Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 31, 2021 The top NCAA tournament performances through the Elite Eight, ranked UCLA vs. Michigan: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament Share Just four teams and three games remain in the 2021 NCAA tournament, so on the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked his top performances so far in the NCAA tournament. You can listen to the latest #MM365 podcast below. 10. Luka Garza, Iowa "In this second-round game against Oregon, he scored 36, a tournament-high, and nine boards," Katz said. 9. Oregon State "Ethan Thompson was sensational," Katz said. "Against Oklahoma State, had 26, 15 made free throws, which was the most in the NCAA tournament." 8. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado "Against Georgetown in the opener, how about this line: 12 points, 13 assists — (a) tournament-high — and zero turnovers," Katz said. "What a way to go out as a senior in the last game that he won," Katz said. 7. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse "In a 6-11 matchup against San Diego State, the Orange beat the Aztecs, Boeheim had 30 (points), seven made threes, which tied for the most in a game in the NCAA tournament," Katz said. No. 11 seed Syracuse advanced to the Elite Eight. "What a great father-son moment for Jim and Buddy Boeheim," Katz said. 6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA "Against Michigan State in the First Four, 27 points, played all 45 minutes in the overtime win over the Spartans," Katz said. MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Live coverage of the tourney | Upset tracker Don't miss: Check your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Perfect bracket tracker: Timeline of busted brackets Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 5. Drew Timme, Gonzaga "Against Oklahoma, he had 30 and 13, second player with 30 and at least 10 rebounds in a game in this tournament," Katz said. "Later, in the Elite Eight, Drew Timme would score 23 against USC." 4. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts "Max Abmas, who almost had the shot of the tournament, wasn't able to convert in the Oral Roberts-Arkansas game, but earlier in the first round, knocked off Ohio State with 29," Katz said. 3. Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts "Same game, different player," Katz said. "Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor, he scored 30 – 30 points – 11 rebounds, also made a huge and-one in overtime." 2. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga "Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, what a freshman season he's had," Katz said. "I'll tell you right now, I'd take him No. 1 over Cade Cunningham." Suggs and the No. 1-seeded Zags are 30-0, just two wins away from an undefeated national championship season. "18, 10 boards, eight assists against USC, just a phenomenal passer." 1. Johnny Juzang, UCLA "In the Elite Eight victory over Michigan, 51-49, 28 points, 11-of-19, basically had to shoulder the whole load practically, and he led UCLA from the First Four to the Final Four," Katz said. COMPLETE NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY (1939-present) 1939-49 Brackets: 1939 |1940 | 1941 | 1942 | 1943 | 1944 | 1945 | 1946 | 1947 | 1948 | 1949 1950s: 1950 | 1951 |1952 | 1953 | 1954 | 1955 | 1956 | 1957 | 1958 | 1959 1960s: 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 |1967 | 1968 | 1969 1970s: 1970 | 1971 | 1972 | 1973 | 1974 | 1975 | 1976 | 1977 | 1978 | 1979 1980s: 1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989 1990s: 1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999 2000s: 2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 2010s: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014| 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video COVID-19 and college sports: Latest updates and schedules 1 team from each NCAA bracket seed line to pick — and why Let us help you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket by identifying one team from each seed line that's worth considering in your bracket. READ MORE These men's basketball teams could earn their best NCAA tournament seed ever Several men's basketball programs could make history this March as they make a run at the best NCAA tournament seed in program history. READ MORE 10 high-impact college basketball seniors, ranked These are the 10 seniors who play the most crucial role on their teams, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE