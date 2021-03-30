TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 31, 2021

2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Final Four Tips Off Saturday, April 3, on CBS

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will continue with the Final Four® National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3 on CBS – starting with Houston against Baylor tipping off at 5:14 p.m. ETUCLA against Gonzaga will follow at 8:34 p.m.  Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson for the sixth consecutive tournament. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his second Final Four.

Saturday’s live, on-site pregame coverage on CBS will begin with At the Final Four presented by Nissan at 2 p.m., followed by The Final Four Show from 3-5 p.m., in Indianapolis.

Final Four National Semifinals — Saturday, April 3  
Tip (ET) Network Site Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
5:14 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
8:34 p.m. CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

