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson for the sixth consecutive tournament. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his second Final Four. Saturday’s live, on-site pregame coverage on CBS will begin with At the Final Four presented by Nissan at 2 p.m., followed by The Final Four Show from 3-5 p.m., in Indianapolis. Final Four National Semifinals — Saturday, April 3 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 5:14 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 8:34 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson Follow us on Twitter @MarchMadnessTV for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information. History and results from every men's Final Four in Indianapolis, so far The 2021 Final Four is the eighth held in Indianapolis, giving the city the second-highest total of championship games, two behind Kansas City READ MORE A one-of-a-kind Final Four brings closure to the season of ‘what-if?’ Mike Lopresti breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 Final Four. READ MORE The 10 most outstanding players in the NCAA tournament since 2000, ranked The 10 best Final Four Most Outstanding Players since 2000, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE