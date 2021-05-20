Anna Negron | ESPN | May 20, 2021 ESPN announces teams, schedules for 6 men's college basketball tournaments in 2021 Watch Jalen Suggs become a March Madness legend Share The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer. Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament will feature 12 games through three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament. Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT. Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Nov. 18, 19 and 21 TD Arena | Charleston, S.C. Boise State Clemson Elon Marquette Ole Miss St. Bonaventure Temple West Virginia Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 18, 19 and 21 HTC Center | Conway, S.C. Davidson East Carolina Indiana State New Mexico State Oklahoma Old Dominion Penn Utah State NIT Season Tip-Off Nov. 24 and 26 Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y. Iowa State Memphis Virginia Tech Xavier ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 25, 26 and 28 HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla. Alabama Belmont Dayton Drake Iona Kansas Miami North Texas Paycom Wooden Legacy Nov. 25 and 26 Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif. Georgetown Saint Joseph’s San Diego State USC Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Dec. 22, 23 and 25 Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii BYU Hawaii Liberty Northern Iowa South Florida Stanford Vanderbilt Wyoming Participating teams for the Armed Forces Classic, Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic and PKI will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s State Farm Champions Classic will feature Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State. More information on ESPN Events can be found at www.espnevents.com. Colleges with most players in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame UCLA leads all schools with seven basketball players in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. READ MORE Technical fouls proposed for players who flop in men’s basketball The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee on Friday recommended officials assess technical fouls to players who fake being fouled, beginning in the 2021-22 season. READ MORE Every member of DI men's basketball's 50-40-90 club (since 1993) Here are the eleven players that've joined college basketball's 50-40-90 club since the 1992-93 season. READ MORE