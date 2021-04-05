The NCAA men's basketball tournament was first hosted in 1939, and has been played a total of 81 times through 2020. That's a lot of history.

Here's what March Madness looked like the year you were born.

1939 - Oregon (29-5)

Oregon defeated Ohio State, 46-33. University of Oregon Library

1940 - Indiana (20-3)

Marv Huffman (34) was named most outstanding player for 1940. The Hoosiers defeated Kansas, 60-42, for the NCAA title in Kansas City, Missouri.

NCAA photo archives 1941 - Wisconsin (20-3)