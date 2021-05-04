March Madness 365 with Andy Katz podcast

NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz talks with college basketball newsmakers each week on the March Madness 365 podcast. New episodes drop every Tuesday wherever you get your podcasts.

Go back and listen to episodes from the archive below.

Follow Andy Katz on Twitter @TheAndyKatz. Watch Andy Katz video on NCAA.com.

May 4 | Andy Katz is joined by North Carolina's Hubert Davis and UCLA's Mick Cronin

On the first #MM365 podcast of May, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz is joined by new North Carolina coach Hubert Davis to discuss Roy Williams' retirement and the Tar Heels' outlook for next season. Then, Katz and UCLA coach Mick Cronin preview the Bruins' roster for next season and discuss a potential Gonzaga-UCLA rematch.

April 27 | Andy Katz is joined by Baylor's Scott Drew, Boston College's Earl Grant and San Jose State's Tim Miles

On the last #MM365 podcast of April, Andy Katz discuss with Baylor's Scott Drew what life is like after winning the national championship, what it's like to rebuild a program with Earl Grant and San Jose State coach Tim Miles' return to coaching.

April 20 | Andy Katz is joined by Texas' Chris Beard and Villanova's Jay Wright

Katz is joined by new Texas head coach Chris Beard to discuss his new job and the transfer portal, while Villanova's Jay Wright discusses the return of Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels. Katz also ranks the top 10 roster management winners from the second week of the offseason.

April 13 | Andy Katz is joined by Indiana's Mike Woodson, Texas Tech's Mark Adams and Loyola Chicago's Drew Valentine

In the first #MM365 episode of the offseason, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz is joined by three recently hired head coaches – Indiana's Mike Woodson, Texas Tech's Mark Adams and Loyola Chicago's Drew Valentine. Katz also ranks the 10 programs that have had the best offseason so far in terms of their roster situations with the transfer portal and players returning to school.

April 6 | Andy Katz recaps 2021 National Championship, Baylor coach Scott Drew joins

What a ride. Andy reacts to the 2021 National Championship after Baylor took down undefeated Gonzaga to win its first title in men’s program history. Head coach Scott Drew joins the pod to share his emotions and how the Bears were able to put on a dominant performance over the Zags. Andy ranks his top-10 memories of the tournament. We also preview Andy’s Power 36 and look ahead to next season.

April 4 | Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, Baylor's Matthew Mayer recap the 2021 Final Four

Andy and March Chadness react to the shot of the tournament — Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater in overtime to send Gonzaga to the National Championship. Suggs joins the pod from the locker room to share his emotions after the instant classic. Andy also reflects on UCLA’s incredible run from the First Four to the Final Four. We hear from Baylor’s Matthew Mayer after a dominant performance by the Bears to punch their ticket into the title game. Andy ranks his top-10 National Championship teams since 2000. March Chadness walks Andy through a deep dive of the Baylor vs. Gonzaga championship matchup.

April 2 | Final Four Coaches Preview

Andy shares his thoughts after legendary Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announced his retirement from UNC. Andy also sits down with each Final Four coach. Gonzaga’s Mark Few talks about the challenges and rewards of scheduling during a pandemic. UCLA’s Mick Cronin breaks down the Bruins’ run from First Four to Final Four. Baylor’s Scott Drew explains how the Bears were able to get back on track after a pause due to health and safety protocols. Houston’s Kelvin Sampson discusses his journey back to the Final Four. Andy ranks his top-10 MOP’s of the tournament since 2000.

March 31 | Final Four Preview

The 2021 Final Four is set: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA. Andy gives his initial reaction following the Elite 8. Baylor’s Davion Mitchell talks about the defensive-minded Bears and their journey to the Final Four. Andy ranks his top-10 individual performances so far this tournament. Houston’s Dejon Jarreau discusses the bond between the Cougars and how he was able to overcome injury during their run. March Chadness joins the pod to break down the Final Four matchups.

March 23 | Sweet 16 Preview

Andy recaps the wild return of March Madness. Arkansas’s Eric Musselman shares his emotions after reaching the Sweet 16. Andy ranks his favorite player on each of the remaining teams. Houston’s Kelvin Sampson breaks down the field and discusses what it’s like to just miss advancing in the Tournament. March Chadness is back to help Andy revise his bracket.

March 16 | 2021 Bracket Breakdown

CBS Sports and The Athletic’s Seth Davis joins Andy to discuss the week ahead of Madness. 1-seed Illinois’ Brad Underwood reflects on the Big Ten Championship and how his team put the pieces together. Andy ranks his Top-10 players on double-digit seeds. 1-seed Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi checks in from Indy and discusses the road ahead for the Zags. 4-seed Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton talks about the Cowboys journey to Indy and the impact Cade Cunningham has had on the program. 11-seed Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim opens up about family time while at home and what lies ahead for the Orange.

March 15 | Georgetown's Patrick Ewing, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and Texas’ Andrew Jones

Following Selection Sunday, Andy Katz breaks down his initial reaction to the 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket. Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing discusses Georgetown’s run to March Madness after securing an automatic bid with the Big East Tournament Championship. Texas’ Andrew Jones gears up for his first NCAA tourney appearance with the Longhorns. Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle looks back on the Beavers' journey to capturing their first Pac-12 Tournament Championship.

March 9 | Iowa's Luka Garza and Michigan State alum Cassius Winston

As the regular season comes to a close, Andy gives out his Year-End Awards for 2020-21. Senior Luka Garza discusses his journey to Iowa and his emotions after the Hawkeyes announced they would retire his jersey. Andy ranks his Top 10 Bid Stealers for the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State alum Cassius Winston talks about missing out on March Madness last season and what makes Tom Izzo teams so dangerous this time of year. March Chadness joins the pod to break down more conference tournament predictions.

March 2 | Gonzaga's Mark Few and Maine's Edniesha Curry

Mark Few joins Andy to discuss Gonzaga's 24-0 undefeated run this season before Andy ranks the Top-10 schools with the best men’s and women’s basketball programs in the country this season. In honor of International Women's Day, Maine’s Edniesha Curry, the only woman currently serving as a full-time assistant coach in Division I men's basketball, sits down to share the story of her coaching journey. Finally, March Chadness joins the pod for this week's game picks.

Feb. 23 | Wichita State’s Isaac Brown, Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton and Big Ten Network’s Mike DeCourcy

Isaac Brown and Mike Boynton join Andy to discuss their head coaching journeys and the need to create more opportunities for Black coaches. Andy ranks the last ten Naismith NPOYs. Mike DeCourcy shares his take on the NPOY race between Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu and the chances of Blue Bloods missing out on the Tournament. March Chadness joins the pod to break down the weekly game picks.

Feb. 16 | Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and Michigan State’s Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Pauga

Ohio State University’s Chris Holtman shares with Andy why CJ Walker and Kyle Young’s leadership has led to a successful season for the Buckeyes. Andy ranks the top 10 teams to crack the top 16. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and Michigan State’s Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Pauga breakdown the committee’s mindset about selecting which teams make it to the March Madness tournament. March Chadness hops on for Andy’s weekly predictions.

Feb. 9 | Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin, USC’s Evan Mobley and Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates

Cuonzo Martin joins the pod to talk about Mizzou’s season despite being picked to finish last in the SEC and the importance of diversity in coaching. Andy ranks his top-10 seniors of 2021. USC’s Evan Mobley shares how the Trojans have been able to find themselves atop the Pac-12. Dennis Gates honors John Thompson and John Chaney and discusses the importance of student athletes speaking up for racial equality. March Chadness breaks down the game picks of the week.

Feb. 2 | UCLA's Chris Smith and Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey

Andy pays tribute to legendary Temple head coach John Chaney. UCLA’s Chris Smith talks about the hardships of suffering a season-ending injury during a pandemic and how he’s continuously supporting the Bruins. Andy ranks his top-10 bubble teams midway through the season. Charles Bassey discusses his journey to Western Kentucky and why the nation should keep an eye on the Hilltoppers. March Chadness joins the pod to break down the picks of the week.

Jan. 26 | Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Baylor’s Scott Drew, Belmont’s Casey Alexander

Head coaches for the top two teams in the country, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Baylor’s Scott Drew joins the podcast to talk about their team’s performance throughout the year despite game postponements. Andy ranks the top candidates for coach of the year. Belmont’s head coach Casey Alexander dives into the success of the Bruins. Andy and March Chadness go through Andy’s weekly predictions.

Jan. 19 | CBS's Clark Kellogg, Villanova's Jay Wright and Virginia head coach Tony Bennett

CBS’s college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg joins the pod to reflect on the quality of the 2020-2021 season. Katz ranks his mid-season National Player of the Year candidates. Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright discusses how his team has been adjusting to the COVID-19 protocols. University of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett talks with Katz about how the Cavaliers are improving despite the pauses the team has taken throughout this season. March Chadness joins to make weekly predictions with Andy.

Jan. 12 | CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. and Xavier’s Colby Jones

Jon Rothstein joins Andy Katz to kick off this episode and break down the field after a full week of college hoops in the New Year. Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. discusses how the Wildcats have turned things around after a 6-game losing streak. Andy ranks his top turnaround teams that are trending upwards. Xavier’s Colby Jones shares his emotions after dedicating his game-winner against Providence to his late grandfather. March Chadness joins for weekly game picks.

Jan. 5 | Kentucky's Mitch Barnhart and ESPN's Dan Dakich

The NCAA announced that the entire 2021 NCAA tournament will be held in Indiana. Kentucky Athletic Director and chair of the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee Mitch Barnhart joins Andy to discuss how the committee came to the decision. Andy ranks the historic tournament sites. ESPN’s Dan Dakich breaks down each of the sites for 2021. March Chadness hosts our weekly game picks and discusses the first NET rankings.

Dec. 29 | NCAA SVP of Basketball Dan Gavitt and Missouri's Mark Smith

On the Dec. 29 episode of the #MMM365 podcast, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz is joined by NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt and Missouri men's basketball player Mark Smith. In the latest edition of #KatzRankz, Katz ranks the top 10 conferences in the country, based on the strength of teams at the top of each conference and their ability to compete deep into the NCAA tournament. At the end of the podcast, Chad "March Chadness" Aycock then joins the pod for the weekly picks, like always.

Dec. 22 | Ken Pomeroy, KPI creator Kevin Pauga, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and West Virginia's Miles McBride

On the Dec. 22 episode of the podcast, Ken Pomeroy and KPI creator Kevin Pauga join Andy Katz to take a statistical look at the season through the first month of games. Andy ranks his top-10 college basketball wishes for 2021 before ESPN's Joe Lunardi breaks down the NCAA tournament field from top teams to the bubble. West Virginia's Miles McBride also joined the pod this week to dive into the Mountaineers' strengths and the level of competition in the Big 12. Chad "March Chadness" Aycock then joins the pod for the weekly picks.

Dec. 15 | CBS Sports' Seth Davis, San Diego State's Brian Dutcher and Notre Dame's head coach Mike Brey

On the Dec. 15 episode of the pod, Seth Davis and Andy Katz discuss Nate Oats’ response to Coach K’s announcement that Duke will cancel the rest of their non-conference schedule. San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher phones in and shares how the Aztecs continue to be a top program in the Mountain West. Andy ranks his top-10 biggest surprise teams of the season. Notre Dame’s Mike Brey discusses the Fighting Irish’s strong start and the importance of continuing to play safely. March Chadness joins the pod for Andy’s picks of the week.

Dec. 8 | ESPN's LaPhonso Ellis, Texas Tech's Mac McClung and Texas head coach Shaka Smart

ESPN's LaPhonso Ellis joins Andy Katz to break down some of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups of the week. Katz ranks his Top-10 ‘Rising Stars’ for the beginning of the season. Texas Tech’s Mac McClung discusses his strong start for the Red Raiders and what it’s like to learn under head coach Chris Beard. Texas’ Shaka Smart shares his experience from the Maui Invitational in Asheville and the story behind his new hairdo. Chad "March Chadness" Aycock then joins the pod for the weekly picks.

Dec. 1 | Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, Baylor’s Scott Drew and Ohio University’s Jason Preston

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs joins Andy to talk about his college debut for the Zags and why it was the right decision for him. Andy ranks his top teams who made their mark in the first week of the 2020-21 season. Baylor’s Scott Drew provides an update on his status and looks ahead to the Bears’ season. Ohio University’s Jason Preston shares his inspirational journey to D1 college basketball. March Chadness joins to discuss an upcoming slate of games.

Nov. 24 | Kentucky's Olivier Sarr and Kansas' Bill Self and Marcus Garrett

Kentucky forward Olivier Sarr joins Andy Katz to discuss the season ahead for the Wildcats. Katz then ranks his top-10 All-American candidates. Kansas head coach Bill Self and guard Marcus Garrett also join the pod to discuss the challenges of navigating a season during a pandemic. March Chadness joins the podcast to bring back game picks of the week, as college basketball tips off this week.

Nov. 17 | ESPN's Seth Greenberg, North Carolina's Garrison Brooks and Virginia big man Jay Huff

Immediately following the major news that the entire 2021 NCAA tournament will be in a controlled environment in the city of Indianapolis, Andy Katz breaks down how the decision was made by the NCAA. ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg then joins Andy Katz to breakdown the top teams and players in the ACC this season. North Carolina's and Virginia's big men Garrison Brooks and Jay Huff also talk with Katz about how their respective teams will fare in this year's crowded ACC. Katz also ranks the top 10 college careers of the past 10 No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft, and Chad "March Chadness" Aycock stops by to break down this year's NBA Draft.

Nov. 10 | ESPN and Big Ten Network’s Robbie Hummel, Indiana’s Archie Miller and Michigan’s Juwan Howard

Former Purdue star and current ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel joins Andy Katz to break down how the Big Ten will play out this season. Indiana's head coach Archie Miller also joins the pod to talk about his potential star player Trayce Jackson-Davis, and what he expects out of his sophomore season. Katz then ranks the best centers heading into the season, breaking down contenders for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award. Michigan's Juwan Howard also stops by to talk about Michigan basketball and what he expects from his squad this year. And then Chad "March Chadness" Aycock sits down with Katz to discuss impact seniors heading into this season.

Nov. 3 | ESPN's Fran Fraschilla, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Howard's Kenny Blakeney and Makur Maker

ESPN's Big 12 analyst joins Andy Katz on this episode of the pod to break down the Big 12 before the season starts. Oklahoma State's freshman phenom joins the pod to talk about why he chose to attend Oklahoma State. Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney and their star freshmen Makur Maker talk to Katz about why he chose to pave his own path and attend an HBCU. March Chadness then joins this edition of March Madness 365 to talk about impact freshmen who will make a name for themselves this season.

Oct. 27 | ESPN's Jimmy Dykes and South Carolina's Frank Martin

SEC analyst Jimmy Dykes joins this episode of March Madness 365 as he and Andy Katz break down what. the SEC might look like this season, as well as what a season will look like under new COVID protocols. South Carolina's Frank Martin also joins the pod to highlight his personal experience with COVID and how he is urging his players to keep up with their mental health. Katz also ranks his Julius Erving Award contenders, highlighting some of the nation's best forwards. He and March Chadness then rank the most underappreciated teams heading into the 2020-2021 season.

Oct. 20 | Pac-12 Network's Don MacLean and UCLA guard Chris Smith

Andy Katz is joined by former UCLA great Don MacLean to break down what the Pac-12 will look like this season. Andy then reveals his top-20 candidates to win the Jerry West Award as college basketball's best shooting guard. Current UCLA guard Chris Smith then joins the pod to discuss what the Bruins can do this season even after a very unusual off-season. March Chadness then stops by to discuss potential break out players we could see this season.

Oct. 13 | Big East Digital Network’s John Fanta and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie

Big East Digital Network’s John Fanta joins Andy to preview the top teams in the Big East. Andy ranks his top contenders for the Bob Cousy Award. Villanova guard Collin Gillespie discusses whats ahead for an experienced group of Wildcats. March Chadness and Andy break down the ‘Best of the Rest.’

Oct. 6 | Fox Sports' Mark Titus and Texas Tech's Chris Beard

Fox Sports’ Mark Titus joins Andy to discuss his time at Ohio State and break down Final Four contenders for the upcoming season. Andy ranks his top-10 Player of the Year candidates for 2020-21. Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard also joins the pod to discuss his facial hair and gives a preview of his squad. March Chadness makes his return to the podcast, sharing his 'sleepers' that could make a deep run in the tournament.

Sept. 29 | ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi joins this edition of the podcast to discuss the details of this upcoming season and what an NCAA tournament might look like this year. Katz then ranks the top-10 seeds of his first projected bracket of the 2020-2021 season. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood then joins Andy to talk about what kind of a season the Fighting Illini will have this season.

Sept. 22 | Tennessee's John Fulkerson and Yves Pons, and Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr.

Andy Katz kicks off this episode discussing the newly formed details of the 2020-2021 season. Tennessee's John Fulkerson and Yves Pons are the first guests to join this episode as they talk about the Vols' expectations heading into this season. Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. also joins this week's edition of the pod as he and Katz reflect on what could have been last season for the Scarlet Knights and how they're finding motivation for this upcoming season. Katz also reveals his first Power 36 of the season and ranks the top-10 college careers in the Western Conference Finals.

Sept. 15 | Hall of Famer Homer Drew, Baylor head coach Scott Drew and Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew

Andy Katz talks with Hall of Famer Homer Drew, Baylor head coach Scott Drew and Grad Canyon head coach Bryce Drew as they discuss what it's like having a family of coaches and what's ahead for next season. Andy then looks ahead to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals, ranking the top-10 college careers from each team, the Celtics and Heat.

Sept. 8 | Purdue's Matt Painter, Texas' Shaka Smart and Dayton's Anthony Grant

At the start of this episode Andy katz pays tribute to NCAA icon Tom Jernstedt, who was known as the "Father of the Final Four." Katz also ranks the top-10 changes to the tournament in the past quarter-century in honor of Jernstedt. Three high profile head coaches in Matt Painter, Shaka Smart and Anthony Grant join Katz to discuss how this year's college basketball season can get up off the ground and running in the midst of COVID-19. They also discuss racial justice and how their teams can confront systemic racism.

Sept. 1 | Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Kentucky's John Calipari, Gonzaga's Mark Few and Duke's Nolan Smith

After the passing of John Thompson and Lute Olson, Andy Katz pays tribute to the two legendary coaches by ranking each coach's top-10 impact players under each coach. Katz is then joined by Calipari, Few and Izzo as they discuss the passing of Olson and Thompson, social injustice and what a college basketball season might look like in the midst of the pandemic. Nolan Smith also joins this episode as he shares some experiences he has had when he has been profiled by the police.

Aug. 25 | Iowa's Luka Garza, Arizona State's Remy Martin and Philadelphia 76er and former Norfolk State center Kyle O'Quinn

On this episode of March Madness 365, Andy Katz reveals his final five of his top 20 returning players for the 2020-2021 college basketball season. He has two players that are in his top five on this week's episode — No. 4, Arizona State guard Remy Martin and No. 1, Iowa forward Luka Garza. These two returning stars highlight why they came back and what they are doing to get themselves better and their team better for the upcoming season. Philadelphia 76er Kyle O'Quinn also joins this week's edition of MM365 to talk about his experience of going to an HBCU and how his success their led to his NBA career.

Aug. 18 | Virginia's Sam Hauser, Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and former NBA and NCAA head coach Avery Johnson

Andy Katz kicks off the podcast discussing the status of this year's college basketball season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia's Sam Hauser is the first guest on this week's podcast as he talks about what it is like to get back on the court after a long off-season and what it is like to be a leader during a social movement. Crieghton's Marcus Zegarowski also joins this week's episode to talk about returning to the game after an injury. Katz also continues his rank of the top-20 returning players for the 2020-2021 season. The final guest on this week's pod is Avery Johnson who talks about what it was like to start his career within the basketball world at an HBCU and how that has propelled him to a successful coaching career.

Aug. 11 | Alabama State coach Mo Williams, Ohio State's Seth Towns and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert

Ohio State forward Seth Towns talks with Andy Katz about his decision to transfer from Harvard to Ohio State and what he expects out of this season. He also talks about what it means to use his voice as a student-athlete to speak-up for justice. Gonzaga star Corey Kispert also joins this episode of March Madness 365 to talk about how excited he is for his highly anticipated senior season with the Bulldogs. Andy Katz also continues his ranking of the top-20 returning players for the 2020-2021 college basketball season. The new coach of Alabama State and former NBA guard Mo Williams also joins this edition of the podcast to talk about his decision to coach for an HBCU. Williams was named Alabama State's head coach this past May.

Aug. 4 | Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis

Andy Katz's first guest on this edition of March Madness 365 is Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft process and come back to Indiana to play college basketball for his sophomore season — he and Katz discuss that decision and how he has stayed in shape during the pandemic. Maryland's Mark Turgeon also joins this episode as he discusses racial justice and builds his all-time Maryland dream player. Katz also ranks his top-10 team captains since 2010 and starts his top-20 returning players for the 2020-21 season.

July 28 | Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright

Villanova's Jay Wright joins this week's episode of March Madness 365. He and Andy Katz discuss how this summer has brought up conversations throughout his team on racial justice, even though they are separated because of the pandemic. Wright also weighs in on his ultimate Villanova dream player, picking 10 players for 10 different categories. Also in this episode, Andy Katz ranks his top-10 players in regards to basketball-IQ.

July 21 | Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari

Kentucky's John Calipari joins this week's March Madness 365. Right off the bat Coach Cal talks about the new social justice organization he has developed, along with Harvard's head coach Tommy Amaker, the McLendon Foundation Minority Leadership Initiative. Calipari also builds his ultimate Kentucky dream player, ranking 10 players in 10 different categories embodying an individual characteristic that would be found in a coach's dream player like the ultimate "captain" and "shooter."

July 14 | Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes and Penn's Jelani Williams

Tennessee's Rick Barnes headlines this episode of March Madness 365. He and Andy Katz discuss how he is planning a season amidst COVID-19 and how the topic of social justice will shape collegiate athletics in the future. Barnes also picks 10 players in 10 different categories to build his ultimate dream player, as he shares players throughout his head coaching career. Penn's Jelani Williams also joins Andy Katz to discuss his father's organization "A Long Talk About The Uncomfortable Truth." Katz also ranks his top-10 glue guys since 2010.

July 7 | Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo and six DI Head Coaches in Mississippi

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo joins this week's episode of March Madness 365. He and Andy Katz discuss some of the unprecedented times the country is going through, as racial protests and the coronavirus pandemic continue to create headlines. Izzo also offers some insight into his coaching career as he creates his Michigan State dream player, combining ten characteristics from ten different players he has coached at MSU. This episode also features all six men's DI head coaches in Mississipi discuss the impact of removing the Confederate symbol from the state flag.

June 30 | West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins and Davidson's Kellan Grady

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Davidson guard Kellan Grady join Andy Katz on this week's episode of March Madness 365. First, Huggins discusses the current push for racial equality and why he believes that this time is different. He and Katz then look ahead to what the future holds to college basketball during the pandemic. Finally, Huggins builds his "Dream Player." Kellan Grady talks about his grandmother's fight to end apartheid in South Africa, and how she led a march of 20,000 women. He also explains the goal of his program CARE (College Athletes for Respect and Equality) and what is was like growing up as a black man in Boston.

June 23 | Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl and Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards join Andy Katz on this week's episode of March Madness 365. Pearl addresses the current racial climate in the country as he talks about how he and his players are addressing it. He also takes some time to reminisce on his career as a coach — a career that has took him all over the country, as he builds his ultimate "Dream Player" during his time as an assistant coach and head coach at a variety of different programs. Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards talks about how he is using his voice during these times and shares how the Texas Tech program is helping him and the team do so.

June 16 | Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur

As the murder of George Floyd took the nation by storm the past few weeks, the latest episode of March Madness 365 brings on Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur to share some perspective into the conversation. Hamilton discussed his thoughts on the current moment as well as the context in which he came from, not only in the realm of college basketball but also as a 71-year-old black man who lived through the 1950s, 1960s and the moments that have culminated to America's current climate. Hamilton also ranks 10 of his best players he has ever coached at FSU, breaking the players down in 10 different categories. Gabe Kalscheur addresses what it means to have a voice as a college athlete and how to use it during times of inequality. Kalscheur also shares what it will be like on campus next year in the Twin Cities in Minnesota given George Floyd's connection to the area.

June 3 | Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim

Prior to getting into the interview with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim Andy Katz starts off this episode of March Madness 365 addressing the tragic killing of George Floyd and other injustices that face the Black community by reading a statement from Jim Boeheim and NCAA President Mark Emmert. In the interview with Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, the Syracuse coach builds his ultimate Syracuse player by breaking it down into 10 categories for one Syracuse player he has coached over his career per attribute.

May 27 | North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams

Legendary North Carolina coach Roy Williams joins this week's episode of March Madness 365. Williams discusses how he is handling this peculiar offseason, how his family is doing and what it is like to have a chance to grow out his beard. He also breaks down his ultimate North Carolina player. He and Andy Katz break down Williams' 17-year coaching career at UNC as he picks a player for each category to build a player that brings in different attributes from different players with different skills, like the "most clutch," or the best "coach on the floor."

May 19 | Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Seton Hall's Myles Powell

Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Seton Hall's Myles Powell join this week's episode of March Madness 365 as the two guards conclude our Senior Showcase series. Simpson talks to Andy Katz about his relationship with Michigan's former coach Jon Beilein and reflects on the Wolverines' 2018 national championship run. Powell discusses what it is like to be the first from his family to graduate college and some of his toughest matchups in the Big East.

May 12 | Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr.

Our senior showcase continues with Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. joining this week's March Madness 365 episode. The two Big Ten guards break down their respective careers at Michigan State and Maryland, why they chose the schools they did and how they developed such close relationships with each one of their head coaches.

May 5 | Marquette's Markus Howard and Penn State's Lamar Stevens

Marquette's Markus Howard and Penn State's Lamar Stevens join this week's episode of March Madness 365, as our senior showcase series continues. Both seniors reflect on some of their top performances throughout their career. Markus Howard also talks about how growing up in a basketball family with two brothers shaped him as a player. The Nittany Lion senior shares with Katz his thoughts and feelings on how Penn State improved as a basketball program since Stevens began his career there just a few years ago.

April 28 | Oregon's Payton Pritchard and Utah State's Sam Merrill

Our senior showcase series continues on this week's episode of March Madness 365. Oregon's Payton Pritchard joins Andy Katz to break down some of the most memorable moments of his senior season. Utah State's Sam Merrill also joins this week's episode to break down his game-winner versus San Diego State in the Mountain West conference final, his senior year and the growth he has seen in himself and the Utah State program in his four years there.

April 21 | Kansas' Udoka Azubuike and Butler's Kamar Baldwin

On this episode of March Madness 365, it's all about the seniors. Andy Katz welcomes Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and Butler senior Kamar Baldwin to the podcast to break down their best games. Azubuike also talks about how he is preparing for the NBA Draft and why he is worried about his family in Nigeria during these uncertain times. Baldwin talks to Katz about how he thought his senior season unfolded.

April 8 | Tennessee's head coach Rick Barnes, Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton, Kansas guard and National Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Garret and Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert

Andy Katz previews his way-too-early Power 36 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season. He also recaps the #MarchMadnessMoments bracket which finished up on Monday, with the 2005 Illinois comeback over Arizona in the Elite Eight coming away with the title. Tennessee's coach Rick Barnes joins the podcast to talk about how he is staying in contact with his players and how he is looking ahead to next season. Florida State's head coach Leonard Hamilton also joins this week's episode to talk about how the Seminoles' chemistry developed over the course of the season. Kansas guard and National Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Garrett and Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert also sit down with Katz to talk about their respective team's chances to win it all next season.

March 31 | Former UMBC Retriever Jairus Lyles, former Michigan head coach Jon Beilein, Illinois' former head coach Bruce Weber and former Villanova forward Kris Jenkins

The Final Four is set in our #MarchMadnessMoments bracket. This week's podcast features guests who had an impact on each of the moments who have reached the Final Four. UMBC's former player Jairus Lyles talks with Andy Katz about the Retriever's historic upset over 1-seed Virginia. Michigan's former head coach Jon Beilein also joins the pod, to talk about Trey Burke's incredible shot against Kansas in 2013. Former Illinois head coach Bruce Weber talks to Katz about how Illinois made that incredible 2005 comeback over Arizona. Kris Jenkins, the former Villanova forward, also joins this week's episode to talk about his iconic 2016 National Championship buzzer-beater.

March 24 | UMBC's head coach Ryan Odom, former Valparaiso Commodore Bryce Drew, former Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig, Villanova head coach Jay Wright and former NC State player Dereck Whittenburg

This week's episode of March Madness 365 features a slew of guests as Andy Katz takes the audience down March Madness memory lane. Katz is joined by UMBC's head coach Ryan Odom to relive their historic upset of Virginia in 2018. Former Valparaiso player Bryce Drew also joins the pod to recount his famous shot in the 1998 tournament. Bronson Koenig, the former Wisconsin guard, also talks to Katz about his buzzer-beater in the 2016 tournament against Xavier. Villanova head coach Jay Wright comes on to discuss Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating championship three-pointer in 2016 with former NC State player Dereck Whittenburg also joining the pod to discuss their own championship-winning buzzer-beater in 1983.

March 19 | Princeton's Mitch Henderson, BYU's Danny Ainge, former Nevada Wolfpack coach Eric Musselman, Illinois' Roger Powell Jr. and Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel

Andy Katz breaks down the new March Madness Moments social media tournament bracket in this edition of MM365. He is also joined by former Princeton point guard Mitch Henderson, former BYU player Danny Ainge, former Nevada head coach Eric Musselman, former Illinois player Roger Powell Jr. and Yahoo Sports' and author of Glory Road Dan Wetzel. As a deep dive into some of the greatest moments in March Madness history, all of Katz's guests discuss some of the most memorable moments they were apart of in past tournaments.

March 14 | NCAA Vice President of Men's Basketball Dan Gavitt

Andy Katz reacts to the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. NCAA vice president of men's basketball Dan Gavitt joins to explain the unprecedented process of decision-making that ultimately led to cancellation.

March 10 | Dayton's Obi Toppin, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and sports broadcaster Dan Dakich

Dayton's Obi Toppin joins the podcast as he and Andy Katz discuss the Flyers winning formula and what makes them a dangerous team. The Flyers have won 20 straight and No. 2 in the NET rankings heading into the A-10 tournament. ESPN's Joe Lunardi also stopped by with a week to go until Selection Sunday to break down conference tournaments and give insight on teams potentially on the cusp of earning bids to the NCAA tournament. Katz also ranks his All-American first and second teams and caught up with broadcaster Dan Dakich, who offered a surprise pick for Coach of the Year.

March 3 | Virginia's Tony Bennett, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn

Andy Katz is joined by Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, as the two discuss this Cavaliers team and how they have done compared to last year's national championship-winning squad. The two also talk about how Virginia is still in the race to win the ACC, after winning six-straight in-conference games. UCLA's Mick Cronin also joins the pod to talk about the Bruins' young team and how they're competing for a Pac-12 crown. Katz also ranks is top 10 coaches come tournament time and was able to talk with Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn about the expectations he has set for himself this season.

Feb. 25 | Ken Pomeroy, BYU head coach Mark Pope and Maryland's Mark Turgeon

On this week's episode of March Madness 365, we get a deep dive into the specifics of the famous Kenpom ranking system from Ken Pomeroy himself. BYU's Mark Pope also sits down with Andy Katz to discuss why he claims the Cougars' locker room is the best in the country. Katz ranks his Top-10 toughest home-court advantages in college basketball this season as he also discusses Maryland's loss to Ohio State this weekend with the Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon.

Feb. 18 | San Diego State's Malachi Flynn, Georgeotwn head coach Patrick Ewing, former Butler Bulldog Matt Howard and C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn joins the podcast as he and Andy Katz discuss the Aztecs' historic season. SDSU is 26-0 with three regular-season games to go. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing jumped on to talk about the Hoyas' recent win at Butler without two key contributors. Speaking of the Bulldogs, Katz caught up with former Butler big Matt Howard to discuss the program's first national championship appearance, 10 years later. Also on this week's episode is Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod, who broke down the league's unique late-season scheduling.

Feb. 11 | Duke's Tre Jones, Myles Powell and Selection Committee Chair Kevin White

Duke's sophomore guard Tre Jones joins the podcast as he and Andy Katz breakdown the Blue Devils' season so far. Jones had one of the best weeks of his career last week highlighted by his late-game heroics versus rival North Carolina. Veteran Seton Hall guard Myles Powell stops by once again to about the Pirates' recent victory over Villanova. Chair of NCAA Men's basketball Committee also joins Andy Katz to breakdown the committee's Bracket Preview selection process.

Feb. 4 | Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Chris Mack and Michigan's Juwan Howard

Andy Katz is joined by ESPN's Joe Lunardi as the two break down what a potential bracket may look like come March. Louisville's head coach Chris Mack also joins the pod to discuss how the Cardinals have improved over the course of the season and how they have been able to be one of the top teams in the ACC. Katz also talks with Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Howard praises his veterans and talks about the roller-coaster ride the Wolverines have been on during his first year as head coach.

Jan. 28 | Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim and Fox Sports' Tim Brando

Fox Sports' Tim Brando joins fellow broadcast Andy Katz to reflect on some of his favorite college basketball calls and moments throughout his career. Two legendary coaches also join the pod, as Michigan State's Tom Izzo talks about Michigan State's ceiling this year and Jim Boeheim speaks on Syracuse's five-game winning streak. Andy Katz also pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other victims of the Sunday morning helicopter accident that took place in Southern California.

Jan. 21 | Chris Beard, Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley and Sporting News Writer Mike Decourcy

Andy Katz is joined by Texas Tech's Chris Beard this episode as they discuss how the Red Raiders are dealing with adversity after their Final Four run a year ago. Kentucky star Immanuel Quickley also joins the podcast. He talks about how his role has changed over the course of the season. Mike Decourcy debates the National Player of the Year race as Katz also reveals his top 10 sophomores so far this season.

Jan. 14 | Bruce Pearl, Wichita State's Gregg Marshall and KPI creator Kevin Pauga

There are two undefeated teams left in college basketball as of January 14, No. 4 Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State. The Tigers' head coach Bruce Pearl chats with Andy Katz about Auburn's run this year and how they are starting to establish themselves as a consistent threat in the SEC and college basketball as a whole. Katz is also joined by Wichita State's head coach Gregg Marshall, recapping their double-overtime win versus UConn, and KPI creator Kevin Pauga. Katz also talks about the most intriguing matchups for a big week in college basketball and several possible March Madness teams that we can't really put our thumb on.

Jan. 7 | Steve Lavin, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Dayton's Obi Toppin

Andy Katz is joined by Fox Sports' Steve Lavin to kick off this week's edition of the March Madness 365 podcast. The two discuss Lavin's coaching history and how legend Gene Keady influenced him over the years. All-American Myles Powell joined the podcast to talk about how Seton Hall has had contributors at every angle and Dayton's high-flyer Obi Toppin was able to talk about his incredible year. Outside of this week's high-profile guests, Katz breaks-down the ten toughest conferences so far this season.

Dec. 31 | Dick Vitale, Butler's Lavall Jordan and San Diego State's Brian Dutcher

Sports broadcasting and coaching legend Dick Vitale joins the March Madness 365 podcast to discuss the roller-coaster of a ride this college basketball season has been on so far. He ranks his favorite games and players of the decade as Andy Katz ranks his top ten teams of the 2010s that did not win a title. San Diego State's head coach Brian Dutcher reveals how the Aztecs have managed an undefeated season heading into 2020 and Butler's Lavall Jordan also joins the podcast to discuss how he has maintained Butler's traditional high-level of play.

Dec. 24 | Mark Few, FOX's Gus Johnson and columnist Pat Forde

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few got to sit down and talk to Andy Katz about Bulldog basketball. The two talked about the large amount of chaos this season has already gone through, Gonzaga's recent success and the amount of talent in the West Coast Conference this year. Andy Katz also talked to columnist Pat Forde and FOX's Gus Johnson on some of his most memorable college basketball moments. Catch all that, this week's headlines, predictions from Andy Katz and more in this week's episode of March Madness 365.

Dec. 17 | Bill Self and the NCAA's David Worlock

Andy Katz was able to catch up with Kansas' head coach, Bill Self in this episode. The two talk Jayhawks basketball including Kansas' new spot at the top of the latest AP Poll, parity across the game and the tough schedule Kansas faces in the near future. The NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics, David Worlock also stopped by to discuss the newly unveiled NET rankings and how they might affect seeding come tournament time. Catch all that, this week's headlines, predictions from Andy Katz and more in this week's episode of March Madness 365.

Dec. 10 | Klay Thompson, Robbie Hummel and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr.

In this episode, Andy Katz chats with Golden State Warriors' guard Klay Thompson about his career at Washington State and what it was like to play for Tony Bennett. Next, Katz catches up with ESPN and Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel. They discuss the current landscape of the Big Ten, and which teams have the best chance of making it to the Final Four in Atlanta. Finally, this week's podcast closes with Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who hit the game-winning 3-pointer to give the Terrapins a 59-58 victory over Illinois on Dec. 7. Cowan tells Katz his thought process on the final moments leading up to that clutch bucket.

Dec. 3 | Stephen F. Austin's Nathan Bain, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, and ESPN's Jimmy Dykes on the Battle 4 Atlantis

Andy Katz talks with Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain about his game-winner to upset #1 Duke, and the outpouring of support for his family's recovery from Hurricane Dorian (7:35). West Virginia HC Bob Huggins joins to talk about the Mountaineers 7-0 start (19:38). Andy ranks his Top-10 Player of the Year contenders (33:00). ESPN's Jimmy Dykes joins to discuss the Battle 4 Atlantis and how Michigan is proving the experts wrong (39:45). Andy looks ahead and picks his most intriguing matchups for the upcoming week (1:02:25).

Nov. 26 | Texas' Andrew Jones, Duke's Tre Jones and ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi

In this latest episode, Andy Katz is joined Texas guard Andrew Jones. The Longhorn was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018, which caused him to miss all but two games during the 2018-19 season. But Jones beat the disease, and completed his treatment back in September. He is currently averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Next, Katz speaks with Duke guard Tre Jones. They discuss how the Blue Devils knocked off Georgetown to win the 2K Empire Classic. Jones also comments on Duke's strong defensive start to the season. Finally, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi catches up with Katz to explain why November matters in the long run.

Nov. 19 | North Carolina's Cole Anthony, Florida's Mike White and Don MacLean from the Pac-12 Network

Many predicted Florida to be a Final Four team this season, but the Gators' 0-2 start proves that may not happen!. Head coach Mike White explains what he and the team need to do to right the ship, what he expects of Kerry Blackshear Jr. moving forward, and the shooting improvements he's already seeing in Scottie Lewis. North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony speaks to upholding the Anthony name, being his own man (despite his dad's success at both the college and NBA levels), and the most challenging aspect of making the jump from highschool to college. And Pac-12 Network and LA Clippers announcer Don Maclean talks about the Pac12's great start, and why they were able to make such improvements as a league. He also weighs in on UCLA, USC, Oregon, Arizona and Washington! Plus a new #KatzRankz, Andy's Top 10 of the week!

Nov. 12 | Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Marquette's Markus Howard, and Brendan Quinn from The Athletic

In the latest edition of the March Madness 365 podcast, Andy Katz looks at the biggest news from the first week of college hoops (2:50). Brendan Quinn from The Athletic joins Andy to discuss the new season and Michigan State's Cassius Winston (7:09). Andy also breaks down his top performances from the first week (19:56). Plus, we hear from Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann (24:06) and Marquette's star Markus Howard (34:37). And to wrap it all up Andy shares his weekly predictions (40:18).

Nov. 5 | Regular Season Preview with Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Kentucky's John Calipari, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas' Bill Self and Dan Gavitt of the NCAA

In this regular season preview, Andy is joined by all four head coaches competing in Tuesday's Champions Classic. Tom Izzo speaks to the level of competition in the event and a possible lesson ahead for Michigan State (3:30). John Calipari gives insight on the identity he hopes Kentucky establishes this season (10:34) before Andy reveals his All-America predictions (17:33), catches up with Mike Krzyzewski on Duke's depth and consistency (22:00), and chats with Bill Self on the Jayhawks' frontcourt coming together (27:15). Andy reveals his weekly predictions (32:25), and talks to Dan Gavitt about opening the season with a stacked schedule (46:16).

Oct. 29 | Big 12 Conference Preview with Texas' Shaka Smart, Baylor's Scott Drew, Devon Dotson of Kansas, Bruce Weber of Kansas State, and Iowa State's Steve Prohm

In this Big 12 preview show, Andy Katz is joined by ESPN's Fran Fraschilla to breakdown the Conference's biggest stories (4:30). Andy ranks his Top-10 players in the Big 12 for the upcoming season (14:50), talks with Shaka Smart about the Longhorns quest for consistency (18:35), catches up with Scott Drew about Baylor and Conference depth (23:50), and chats with Preseason All-Big 12 selection Devon Dotson about the Jayhawks (27:41). Andy talks with Bruce Weber about expectations for Kansas State (32:38), and discusses Iowa State's unique Home Court advantage with Steve Prohm (36:33), before looking ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the Big 12 in March (40:15).

Oct. 22 | SEC Conference Preview with Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Georgia's Tom Crean, Florida's Kerry Blackshear Jr., and SEC Network Analyst Andy Kennedy

It's the SEC Conference Preview with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, Florida's Kerry Blackshear, Jr. and Tom Crean from Georgia. Bruce Pearl addresses the tournament expectations on Auburn, and how their style of play may change with 5 returners and 8 newcomers. Rick Barnes explains why he loves the leadership that Tennessee has already cultivated after losing Grant Williams, and why he thinks Tennessee deserves another tournament run this season. And Kerry Blackshear Jr., discusses his reasons for transferring home to Florida, and the lessons he learned at Virginia Tech. Plus, former Ole Miss head coach turned SEC Network analyst, Andy Kennedy, breaks down the conference team-by-team.

Oct. 15 | ACC Conference Preview with North Carolina's Roy Williams, Louisville's Chris Mack, Virginia's Braxton Key, and ACC Network analyst Carlos Boozer

In this ACC preview show, Andy Katz is joined by ACC Network analyst Carlos Boozer to break down the biggest stories in the Atlantic Coast Conference (7:25). Andy ranks his Top-10 players in the ACC for the upcoming season (16:30), catches up with Roy Williams about the new-look Tar Heels (20:33), talks to Virginia senior Braxton Key about the Cavs reboot (26:00) and chats with Chris Mack about building a foundation at Louisville (32:00), before looking ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the ACC in March (38:47).

Oct. 8 | Big Ten Conference Preview with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, Maryland's Mark Turgeon and Michigan's Zavier Simpson

In this Big Ten preview show, Andy Katz is joined by Big Ten analyst and former 1992 Player of the Year Jim Jackson to break down the biggest stories within the conference (5:44). Andy ranks his top 10 players in the Big Ten this season (14:23), catches up with Mark Turgeon about Maryland's high expectations (18:07), talks to Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson about playing for new head coach Juwan Howard (21:56) and chats with Fred Hoiberg about bringing a winning culture to Nebraska (26:32), before looking way-ahead to his locks and bubble teams from the Big Ten in March (31:51).

Oct. 1 | Pac-12 Conference Preview with Arizona State's Bobby Hurley and Casey Jacobsen from FS1 and Pac-12 Network

Andy Katz identifies his Pac-12 teams to watch, predicts the conference player of the year and ranks the top-10 players in the conference. Washington and Oregon seem to forefront his favorite to make the tournament, but a less perineal team in Colorado could lead the pack come conference championship time. Though UCLA's pick of a new head coach in Mick Cronin was not the schools first choice, Katz explains how his presence could successfully impact the program, specifically on the defensive end. College basketball insider Casey Jacobsen discusses how his Pac-12 predictions differ from Katz and which teams could make the bubble group in March. Arizona State's head coach Bobby Hurley also joined the podcast to discuss his experience team ahead of the 2019-2020 season, and what he's been able to offer as a coach in terms of his previous experiences. He also shines light on the recent shift in success and interest of the Arizona State men's basketball program.

Sept. 24 | Louisville's Jordan Nwora, North Carolina Central's LaVelle Moton and ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg

Louisville star and a contender to win player of the year Jordan Nwora sits down with Andy Katz to discuss Cardinals and ACC basketball. Nwora talks about the expectations the country is holding for Louisville this year with former Xavier coach Chris Mack taking over the helm for the Cardinals. Louisville is currently sitting at a No. 1-seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Following Nwora, ESPN's Seth Greenberg stopped by the March Madness 365 Pod to discuss all the excitement surrounding the 2019-2020 men's college basketball season. The two talk about issues like the complexities of the transfer portal, player-and-coach relationships, some of the expectations surrounding the Michigan State Spartans and more. Next, North Carolina Central's coach LaVelle Moton swung by to discuss the success he has had at the mid-major level in DI college basketball. The two also talk about the significance of HBCU athletics in the context of a changing NCAA, and much more.

Sept. 17 | Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Penn State's Lamar Stevens and Michigan State's Kevin Pauga

Rick Barnes talks about former Tennessee Volunteer Grant Williams, who was selected by the Boston Celtics in this year's NBA draft. With Williams' departure, Barnes discusses how important veterans like Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden and John Fulkerson will be for the Volunteers in 2019-20. Next, Penn State small forward Lamar Stevens agrees with Andy Katz's prediction that his Nittany Lions will make the NCAA tournament this season. Stevens also explains why he believes they're ready to take the next step. Katz and Stevens then break down Penn State's schedule, and hit on some of the more crucial non-conference games. Finally, Andy is joined by Michigan State assistant athletic director Kevin Pauga, who created one of the six metrics (KPI) that the selection committee uses to evaluate teams. They analyze Katz's latest bracket for this season's tournament.

Sept. 10 | Kentucky's John Calipari, Auburn's Bruce Pearl and ESPN's Fran Fraschilla

Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to the Wildcats being name the "Team of the Decade." He also reflects on what the program has accomplished over the last 10 years, while looking ahead to the next decade of Kentucky basketball. Finally, Calipari briefly touches on several incoming freshmen including small forward Kahlil Whitney. Katz is then joined by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who talks about the impact of last year's Final Four run. Pearl also discusses the extension of the 3-point line and whether or not it will affect the way Auburn plays. He closes the conversation previewing Auburn's non-conference schedule for 2019-20. Katz then wraps up this week's podcast by chatting with Fracn Fraschilla of ESPN. Fraschilla recaps his summer in the Bahamas, where he checked out a number of teams that Andy believes will be in the NCAA tournament. They also discuss the Memphis Tigers, who are entering their second season with Penny Hardaway as head coach and have one of the top-rated prospects in center James Wiseman.

Sept. 3 | UConn's Dan Hurley, Purdue's Matt Painter and Michigan State's Tom Izzo

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo brings his always candid thoughts on the Spartans to the show. He takes some time to reflect upon Michigan State's squad represented in NCAA.com's Team of the Decade voting and what a Final Four appearance in the voting means for the program's strength. Izzo also looks ahead to the season and talks about what Cassius Winston has done in the offseason to prepare himself for a leadership role on a team with high expectations. Then, Purdue's Matt Painter joins to talk about the Boilermakers and how they look to build a balanced backcourt to complement their strong, veteran frontcourt. He also takes some time to break down Purdue's roster represented in the Team of the Decade voting and gives his thoughts on Carsen Edwards' as he begins his NBA career with the Celtics. Finally, UConn's Dan Hurley talks about how the school's move back to the Big East has impacted recruiting and the progression of the program entering his second season. Hurley rounds out the breakdown of the Team of the Decade squads and how he would go about coaching the all-UConn team. Andy also reveals his all-decade team and talks about his latest Power 36 ranking.

Aug. 20 | DePaul's Dave Leitao and USC's Andy Enfield

DePaul coach Dave Leitao shares expectations for his team, which includes two-time transfer Charlie Moore. He also addresses the violation of the coach control rule by a former DePaul associate head coach and how he and his staff will handle the three-game suspension that Leitao is forced to serve as a result. Leitao also pays tribute to student manager Aameer Sahi, who the team lost to cancer last week. Then USC's Andy Enfield joins to speak candidly about last year's disappointing season (and what exactly derailed it), and how he hopes to improve this season. He also weighs in on "one-and-done" players and the value they bring any team, the state of the Pac-12 this season and what he hopes the league as a whole can do better this year. Plus, Andy reveals his top five impact players of the summer.

Aug. 13 | Providence coach Ed Cooley and legal analyst Amy Dash

Providence head coach Ed Cooley is fresh off his trip to Peru where he led the Big East All-Star team to a bronze medal in the Pan-Am Games. He speaks to the experience on and off the court, his assistants, Brown's Mike Martin and Seton Hall's Kevin Willard, and bonding with the players he'll face off against this coming season. He also offers some analysis on returners Myles Cale from Seton Hall, Ty-Shon Alexander from Creighton, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, and his own David Duke and AJ Reeves. Plus, Amy Dash, Legal Analyst for CBS and Fox Sports Radio, joins to discuss the NCAA's amended rule about agent representation for players who wish to retain their amateur status around the draft process.

Aug. 6 | Michigan's Phil Martelli and Northwestern's Chris Collins

Former Saint Joseph's head coach Phil Martelli is excited about his new assistant job at Michigan. He talks about head coach Juwan Howard, what he hopes to contribute to Juwan's program and staff and the role that longtime friend and current Kentucky head coach John Calipari played in the whole thing. Martelli breaks down the Michigan roster, how he plans to approach games and how he feels about the new recruiting schedule and process. Then, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins checks in as his team gets ready to head to France and Italy later this month. He talks about the bonding and skill building he hopes the trip will accomplish for a very young team that graduated six seniors last year. Collins also remembers Duke's incredible tournament run of 2010, and the amazing win over Butler in the final seconds of the game to take the championship.

July 30 | Saint Mary's Randy Bennett, Davidson's Bob McKillop and Robert Morris' Andy Toole

Andy was at the College Basketball Academy at UConn and caught up with Randy Bennett from Saint Mary's, Bob McKillop of Davidson and Andy Toole of Robert Morris. Bennett weighed in on the strength of the WCC, why he's feeling confident about the upcoming season, and the improvements he's seen in Jordan Ford, who could easily be one of the lead guards in the country. Then McKillop checks in from Davidson to update the status of returning players Jon Axel Guðmundsson and Kellan Grady, as well asa their draft process experiences. He also shares the impact that former player Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors continues to have on the program and culture at Davidson. Coach Andy Toole from Robert Morris offers a very candid opinion on the new recruiting process that took effect this summer and the tweaks he'd like to see made to it before next year.

July 23 | Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Oregon coach Dana Altman

Juwan Howard is a Michigan alumnus and the Wolverines' new head coach. He speaks about returning to his alma mater to replace John Beilein, how the opportunity came to pass, putting together his coaching staff, the culture he hopes to instill at Michigan and his first impressions of Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers. Then, Oregon head coach Dana Altman checks in to talk recruiting calendar changes, evaluating grad transfers, what he expects from returners Francis Okoro and Payton Pritchard, and the effect that Oregon's Sweet 16 run had on his players' (Bol Bol, Kenny Wooten, and Louis King) decisions to leave for the NBA.

July 16 | South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Illinois coach Brad Underwood

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin offers his assessment of the new recruiting-evaluation calendar that went into effect this offseason. He talks about the June recruitment period, the advantage of evaluating prospective players in a host of different environments and why the entire recruiting process was in need of change. He also offers up early analysis on his returning players, incoming freshmen and South Carolina's standing in the SEC. Then, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood joins as his school prepares to host one of the four upcoming NCAA Basketball Academies. He also speaks about his roster including Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Kofi Cockburn, and what he hopes his team takes away from their upcoming summer trip to Italy.

July 9 | Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and Cincinnati coach John Brannen

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has one of the top 3 recruiting classes in NCAA basketball, and says landing James Wiseman, the No. 1 high school player in the nation, was what started it all. Penny speaks to what he learned during his first year as a head coach, why studying the great programs and coaches was so important, and why making it to the NCAA Tournament simply isn't enough. He also breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of his incoming freshman (including his own son, Jayden), and explains what he's expecting from his veteran players. Then John Brannen is the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, and has a definite plan for the program which will feature 7 new players along with returning star Jarron Cumberland. John explains some of his goals, how his coaching style differs from former coach Mick Cronin (who departed for UCLA), and what other teams can expect to see from Cincinnati on the court.

July 2, 2019 | Florida coach Mike White and Clemson coach Brad Brownell

The Florida Gators jumped back into the top 10 on Andy's post-NBA draft Power 36, and Florida head coach Mike White explains why he's excited about his team, including returner Andrew Nembhard, transfer center Kerry Blackshear Jr. and incoming freshman Scottie Lewis. Coach White offers his opinion on the new 3-point line, the new scholastic recruiting system and why the NCAA tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. Then, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell joins on the eve of his team's departure to Italy to represent the United States in the World University Games. Coach Brownell provides analysis on his very young team featuring seven new players, speaks to the challenges of roster management in college basketball, and explains why he thinks the new 3-point line is going to effect the college game more than most people believe.

June 25, 2019 | Former UConn Head Coach Jim Calhoun & USA Men's Basketball U19 & Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber

UConn is returning to the Big East conference for the 2020-21 season, and former UConn head coach, who now coaches at St. Joseph's, Jim Calhoun, discusses what the move means for UConn basketball, football, other sports, and the University in general. Kansas State and USA Basketball U19 Head Coach, Bruce Weber, checks in before heading to Greece for World Cup play with a roster that includes Tyrese Haliburton from Iowa State, Reggie Perry from Mississippi State, Kira Lewis from Alabama, Trevion Williams from Purdue, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who'll be playing for Villanova in the Fall. Coach Weber also talks about Kansas State's surprise loss to Irvine at the NCAA Tournament, and the hopes he has for his returning players in the upcoming season.

June 18, 2019 | Notre Dame's Mike Brey, and Maryland's Mark Turgeon

Notre Dame Head Coach and President of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Mike Brey, talks about the recruiting changes that went into effect this off-season, and why it's so important for everyone to keep in mind that this is a work in progress and that tweaks will be made! He also speaks to the return of Notre Dame players Rex Pflueger (back from injury), and TJ Gibbs, and how they will impact the Fighting Irish next season. Then Maryland Head Coach Mark Turgeon joins to share his thoughts on Maryland's heart-breaking, final seconds loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament, what he loves about his very young team (which includes 10 freshman and sophomores), his expectations for the Big 10 next year, and the draft process experience for Jalen Smith, Anthony Cowan Jr., and Bruno Fernando (who won't be returning to school).

June 11, 2019 | Gregg Marshall of Wichita State, and Brian Gregory from USF

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall checks in with an update on his recruiting class, and the status of his returning players including Dexter Dennis and Asbjorn Midtgaard. He also talks about the NBA hopes he has for former player Markis McDuffie, and the reason he's not surprised by the contribution that another former player, Fred VanVleet, is making to the Toronto Raptors bid for an NBA Championship. He also talks about playing games with the new, deeper 3-point shot line, and how he feels about USF being this season's UCF. Andy's driving the USF bandwagon bus, and explains why the Bulls are his sleeper pick this year (much like UCF from last season). USF Head Coach Brian Gregory weighs in on why he believes his players have the potential to take the team to an American title and the NCAA tournament. He speaks to their goals this year, the return of lone senior Laquincy Rideau, his expectations for both Alexis Yetna and David Collins, the effect of the deeper 3-point line on his offensive strategy, and how one year with the Spartans (between Georgia Tech and USF) changed his life.

June 4, 2019 | Kansas' Bill Self, Louisville's Chris Mack, and Andy's Preseason Power 36

Kansas Head Coach Bill Self talks about all the good news in the Jayhawks camp this spring including Silvio De Sousa winning his appeal, Udoka Azubuike return from injury, and Devon Dotson withdrawal from the NBA draft to come back to Kansas for his Junior year. Coach Self also talks about his "old college" offensive strategy in the current "small ball" world of basketball, why Devon Dotson has a legitimate shot at being Big 12 Player of the Year, and what the success of Chris Beard and Texas Tech has done for the Big 12 and basketball in general. Then Louisville Coach Chris Mack, who's going to have one of the best teams in the ACC, talks about the return of Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch. Coach Mack speaks to Jordan's very mature decision to return to Louisville, what he hopes his entire team learned from that heartbreaking loss to Duke last year, and how the change to the college 3-point shooting line will likely affect his team. Plus, Andy reveals his preseason Top 10 of the Power 36!

May 28, 2019 | University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, Xavier's Travis Steele, and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic

University of Tennessee's Grant Williams has declared for the NBA draft and will not be returning to Tennessee next year. He talks to Andy about his decision to stay in the draft process, the most valuable lessons he learned from his 3 years at Tennessee, his advice to college players, and he offers his assessment of next year's Tennessee roster. Then Brendan Quinn of The Athletic joins to discuss Michigan's new head coach, Juwan Howard of The Fab Five, the reality of Michigan's existing culture, and the recruiting competition that exists given Penny Hardaway's gig at Memphis and John Stackhouse coaching at Vanderbilt. Plus, Xavier head coach Travis Steele talks about his team's dramatic turnaround last season, Naji Marshall's recent decision to return to Xavier next year, and how the roster looks for the upcoming season.

May 21, 2019 | Georgia's Tom Crean & the Chicago Combine with Adam Zagoria

Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean has one of the best recruiting classes in the country including top recruit Anthony Edwards. He speaks to the teaching philosophy of his program, and what he hopes to instill in all players that come to Georgia. He also weighs in on Nick Claxton's NBA prospects, and what it's going to take to return to the NCAA Tournament next year. Then, New York Times and Forbes contributing writer and founder of Zag's Blog, Adam Zagoria, offers his take from the Chicago Combine last week. He breaks down those who helped themselves (Tacko Fall, Grant Williams, Tremont Waters, and Shamorie Ponds), and those who should consider going back to school (Seton Hall's Myles Powell). Plus, Adam shares insight on John Beilein's jump to the NBA, and who may possibly replace him at Michigan.

May 14, 2019 | Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Purdue's Matt Painter, and John Beilein Jumps To Cleveland

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter couldn't be prouder of the way his guys played in the NCAA Tournament, and says they'll use the Elite 8 loss as a building block for this coming season. He talks about the magic and talent of Carsen Edwards, and how he feels about returning players Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, and Aaron Wheeler. He also addresses the 3-point line change and how it may impact his team and college basketball in general. Auburn's Bruce Pearl says Chuma Okeke and Jared Harper are committed to the NBA draft process and so he's planning accordingly for next season. He speaks to Auburn's incredible NCAA Tournament run, the importance of having depth and developing your bench, his team's biggest needs for next year, and why he believes that Kentucky was actually the best team in the 2019 tournament. Plus, Brendan Quinn from The Athletic joins to offer some insight into John Beilein's decision to leave Michigan for the head coaching gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

May 7, 2019 | Houston's Kelvin Sampson & Seton Hall's Kevin Willard

Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson chronicles the development of his program and culture from his first year in Houston to their recent incredible run in the NCAA Tournament. He speaks to his family's role in the team, the roster coming back next season, the schedule he's putting together, and what he thinks about the rules committee possibly moving the 3-point line. And Seton Hall has become a coaching destination gig, and that's due in large part to the efforts of current head coach Kevin Willard. Kevin talks about the growth of the program, and what's contributed to its success. He also speaks about his returning roster, upcoming schedule of games, and Myles Powell's NBA draft journey to date.

April 30, 2019 | Chris Beard of Texas Tech Exclusive, and Arkansas' Eric Musselman

Texas Tech Head Coach Chris Beard talks about his team's Championship game loss to Virginia in overtime earlier this month, and why he won't likely watch tape of that particular game for many years! He also speaks to his recent contract extension ($4.75 million per year through 2024-25), and the decision to stay Lubbock long term, his returning roster, why junior college recruiting is so important, and his summer vacay, music, and BBQ plans! Then new Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman shares his thoughts on his new Fayetteville home, the rich tradition that is Arkansas basketball, what's changed about his recruiting style and philosophy since taking this gig, and the importance that one single non-conference game can have when it comes to the NCAA tournament. Plus, Andy's 11 Rising Stars!

April 23, 2019 | Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse, Nevada's Steve Alford, and Adam Zagoria on Top Incoming Recruits

Jerry Stackhouse is the new head coach at Vanderbilt and will be dealing with rebuilding a program that did not win a single game in the SEC last season. He explains how he plans to do that, and why his experience at the G League will be invaluable in helping him accomplish that goal. And Steve Alford will be leading Nevada and speaks to the return of both Jalen Harris and Lindsey Drew, and shares his plans to grow and elevate the program. Finally, Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com and the New York Times breaks down St. John's new coaching hire, Mike Anderson, and also offers analysis on the upcoming season's biggest recruits including James Wiseman at Memphis, Anthony Edwards at Georgia, Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey, and Duke's incoming top recruiting class replacing Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

April 16, 2019 | UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin, Belmont's Casey Alexander, and Fox Sports John Fanta

Mick Cronin is the new head coach at UCLA and shares his reaction to landing the gig, and breaking the news to his family and Cincinnati players. He recounts his recent conversations with UCLA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, the difference between success and sustained success, and his plans to change the culture at the storied program. And Casey Alexander isn't changing a thing about his personal life except for the direction he turns out of his driveway as the new head coach at Belmont. He talks about replacing longtime coach Rick Byrd who retired at the end of this past season, what it means to return to his alma mater as a coach, what kind of changes he plans to make to the program, and how his experiences at Stetson and Lipscomb will impact his new job. Then John Fanta from the Big East Digital Network & Fox Sports checks in with news about Marquette losing the Hauser brothers but returning lead scorer Markus Howard.

April 2, 2019 | The Final Four with Steve Smith, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger, and Florida's Mike White

Oklahoma Head Coach Lon Kruger is being honored with the prestigious Legends of Coaching award later this month, and also faced both Texas Tech and Virginia during regular play. He explains what makes Texas Tech such a force, and how their stellar defense differs from that of Virginia. He also offers advice to both Coach Chris Beard and Coach Tony Bennett on how to handle the Final Four experience, and weighs in on the success that his former player (and current Atlanta Hawk) Trae Young is enjoying his rookie year in the NBA. Then Florida Head Coach Mike White joins to share thoughts on Final Four teams Michigan State and Auburn which his team faced during regular season play. He speaks to Auburn's underrated back court, and the best way to defend Jared Harper. Plus, Turner Spots NBA & NCAA analyst (and former Michigan State Spartan) Steve Smith returns to break down the Final Four bracket.

March 25, 2019 | LSU Interim Head Coach Tony Benford, Loyola Of Chicago's Porter Moser & Andy's Sweet 16 Rankings

The Sweet 16 has been decided, and LSU is among the teams advancing. Interim Head Coach Tony Benford speaks about the adversity the team has overcome in losing Wade Sims before the season began to losing head coach Will Wade to suspension just before tournament play started. Tony also recounts the strategy they used to beat Yale and take down Maryland, and how they plan to handle a tough Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Then Loyola of Chicago Head Coach Porter Moser weighs in on UCF's heartbreaking loss to Duke, what it's like to be the Cinderella of the NCAA tournament, and how he and Loyola of Chicago managed to defy the odds and make it to the Elite 8 last year. Porter also give props to UCI, and shares his plans to make NCAA tournament play a permanent part of Loyola of Chicago's legacy and culture.

March 18, 2019 | Selection Sunday Special with NCAA Selection Committee Chair Steve Muir, and Bracket Picks with Andy & Steve Smith

It's a Selection Sunday special with NCAA Men's Basketball Selection Committee Chair and Stanford Athletic Director, Bernard Muir, who explains why Greensboro, TCU, Indiana, and Alabama did not make the tournament cut! He also offers up the committee's reasons for including Belmont, the one circumstance that could have prevented Gonzaga from being a #1 seed, and the effect that Washington's loss to Oregon had on the selection process. Plus, Andy and his Turner Sports colleague, Steve Smith, break down the bracket, explain their picks, and choose a National Champion! Who's the Sweet 16 upset? Who's this year's Cinderella? And can Duke be beaten?

March 12, 2019 | Kansas State's Bruce Weber, Virginia's Tony Bennett, and Andy's Conference Tournament Picks

Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett's team just won the ACC regular season Championship on Saturday, and enters the ACC tournament in Charlotte as the #1 seed. Tony explains what they have to do in order to take home that championship too, and what he expects from De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Ty Jerome. He also speaks to their victory over Carolina, and loss to Duke. Then Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber joins with an update on Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra's status, what they learned from last year's trip to the Elite 8, and how this season's "Pursuit of Better" motto is paying off. Plus, Andy's conference tournament picks!

March 5, 2019 | Purdue's Matt Painter and Buffalo's CJ Massinburg

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter's team is currently in first place in the Big 10 and is gearing up for tournament play. He speaks to the scheduling difficulties being a mid-major, grinding out wins, and key player Carsen Edwards. Then CJ Massinburg from Buffalo joins to talk about the crazy atmosphere of road games, the strength of the roster, and the confidence they gained from both last year's Arizona victory and the Kentucky loss.

Feb. 26, 2019 | Cincinnati's Mick Cronin, UCF's Tacko Fall, and SEC Analyst Andy Kennedy

Cincinnati Head Coach Mick Cronin doesn't mind flying under the radar heading into the NCAA tournament, says Central Florida is the best unknown team in the country right now, thinks Houston is going to surprise everyone come tournament time, and feels that the Bearcats' exceptional guard play is their best weapon. And speaking of Central Florida, big man Tacko Fall checks in on overcoming injury, why defense wins championships, and how being 7-foot-7-inches has its challenges in the classroom. And last Saturday, eight Ole Miss players took a knee during the National Anthem, and former Ole Miss Head Coach and current SEC Analyst, Andy Kennedy, comments on the players' message. He also explains why a historically weak Pac12 is a good thing for South Carolina, and why he's not surprised by LSU winning the SEC. Plus, Andy Katz has a new number one in his Power36!

Feb. 19, 2019 | UNC's Roy Williams, ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale, and Texas Tech's Chris Beard

It's North Carolina vs Duke on Wednesday, and UNC head coach Roy Williams explains why this might be the most talented Duke team he's faced in the last 16 years of his coaching career, and how he plans to ready his players to rise to the challenge. And legendary ESPN broadcaster and Hall of Famer, Dick Vitale, offers his take on the great UNC-Duke rivalry, and shares some of his favorite moments in rivalry history from his 35 years in the broadcast seat. Plus, Texas Tech's Chris Beard's team is playing Kansas at home on Saturday night, and he offers up the strategy he hopes will secure a win. He also speaks to the adversity the Red Raiders have faced this season, and how they're staying focused on getting back to tournament play.

Feb. 12, 2019 | Gonzaga's Mark Few and University of Tennessee's Grant Williams

Killian Tillie is injured again, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few explains how Brandon Clarke and Jeremy Jones will help fill the void, and whether Killian will make it back in time for tournament play. Then, reigning SEC Player of The Year, University of Tennessee's Grant Williams, weighs in on the road to the NCAA tournament, getting through a tough SEC conference, the benefit of veteran players, and his respect for Zion Williamson.

Feb. 5, 2019 | Kansas State's Dean Wade, and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Zion Williamson, Tre Jones & RJ Barrett

Duke's Coach K sits down to talk about weathering both an injury bug and an illness bug in the first half of ACC play. He speaks to this year's freshman class versus 2015's, the advantage that Tre Jones has at Duke that his brother Tyus did not, how Zion Williamson is handling the hype and attention, and the Duke brotherhood past, present, and future. And Kansas State's Dean Wade was perfect from the field last weekend against Oklahoma State, is looking forward to taking on Kansas and Baylor this week, and explains how his team has flipped the script on the season, improved on offense, and dealt with injury.