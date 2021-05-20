CHAMPS:

Anna Negron | ESPN | May 20, 2021

ESPN announces teams, schedules for 6 men's college basketball tournaments in 2021

Watch Jalen Suggs become a March Madness legend

The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer.

Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament will feature 12 games through three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT.

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
Nov. 18, 19 and 21
TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.
  • Boise State
  • Clemson
  • Elon
  • Marquette
  • Ole Miss
  • St. Bonaventure
  • Temple
  • West Virginia
Myrtle Beach Invitational
Nov. 18, 19 and 21
HTC Center | Conway, S.C.
  • Davidson
  • East Carolina
  • Indiana State
  • New Mexico State
  • Oklahoma
  • Old Dominion
  • Penn
  • Utah State
NIT Season Tip-Off
Nov. 24 and 26
Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • Iowa State
  • Memphis
  • Virginia Tech
  • Xavier
ESPN Events Invitational
Nov. 25, 26 and 28
HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla.
  • Alabama
  • Belmont
  • Dayton
  • Drake
  • Iona
  • Kansas
  • Miami
  • North Texas
Paycom Wooden Legacy
Nov. 25 and 26
Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.
  • Georgetown
  • Saint Joseph’s
  • San Diego State
  • USC
Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
Dec.  22, 23 and 25
Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii
  • BYU
  • Hawaii
  • Liberty
  • Northern Iowa
  • South Florida
  • Stanford
  • Vanderbilt
  • Wyoming

Participating teams for the Armed Forces Classic, Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic and PKI will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s State Farm Champions Classic will feature Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State. More information on ESPN Events can be found at www.espnevents.com.

