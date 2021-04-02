Final Four 2021: TV schedule, tip times, live stream links

This is the complete Final Four 2021 schedule, including the television schedule, game times and livestream links for the rest of the 2021 NCAA tournament. We'll update this information after every round. The Final Four gets underway with the semifinals on Saturday, April 3. The National Championship Game is on Monday, April 5.

All Final Four games will stream on March Madness Live and be shown on CBS.

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for this year's tournament:

🚨 You can click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window.

NCAA bracket 2021: Printable March Madness bracket

Here is the bracket and TV schedule for the NIT this season, which features 16 teams playing in Texas.

(Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab)

Conference USA and the University of North Texas will serve as hosts for the 83rd NIT, and specific venues for each round are being finalized.

Games will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. First-round games will be played Wednesday, March 17, through Saturday, March 20. Quarterfinals also will take place Thursday, March 25. The semifinals and championship will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28.

2021 also will feature a third-place game Sunday, March 28, which hasn’t been played at the NIT since 2003. All 16 games of the 2021 NIT will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

2021 NIT schedule and TV networks

The 2021 NIT starts with games on Wednesday, March 17. All games are in Texas, either in Denton (UNT Coliseum) or Frisco (Comerica Center).

Here's the schedule. All times ET:

First round — Wednesday, March 17

First round — Thursday, March 18

First round — Friday, March 19

First round — Saturday, March 20

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 25

Semifinals — Saturday, March 27

Third place — Sunday, March 28

Championship — Sunday, March 28