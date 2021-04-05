NCAA.com | April 5, 2021 What March Madness looked like the year you were born Watch the best March Madness dunks from 2015-19 Share The NCAA men's basketball tournament was first hosted in 1939, and has been played a total of 81 times through 2020. That's a lot of history. Here's what March Madness looked like the year you were born. 1939 - Oregon (29-5) Oregon defeated Ohio State, 46-33. University of Oregon Library 1940 - Indiana (20-3) Marv Huffman (34) was named most outstanding player for 1940. The Hoosiers defeated Kansas, 60-42, for the NCAA title in Kansas City, Missouri. NCAA photo archives 1941 - Wisconsin (20-3) Wisconsin's team photo. NCAA Archives 1942 - Stanford (28-4) A team photo Stanford athletics 1943 - Wyoming (31-2) Wyoming beat Georgetown for the NCAA title in Madison Square Garden. NCAA Archives 1944 - Utah (21-4) Utah and coach Vadal Peterson beat Dartmouth 42-40 in overtime to claim the program's first (and only) title. NCAA Archives 1945 and 1946 - Oklahoma State Oklahoma State's Henry Iba gives a chalk talk to his 1946 NCAA Champions. NCAA Archives 1947 - Holy Cross George Kaftan of Holy Cross is carried off the court after defeating Oklahoma, 58-47, for the title. NCAA Archives 1948 - Kentucky Fans celebrate UK's championship with a street parade. Kentucky defeated Baylor 58-42. NCAA Archives 1949 - Kentucky Kentucky defeated Oklahoma State, 46-36, in 1949. NCAA Archives 1950 - CCNY (24-5) A program from the finals. Ebay 1951 - Kentucky (32-2) Kentucky’s 7-foot center Bill Spivey scored 22 points in the title game University of Kentucky/UK Athletics 1952 - Kansas (28-3) Kansas head coach Phog Allen gives MVP Clyde Lovellette a hand shake for a job well done in the 1952 Championship game at Seattle, WA. Kansas beat St. John's for the title 80-63. NCAA Archives 1953 - Indiana (23-3) Indiana coach Branch McCracken argues with the scorer over the amount of fouls on Kansas center B.H. Born during the title game held in Kansas City, MO. at the Municipal Auditorium. Indiana defeated Kansas 69-68 to win the title. NCAA Archives 1954 - La Salle (26-4) La Salle’s Tom Gola was named the tournament's most outstanding player in 1954. La Salle/YouTube 1955 - San Francisco (28-1) Bill Russell gets a ride off the court after San Francisco won the 1955 title game. NCAA Archives 1956 - San Francisco (29-0) San Francisco beat Iowa in 1956 to win consecutive titles. NCAA Archives 1957 - North Carolina (32-0) Undefeated North Carolina held off Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas in triple overtime. NCAA Archives 1958 - Kentucky (23-6) The photo corps at the 1958 title game in Louisville at Freedom Hall. NCAA Archives 1959 - California (25-4) California coach Pete Newell rides on the shoulders of this team after defeating West Virginia 71-70. NCAA Archives 1960 - Ohio State (25-3) The Buckeyes celebrate winning the championship. Ohio State University/Cantonrep.com 1961 & 1962 - Cincinnati Cincinnati coach Ed Jucker celebrates after the Bearcats beat Ohio State in the 1961 title game. NCAA Archives 1963 - Loyola Chicago (29-2) George Ireland and Loyola Chicago beat Cincinnati for the program's only national championship. NCAA Archives 1964 - UCLA (30-0) UCLA coach John Wooden and his championship team after winning their first NCAA basketball title. NCAA Archives 1965 - UCLA (28-2) UCLA's Gail Goodrich (center) and teammates run on to the court after the victory. NCAA Archives 1966 - UTEP (28-1) Texas Western beat Kentucky at the 1966 NCAA Championship. NCAA Archives 1967 - UCLA (30-0) A UCLA team member tears down the net following UCLA defeating Dayton 79-64 for the national title. NCAA Archives 1968 - UCLA (29-1) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar skies during the 1968 Final Four. NCAA Archives 1969 - UCLA (29-1) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his father. NCAA Archives 1970 - UCLA (28-2) UCLA defeated Jacksonville, 80-69. NCAA Archives 1971 - UCLA (29-1) UCLA forward Curtis Rowe (left) coach John Wooden and forward Sidney Wicks at the Astrodome. NCAA Archives 1972 - UCLA (30-0) UCLA's Bill Walton (center) led the Bruins to the national title in Los Angeles at the Sports Arena. NCAA Archives 1973 - UCLA (30-0) UCLA coach John Wooden talks to his team at the Final Four. The Bruins beat Memphis State to win another championship. NCAA Archives 1974 - NC State (30-1) North Carolina State defeated Marquette for the national crown in 1974. NCAA Archives 1975 - UCLA (28-3) UCLA returned to the top after a year off. NCAA Archives 1976 - Indiana (32-0) The Hoosiers finished a perfect season over Michigan in the national championship game. NCAA Archives 1977 - Marquette (25-7) Quite a look from Al McGuire and the 1977 Marquette national champs. SI wrote on the story behind the photo. Marquette Athletics 1978 - Kentucky (30-2) Kentucky won the national championship game against Duke. NCAA Archives 1979 - Michigan St. (26-6) Young Earvin "Magic" Johnson throws it down en route to a Sparty championship. NCAA Archives 1980 - Louisville (33-3) Darrell Griffith, AKA Dr. Dunkenstein, rides the wave of Louisville's national title victory. NCAA Archives 1981 - Indiana (26-9) Indiana's Isiah Thomas led IU to a national championship. NCAA Archives 1982 - North Carolina (32-2) North Carolina won the national championship in 1992 with Michael Jordan (23) in tow. NCAA Archives 1983 - NC State (26-10) North Carolina State's Lorenzo Charles (43) jams the ball in the hoop while Houston's Akeem Olajuwon (34) watches. NCAA Archives 1984 - Georgetown (34-3) Patrick Ewing (33) celebrates against Houston. NCAA Archives 1985 - Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino cuts the nets after Villanova, the only 8-seed ever to win in a 64-team tournament, shocked Georgetown. NCAA Archives 1986 - Louisville (32-7) Louisville became the first team from outside a power conference to win the championship since the expansion to 64 teams. NCAA Archives 1987 - Indiana (30-4) Keith Smart (23) of Indiana puts up a shot past Rony Seikaly (4) of Syracuse. NCAA Archives 1988 - Kansas (27-11) Danny Manning led KU national championship against conference rival Oklahoma. NCAA Archives 1989 - Michigan (30-7) Michigan rushes on the floor after winning against Seton Hall in the final. NCAA Archives 1990 - UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian's Runnin' Rebels crushed Duke to take the 1990 national championship. NCAA Archives 1991 & 1992 - Duke Duke stunned UNLV in 1991 and would go on to win back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992. NCAA Archives 1993 - North Carolina (34-4) UNC fans in full Final Four mode at the 1993 national championship game. NCAA Archives 1994 - Arkansas (31-3) The Razorbacks celebrate their most recent national championship. NCAA Archives 1995 - UCLA (31-2) UCLA won the 1995 title by defeating defending national champion Arkansas. NCAA Archives 1996 - Kentucky (34-2) Kentucky beat Syracuse to earn the '96 championship. NCAA Archives 1997 - Arizona (25-9) Arizona Wildcats, national champions — even the mascot. NCAA Archives 1998 - Kentucky (35-4) Kentucky topped Utah in the Utes' first Final Four appearance since 1966. NCAA Archives 1999 - UConn (34-2) Elation after UConn won the 1999 national championship. NCAA Archives 2000 - Michigan St. (32-7) Michigan State celebrates with a win against Florida for the national championship. NCAA Archives 2001 - Duke (35-4) Shane Battier helped to lead Duke to a national championship. NCAA Archives 2002 - Maryland (32-4) Maryland's 2002 national championship win was just peachy. NCAA Archives 2003 - Syracuse (30-5) Carmelo Anthony's season at Syracuse left an unforgettable mark. NCAA Archives 2004 - UConn (33-6) The Huskies topped Georgia Tech team to win the title NCAA Archives 2005 - North Carolina (33-4) Sean May's Tar Heels claimed the national title in 2005. NCAA Archives 2006 & 2007 - Florida The Gators made it two straight. NCAA Archives 2008 - Kansas (37-3) Kansas rallied against Memphis to force OT in an eventual win. NCAA Archives 2009 - North Carolina (34-4) Ty Lawson waves to fans after cutting down the net following the championship game. NCAA Archives 2010 - Duke (35-5) Duke won, but Butler's Gordon Hayward nearly made the greatest shot in tournament history. NCAA Archives 2011 - UConn (32-9) The maelstrom after the Huskies' improbable run ended in glory. NCAA Archives 2012 - Kentucky (38-2) Anthony Davis goes for a national championship-worthy block. NCAA Archives 2013 - Louisville (35-5) Air time in Louisville's Final Four win over Wichita State. NCAA Archives 2014 - UConn (32-8) The Huskies won the 2014 National Championship by defeating Kentucky. NCAA Archives 2015 - Duke (35-4) Duke players pile up after winning the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game. NCAA Archives 2016 - Villanova (35-5) Villanova players celebrate after Kris Jenkins hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the national championship. USA Today Sports Images 2017 - North Carolina (33-7) UNC senior Kennedy Meeks and Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss go up for the rebound. NCAA Archives 2018 - Villanova (36-4) Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) scored 31 points off the bench to win MOP, and help the Wildcats secure the title for the second time in three years. USA Today Sports Images 2019 – Virginia (35-3) One year after Virginia became the first team to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers wrote a new ending to their story with their first national championship as they defeated Texas Tech in overtime. USA Today Sports Images 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic caused arenas across the nation to empty, including Bankers Life Fieldhouse (seen above), which played host to the canceled Big Ten tournament. As a result, the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled. USA Today Sports Images 2021 – Baylor (28-2) Getty Images The Bears won their first national title, denying Gonzaga a perfect season with the 86-70 win. Baylor won all of its NCAA tournament games by double digits except one — a nine-point win against No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight. 