How every undefeated college basketball team has performed in the NCAA tournament

Everything you need to know about March Madness

In the 82-year history of the NCAA tournament, only 20 teams have ever entered the tournament with a perfect record.

The first came in 1951, when Lou Rossini led Columbia to a 21-0 regular season and an Ivy League championship. But the Lions would fall to No. 5 Illinois 79-71 in the first round of the tournament.

The most recent undefeated regular season was in 2021, when Gonzaga went 24-0. The Bulldogs drew a No. 1 seed, and made it all the way to the national championship game. However, they were dominated by Baylor.

Only seven teams in the history of college basketball have won an NCAA tournament championship with a perfect record.

The first came in 1956, when Bill Russell averaged 20.6 points and 21 rebounds to lead San Francisco to its second straight championship, improving on the 28-1 record of 1955.

NCAA Photos Bill Russell celebrates a perfect season and a national championship in 1956.

The feat was repeated in 1957, when North Carolina, coached by Frank McGuire and led by Lennie Rosenbluth, won 32 straight. The most impressive of those wins came in the national championship, when the Tar Heels survived three overtimes to beat Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas 54-53.

NCAA Photos Lenny Rosenbluth of North Carolina argues with a referee during the NCAA national championship game against Kansas in 1957.

Four of the undefeated titles unsurprisingly came from UCLA, which went 281-15 from 1964-1973, winning nine national championships and recording four perfect seasons to boot.

And the most recent undefeated title came in 1976, at the hands of Indiana. Bob Knight was in his fifth year. In 1975, Knight’s fourth season with the Hoosiers, he coached the team to a perfect 29-0 regular season, before falling to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament regional finals. But he and Indiana would not be denied the next year, going 32-0 and beating Michigan 86-68 for the school’s third championship.

Here is the full list of teams that have entered the NCAA tournament with a perfect record. Because regional and overall third-place games existed until 1982, some teams finished with two losses on the season:

Team Coach Record NCAAT record FINAL RECORD Result 1950-51 Columbia Lou Rossini 21-0 0-1 21-1 Lost in first round 1955-56

San Francisco Phil Woolpert 25-0 4-0 29-0 Won championship 1956-57

North Carolina Frank McGuire 27-0 5-0 32-0 Won championship 1960-61

Ohio State Fred Taylor 24-0 3-1 27-1 Lost championship 1963-64

UCLA John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship 1966-67

UCLA John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship 1967-68

Houston Guy Lewis 28-0 3-2 31-2 Lost in Final Four 1967-68

St. Bonaventure Larry Weise 22-0 1-2 23-2 Lost in regional semifinals 1970-71

Marquette Al McGuire 26-0 2-1 28-1 Lost in regional semifinals 1970-71

Penn Dick Harter 26-0 2-1 28-1 Lost in regional finals 1971-72

UCLA John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship 1972-73

UCLA John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship 1974-75

Indiana Bob Knight 29-0 2-1 31-1 Lost in regional finals 1975-76

Indiana Bob Knight 27-0 5-0 32-0 Won championship 1975-76

Rutgers Tom Young 28-0 3-2 31-2 Lost in Final Four 1978-79

Indiana State Bill Hodges 29-0 4-1 33-1 Lost championship 1990-91

UNLV Jerry Tarkanian 30-0 4-1 34-1 Lost in Final Four 2013-14

Wichita State Gregg Marshall 34-0 1-1 35-1 Lost in second round 2014-15

Kentucky John Calipari 34-0 4-1 38-1 Lost in Final Four 2020-21

Gonzaga Mark Few 24-0 5-1 31-1 Lost championship

All records found in official NCAA record book