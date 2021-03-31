NCAA announces officials who are selected to work the Final Four

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has approved 11 game officials recommended by J.D. Collins, the national coordinator of officiating, to work Saturday’s two national semifinal games and Monday’s national championship game. A three-man crew will work each Final Four game, while two officials will serve as the standby officials for all three contests.

The NCAA has notified these 11 individuals selected to work the 2021 Final Four, which will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Pat Adams, Mobile, Alabama

Jeff Anderson, West Henrietta, New York

Bo Boroski, Indianapolis, Indiana

James Breeding, Louisville, Kentucky

Ron Groover, Newnan, Georgia

Keith Kimble, Arlington, Texas

Randy McCall, Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Gerry Pollard, Wentzville, Missouri

Chris Rastatter, Tucson, Arizona

Larry Scirotto, Dallas, Texas

Doug Sirmons, Virginia Beach, Virginia

“The 2021 NCAA tournament officials have collectively done an outstanding job of officiating the tournament,” said Collins. “We are fortunate to have a very qualified pool of officials. There are many qualified officials that could be working the 2021 Final Four. Getting the chance to officiate the Final Four is an honor and a privilege for these 11 men. The sacrifice that all of the tournament officials have made to be in the controlled environment during the tournament and during the regular season is nothing short of fantastic. These officials have gone above and beyond to help make this tournament safe and successful for the student-athletes, coaches and teams. The officials working the Final Four reflect the efforts of all their peers. I am both happy for them and proud of each of them.”

Sirmons will officiate his seventh Final Four, while McCall will be officiating his sixth, with Adams calling his fifth. This will be the fourth Final Four for Anderson, the third for Groover and Kimble while Boroski, Breeding and Rastatter all making their second appearance. Pollard and Scirotto will make their first Final Four appearance.

Saturday’s first semifinal features South Region champion and No. 1 seed Baylor facing Houston, the No. 2 seed and champion from the Midwest Region. Baylor is making its third Final Four appearance and first since the 1950 while Houston is making its sixth Final Four appearance and first since 1984 after becoming the first team to advance to the Final Four without facing a single-digit seed. Tipoff is set for 5:14 p.m. eastern time. The second semifinal game, which is scheduled to tip at 8:34 p.m., pits the East Region champion UCLA against West Region champion Gonzaga. The eleventh-seeded Bruins make their nineteenth appearance to the Final Four, after defeating the No. 1 seeded Michigan, while the overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs, defeated USC the sixth seed to reach their second Final Four.

The officiating assignments for each semifinal game, as well as Monday night’s national championship game, will be announced an hour before each game.