Gonzaga becomes the last undefeated DI men's college basketball team to lose in 2021

We're tracking the DI men's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season. In the final game of the season, we lost the last undefeated team — Gonzaga. The Bulldogs went into the NCAA tournament undefeated and have won their first five games to reach the national championship, where they fell to fellow No. 1 seed Baylor, 86-70.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses.

Gonzaga (31-1)

As the Zags approached their chance at history, the Baylor Bears had other plans, making 10-of-23 3-pointers and blitzing the Bulldogs to hand them their first loss of the season.

Throughout the season, you'd struggle to find a more impressive compilation of wins than what the Zags had. The Bulldogs beat Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn, San Francisco and BYU in the regular season. With its rigorous non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, Gonzaga started conference play with a 23-point win vs. San Francisco and has continued to win big. In the WCC tournament final, the Bulldogs trailed by 12 at the half before they rallied to beat BYU by 10, 88-78. The win makes Gonzaga the first team to go into the NCAA tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015.

The Bulldogs then easily won their NCAA tournament opener, defeating No. 16 seed Norfolk State 98-55. They followed that up with an 87-71 win against Oklahoma, a dominant 83-65 win against No. 5 Creighton and an 85-66 victory over No. 6 USC. In the Final Four, they escaped No. 11 seed UCLA in overtime on Jalen Suggs' game-winning three.

But in the next game, Baylor proved to be the one team capable of beating the 2020-21 Zags.