TRENDING:

Live: Baylor battles Houston in the Final Four

🎧Podcast: Final Four coaches recap season

Stanford, Arizona to play for women's title
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 31, 2021

Undefeated DI men's college basketball teams in 2021

How brackets do picking only top seeds

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. We're down to one team — Gonzaga. The Bulldogs went into the NCAA tournament undefeated and have won their first three games to reach the Elite Eight.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included.

Gonzaga (30-0)

Next game: vs. UCLA in the Final Four

You'll struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags have. The Bulldogs beat Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU in the regular season. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In the WCC tournament final, the Bulldogs trailed by 12 at the half before they rallied to beat BYU by 10, 88-78. The win makes Gonzaga the first team to go into the NCAA tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015.

The Bulldogs then easily won their NCAA tournament opener, defeating Norfolk State 98-55. They followed that up with an 87-71 win against Oklahoma, a dominant 83-65 win against No. 5 Creighton and an 85-66 victory over No. 6 USC.

A one-of-a-kind Final Four brings closure to the season of ‘what-if?’

Mike Lopresti breaks down the biggest storylines heading into the 2021 Final Four.
READ MORE

Stanford vs. Louisville: Time, preview, for the 2021 Elite Eight showdown

Here is how to watch No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Louisville for a trip to the 2021 Women's Final Four.
READ MORE

The 2021 Elite Eight, ranked by Andy Katz

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranks the eight teams left in the men's NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

2021 March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners