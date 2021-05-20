ESPN announces teams, schedules for 6 men's college basketball tournaments in 2021

The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational (formerly Orlando Invitational), Paycom Wooden Legacy and Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will return in the 2021-22 season, and are expected to be played during ESPN’s Feast Week, with the Diamond Head Classic taking place Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released this summer.

Each eight-team men’s college basketball tournament will feature 12 games through three days, with the NIT Season Tip-Off and Paycom Wooden Legacy each featuring four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Across the six tournaments, 15 teams participated in the 2021 NCAA men’s tournament, while six teams played in the postseason NIT.

Boise State

Clemson

Elon

Marquette

Ole Miss

St. Bonaventure

Temple

West Virginia

Davidson

East Carolina

Indiana State

New Mexico State

Oklahoma

Old Dominion

Penn

Utah State

Iowa State

Memphis

Virginia Tech

Xavier

Alabama

Belmont

Dayton

Drake

Iona

Kansas

Miami

North Texas

Georgetown

Saint Joseph’s

San Diego State

USC

BYU

Hawaii

Liberty

Northern Iowa

South Florida

Stanford

Vanderbilt

Wyoming

Nov. 18, 19 and 21TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.Nov. 18, 19 and 21HTC Center | Conway, S.C.Nov. 24 and 26Barclays Center | Brooklyn, N.Y.Nov. 25, 26 and 28HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Kissimmee, Fla.Nov. 25 and 26Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.Dec. 22, 23 and 25Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii

Participating teams for the Armed Forces Classic, Jimmy V Men’s and Women’s Classic and PKI will be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s State Farm Champions Classic will feature Duke vs. Kentucky and Kansas vs. Michigan State. More information on ESPN Events can be found at www.espnevents.com.