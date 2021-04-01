CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce studio programming plans for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four

CBS’s Pregame Coverage on Saturday, April 3, Will Begin with

At the Final Four presented by Nissan at 2 p.m. ET, Followed by The Final Four Show at 3 p.m.

Capital One Championship Central to Start Monday’s

National Championship Coverage at 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship from Indianapolis, with Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA competing for the National Championship. CBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 3, and National Championship on Monday, April 5. National Semifinal game coverage will begin this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, with three hours of pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

The three consecutive hours of live, on-site studio coverage from Indianapolis will begin with At the Final Four presented by Nissan (2-3 p.m.). Ernie Johnson will host with analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith, along with Seth Davis and Candace Parker contributing from a second set inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Coverage will continue with The Final Four Show (3-5 p.m.). Johnson and Greg Gumbel will host from inside the arena with analysts Barkley, Kellogg and Smith, along with Davis and Parker contributing.

Pregame coverage will include stories with behind-the-scenes content for each of the four National Semifinalist teams, pregame analysis, interviews with each of the four head coaches, an update from the game announce team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson, and more. Among the features will be scenes from each of the campuses of the Final Four schools during this unique Tournament, Hill and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski looking back at Duke’s 1991 National Championship in Indianapolis 30 years ago, Robert F. Kennedy’s famous speech after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968 from Indianapolis, and the announcement of the 2021 HBCU All-Stars, including the Player and Coach of the Year.

Multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus will perform a Tribute to Frontline Heroes during the Capital One Tournament Central show airing on CBS in between the first and second National Semifinal games with frontline heroes in attendance.

CBS will televise the National Championship on Monday, April 5, with Capital One Championship Central pregame coverage starting at 8:30 p.m., followed by the opening tip at 9:20 p.m.

Monday’s pregame show will feature Gumbel, Barkley, Kellogg and Smith on-site from the National Championship. The night’s coverage will showcase interviews with both head coaches ahead of the National Championship.

Saturday’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals will begin with Houston against Baylor at 5:14 p.m. on CBS. UCLA against Gonzaga will follow with an approximate tip time of 8:34 p.m. For the sixth consecutive Final Four, Nantz will call the action with analysts Hill and Raftery and reporter Wolfson. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his second Final Four.

Accompanying the live television coverage, NCAA March Madness Live will once again provide live streaming of the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and the National Championship Game.