Here's where Baylor ranks among the greatest men's basketball national champions ever

Entering the national championship game in the 2021 NCAA tournament, Gonzaga had the chance to etch its name in men's college basketball lore, as it pursued an undefeated, 32-0 season that culminated in a national championship. Baylor, however, had other plans. The Bears finished their 2021 campaign with a 28-2 record, which was their fewest losses ever in a season and tied for the second-most wins.

While they didn't go undefeated, they have the resume and the record to stack up very favorably with some of the very best national champions of the past. Here's how Baylor compares to past national champions.

Simple Rating System (SRS)

While many popular advanced metrics, such as those on kenpom.com and barttorvik.com, didn't exist when many national champions were crowned, Sports Reference's Simple Rating System, which "takes into account average point differential and strength of schedule" dates back more than 70 years.

Sports Reference has the SRS rating for every men's basketball national champion starting in the 1950 season.

UCLA (1972): 33.79 UCLA (1968): 32.56 Duke (2001): 32.18 Kentucky (1996): 32.14 UCLA (1967): 29.39 North Carolina (1993): 29.04 North Carolina (2005): 28.42 UCLA (1973): 27.98 Michigan (1989): 27.63 Kansas (2008): 26.89 UCLA (1969): 26.69 Villanova (2018): 26.64 Indiana (1976): 26.53 Ohio State (1960): 25.88 Virginia (2019): 25.46 North Carolina (2009): 25.45 Duke (2010): 25.21 NC State (1974): 25.05 Michigan State (2000): 25.04 UCLA (1970): 25.02 Duke (2015): 24.97 Duke (1991): 24.90 North Carolina (2017): 24.84 Baylor (2021): 24.83 Louisville (2013)*: 24.81 UConn (1999): 24.74 Kentucky (2012): 24.73 Duke (1992): 24.68 UNLV (1990): 24.45 Villanova (2016): 24.08 Arkansas (1994): 23.88 Florida (2007): 23.82 UCLA (1995): 23.74 Maryland (2002): 23.50 Kentucky (1998): 22.95 Cincinnati (1962): 22.85 UConn (2004): 22.64 Michigan State (1979): 22.53 UCLA (1964): 22.51 Kentucky (1951): 22.24 Arizona (1997): 21.60 Loyola Chicago (1963): 21.43 UCLA (1965): 21.33 Indiana (1981): 21.18 Kentucky (1978): 21.11 UCLA (1975): 21.07 San Francisco (1955): 21.00 UCLA (1971): 20.91 Indiana (1987): 20.69 Louisville (1986): 20.64 Florida (2006): 20.21 North Carolina (1982): 20.17 Indiana (1953): 19.98 Syracuse (2003): 19.02 Cincinnati (1961): 18.80 Georgetown (1984): 18.75 San Francisco (1956): 18.03 UConn (2011): 17.95 UConn (2014): 17.23 Marquette (1977): 16.67 Kentucky (1958): 15.95 Kansas (1952): 15.83 Kansas (1988): 15.71 Louisville (1980): 15.57 NC State (1983): 15.22 California (1959): 14.77 CCNY (1950): 14.67 La Salle (1954): 14.72 North Carolina (1957): 14.70 UTEP (1966): 13.86 Villanova (1985): 12.03

*Louisville's championship was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions

KenPom

One of the most popular men's basketball advanced analytics websites is Ken Pomeroy's website kenpom.com, which provides tempo-free efficiency numbers that adjust for the quality of opponent and the pace of play. Pomeroy offers adjusted efficiency margin statistics, which indicate how many points a team would be expected to outscore an average opponent on a neutral floor per 100 possessions. For reference, there were roughly 68 possessions per game this season, according to KenPom, so multiply a team's adjusted efficiency margin by 0.68 and you'll get its expected margin of victory against an average opponent on a neutral floor.

Pomeroy's database dates back to the 2001-02 season:

Kansas (2008): +35.21 Virginia (2019): +34.22 Baylor (2021): +33.87 Villanova (2018): +33.76 Duke (2010): +33.29 Louisville (2013)*: +32.92 North Carolina (2005): +32.77 Kentucky (2012): +32.59 Duke (2015): +32.48 Villanova (2016): +32.01 North Carolina (2009): +31.14 Florida (2007): +30.81 Maryland (2002): +29.25 UConn (2004): +28.30 Florida (2006): +28.28 North Carolina (2017): +28.22 UConn (2011): +23.93 Syracuse (2003): +23.28 UConn (2014): +22.13

*Louisville's championship was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions

Total margin of victory in the NCAA tournament

Below are the combined margins of victory for every national champion since the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985:

Kentucky (1996): 129 points

Villanova (2016): 124 points

North Carolina (2009): 121 points

UNLV (1990): 112 points

Villanova (2018): 106 points

Duke (2001): 100 points

Louisville (2013)*: 97 points

Florida (2006): 96 points

North Carolina (1993): 94 points

Duke (2015): 93 points

Michigan State (2000), Baylor (2021) : 92 points

: 92 points Duke (2010): 87 points

UCLA (1995): 86 points

Florida (2007), Kansas (2008): 85 points

Duke (1991), Maryland (2002): 84 points

North Carolina (2005): 83 points

Kentucky (1998), UConn (2004): 80 points

Duke (1992): 75 points

Louisville (1986), UConn (1999), Kentucky (2012): 71 points

Arkansas (1994), North Carolina (2017): 67 points

Indiana (1987): 63 points

UConn (2011): 62 points

Michigan (1989): 59 points

Syracuse (2003): 54 points

Kansas (1988): 53 points

UConn (2014): 47 points

Virginia (2019): 45 points

Arizona (1997): 32 points

Villanova (1985): 30 points

*Louisville's championship was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions

Winning percentage

While admittedly simplistic, win percentage is a basic way to measure just how good a team was in a given season. If Gonzaga had beaten Baylor to finish as a 32-0, undefeated national champion, then that would've meant something. So perhaps we can establish takeaways from Baylor's 28-2 record (.933) and how that compares to past national champions.

T1. San Francisco (1956), North Carolina (1957), UCLA (1964), UCLA (1967), UCLA (1972), UCLA (1973), Indiana (1976): 1.000

8. NC State (1974): .968

T9. UCLA (1968), UCLA (1969), UCLA (1971): .967

T12. San Francisco (1955), UTEP (1966): .966

14. Kentucky (2012): .950

T15. Duke (1992), Kentucky (1996), UConn (1999): .944

T18. Kentucky (1949), Kentucky (1951), North Carolina (1982): .941

T21. Wyoming (1943), Oklahoma State (1946), UCLA (1995): .939

24. Kentucky (1978): .938

T25. Cincinnati (1962), Loyola Chicago (1963): .935

T27. UCLA (1965), UCLA (1970), Baylor (2021): .933

30. Kansas (2008): .925

31. Kentucky (1948): .923

32. Virginia (2019): .921

33. Georgetown (1984): .919

34. Louisville (1980): .917

35. Arkansas (1994): .912

T36. Kansas (1952), UCLA (1975): .903

T38. Holy Cross (1947), Cincinnati (1961), Villanova (2018): .900

T41. Kentucky (1998), Duke (2001), Duke (2015): .897

T44. North Carolina (1993), North Carolina (2009): .895

46. Ohio State (1960): .893

47. North Carolina (2005): .892

48. Maryland (2002): .889

49. Indiana (1953): .885

50. Indiana (1987): .882

T51. Stanford (1942), UNLV (1990), Florida (2007), Duke (2010), Louisville (2013)*, Villanova (2016): .875

57. Oklahoma State (1945): .871

T58. Indiana (1940), Wisconsin (1941): .870

60. La Salle (1954): .867

61. California (1959): .862

62. Syracuse (2003): .857

63. Oregon (1939): .853

T64. Utah (1944), UConn (2004), Florida (2006): .846

67. CCNY (1950): .828

68. North Carolina (2017): .825

T69. Louisville (1986), Duke (1991), Michigan State (2000): .821

72. Michigan State (1979): .813

73. Michigan (1989): .811

74. UConn (2014): .800

75. Kentucky (1958): .793

76. Marquette (1977): .781

77. UConn (2011): .780

78. Indiana (1981): .743

79. Arizona (1997): .735

80. NC State (1983): .722

81. Villanova (1985): .714

82. Kansas (1988): .711

*Louisville's championship was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions