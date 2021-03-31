The top NCAA tournament performances through the Elite Eight, ranked

Just four teams and three games remain in the 2021 NCAA tournament, so on the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked his top performances so far in the NCAA tournament.

10. Luka Garza, Iowa

"In this second-round game against Oregon, he scored 36, a tournament-high, and nine boards," Katz said.

9. Oregon State

"Ethan Thompson was sensational," Katz said. "Against Oklahoma State, had 26, 15 made free throws, which was the most in the NCAA tournament."

8. McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

"Against Georgetown in the opener, how about this line: 12 points, 13 assists — (a) tournament-high — and zero turnovers," Katz said.

"What a way to go out as a senior in the last game that he won," Katz said.

7. Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

"In a 6-11 matchup against San Diego State, the Orange beat the Aztecs, Boeheim had 30 (points), seven made threes, which tied for the most in a game in the NCAA tournament," Katz said.

No. 11 seed Syracuse advanced to the Elite Eight.

"What a great father-son moment for Jim and Buddy Boeheim," Katz said.

6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

"Against Michigan State in the First Four, 27 points, played all 45 minutes in the overtime win over the Spartans," Katz said.

5. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

"Against Oklahoma, he had 30 and 13, second player with 30 and at least 10 rebounds in a game in this tournament," Katz said. "Later, in the Elite Eight, Drew Timme would score 23 against USC."

4. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

"Max Abmas, who almost had the shot of the tournament, wasn't able to convert in the Oral Roberts-Arkansas game, but earlier in the first round, knocked off Ohio State with 29," Katz said.

3. Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

"Same game, different player," Katz said. "Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor, he scored 30 – 30 points – 11 rebounds, also made a huge and-one in overtime."

2. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

"Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, what a freshman season he's had," Katz said. "I'll tell you right now, I'd take him No. 1 over Cade Cunningham."

Suggs and the No. 1-seeded Zags are 30-0, just two wins away from an undefeated national championship season.

"18, 10 boards, eight assists against USC, just a phenomenal passer."

1. Johnny Juzang, UCLA

"In the Elite Eight victory over Michigan, 51-49, 28 points, 11-of-19, basically had to shoulder the whole load practically, and he led UCLA from the First Four to the Final Four," Katz said.