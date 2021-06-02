Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins

Coach K will retire after 2021-22: What he means to Duke basketball

In the history of Division I men’s college basketball, just 124 coaches have amassed at least 500 wins in their college coaching careers.

Only one has ever passed the millennium mark — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who has 1,170 wins in 46 seasons. That’s an average of 25.4 wins, every year, for more than four decades.

And only two other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their careers:

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is 982-409. Boeheim — a 1966 graduate of Syracuse — has coached every single one of his wins at his alma mater.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 900-382 in his career, which saw stops at Walsh, Karon, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.

Here is the full list of the 124 Division I men's basketball coaches over 500 wins before the start of the 2021-22 season. Of the 124, only 28 are still active. Those coaches are marked with an asterisk.

(All stats were taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)

Rank Coach Seasons Wins Losses Ties WL% School(s) 1 Mike Krzyzewski* 46 1170 361 0 0.764 Army West Point (1975-76 - 1979-80); Duke (1980-81 - 2019-21) 2 Jim Boeheim* 45 982 409 0 0.706 Syracuse (1976-77 - 2019-21) 3 Jim Calhoun* 43 918 397 0 0.698 Northeastern (1972-73 - 1985-86); UConn (1986-87 - 2011-12); St. Joseph (CT) (2018-19 - 2019-21) 4 Roy Williams 33 903 264 0 0.774 Kansas (1988-89 - 2002-03); North Carolina (2003-04 - 2019-21) 5 Bob Knight 42 902 371 0 0.709 Army West Point (1965-66 - 1970-71); Indiana (1971-72 - 1999-00); Texas Tech (2001-02 - 2007-08) 6 Bob Huggins* 39 900 382 0 0.702 Walsh (1980-81 - 1982-83); Akron (1984-85 - 1988-89); Cincinnati (1989-90 - 2004-05); Kansas St. (2006-07 - 2006-07); West Virginia (2007-08 - 2019-21) 7 Dean Smith 36 879 254 0 0.776 North Carolina (1961-62 - 1996-97) 8 Adolph Rupp 41 876 190 0 0.822 Kentucky (1930-31 - 1971-72) 9 Jim Phelan 49 830 524 0 0.613 Mount St. Mary's (1954-55 - 2002-03) 10 Rollie Massimino 41 816 462 0 0.638 Stony Brook (1969-70 - 1970-71); Villanova (1973-74 - 1991-92); UNLV (1992-93 - 1993-94); Cleveland St. (1996-97 - 2002-03); Keiser (2006-07 - 2016-17) 11 Eddie Sutton 37 806 326 0 0.712 Arkansas (1974-75 - 1984-85); Creighton (1969-70 - 1973-74); Kentucky (1985-86 - 1988-89); Oklahoma St. (1990-91 - 2005-06); San Francisco (2007-08 - 2007-08) 12 Rick Byrd 38 805 403 0 0.666 Maryville (TN) (1978-79 - 1979-80); Lincoln Memorial (1983-84 - 1985-86); Belmont (1986-87 - 2018-19) 13 Cliff Ellis* 43 798 526 0 0.603 South Alabama (1975-76 - 1983-84); Clemson (1984-85 - 1993-94); Auburn (1994-95 - 2003-04); Coastal Caro. (2007-08 - 2019-21) 14 Lefty Driesell 41 786 394 0 0.666 Davidson (1960-61 - 1968-69); Georgia St. (1997-98 - 2002-03); James Madison (1988-89 - 1996-97); Maryland (1969-70 - 1985-86) 15 Lute Olson 34 781 279 0 0.737 Long Beach St. (1973-74 - 1973-74); Iowa (1974-75 - 1982-83); Arizona (1983-84 - 2006-07) 16 Lou Henson 41 779 412 0 0.654 Hardin-Simmons (1962-63 - 1965-66); Illinois (1975-76 - 1995-96); New Mexico St. (1966-67 - 2004-05) 17 Ed Diddle 42 759 302 0 0.715 Western Ky. (1922-23 - 1963-64) 18 Henry Iba 41 755 340 0 0.689 Colorado (1933-34 - 1933-34); Northwest Mo. St. (1929-30 - 1932-33); Oklahoma St. (1934-35 - 1969-70) 19 John Beilein 37 754 425 0 0.640 Nazareth (1982-83 - 1982-83); Le Moyne (1983-84 - 1991-92); Canisius (1992-93 - 1996-97); Richmond (1997-98 - 2001-02); West Virginia (2002-03 - 2006-07); Michigan (2007-08 - 2018-19) 20 Bo Ryan 32 747 233 0 0.762 Wis.-Platteville (1984-85 - 1998-99); Milwaukee (1999-00 - 2000-01); Wisconsin (2001-02 - 2015-16) 21 Phog Allen 50 746 264 0 0.739 Baker (1905-06 - 1907-08); Central Mo. (1912-13 - 1918-19); Haskell (1908-09 - 1908-09); Kansas (1907-08 - 1955-56) 22 John Calipari* 29 742 231 0 0.763 Massachusetts (1988-89 - 1995-96); Memphis (2000-01 - 2008-09); Kentucky (2009-10 - 2019-21) 23 John Chaney 34 741 312 0 0.704 Cheyney State (1972-73 - 1981-82); Temple (1982-83 - 2005-06) 24 Bill Self* 28 729 223 0 0.766 Oral Roberts (1993-94 - 1996-97); Tulsa (1997-98 - 1999-00); Illinois (2000-01 - 2002-03); Kansas (2003-04 - 2019-21) 25 Norm Stewart 38 729 373 0 0.662 Missouri (1967-68 - 1998-99); UNI (1961-62 - 1966-67) 26 Rick Barnes* 34 727 387 0 0.653 George Mason (1987-88 - 1987-88); Providence (1988-89 - 1993-94); Clemson (1994-95 - 1997-98); Texas (1998-99 - 2014-15); Tennessee (2015-16 - 2019-21) 27 Jerry Tarkanian 31 729 201 0 0.784 Fresno St. (1995-96 - 2001-02); Long Beach St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); UNLV (1973-74 - 1991-92) 28 Ray Meyer 42 724 354 0 0.672 DePaul (1942-43 - 1983-84) 29 Jerry Slocum 42 723 556 0 0.565 Nyack (1975-76 - 1986-87); Geneva (1987-88 - 1995-96); Gannon (1996-97 - 2004-05); Youngstown St. (2005-06 - 2016-17) 30 Don Haskins 38 719 353 0 0.671 UTEP (1961-62 - 1998-99) 31 Richard Schmidt* 38 711 400 0 0.640 Vanderbilt (1979-80 - 1980-81); Tampa (1983-84 - 2019-1) 32 Larry Hunter 38 702 453 0 0.608 Wittenberg (1976-77 - 1988-89); Ohio (1989-90 - 2000-01); Western Caro. (2005-06 - 2017-18) 33 Dana Altman* 32 690 353 0 0.662 Marshall (1989-90 - 1989-90); Kansas St. (1990-91 - 1993-94); Creighton (1994-95 - 2009-10); Oregon (2010-11 - 2019-21) 34 Mike Montgomery 32 677 317 0 0.681 California (2008-09 - 2013-14); Montana (1978-79 - 1985-86); Stanford (1986-87 - 2003-04) 35 Denny Crum 30 675 295 0 0.696 Louisville (1971-72 - 2000-01) 36 Lon Kruger 35 674 432 0 0.609 UTRGV (1982-83 - 1985-86); Kansas St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Florida (1990-91 - 1995-96); Illinois (1996-97 - 1999-00); UNLV (2004-05 - 2010-11); Oklahoma (2011-12 - 2018-21) 37 Jim Larranaga* 37 670 464 0 0.591 American Int'l (1977-78 - 1978-79); Bowling Green (1986-87 - 1996-97); George Mason (1997-98 - 2010-11); Miami (FL) (2011-12 - 2019-21) 38 Gary Williams 33 668 380 0 0.637 American (1978-79 - 1981-82); Boston College (1982-83 - 1985-86); Maryland (1989-90 - 2010-11); Ohio St. (1986-87 - 1988-89) 39 Kelvin Sampson* 32 667 334 0 0.666 Montana Tech (1981-82 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1987-88 - 1993-94); Oklahoma (1994-95 - 2005-06); Indiana (2006-07 - 2007-08); Houston (2014-15 - 2019-21) 40 John Wooden 29 664 162 0 0.804 Indiana St. (1946-47 - 1947-48); UCLA (1948-49 - 1974-75) 41 Rick Pitino 33 659 274 0 0.706 Hawaii (1975-76 - 1975-76); Boston U. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Providence (1985-86 - 1986-87); Kentucky (1989-90 - 1996-97); Louisville (2001-02 - 2016-17); Iona (2020-21) 42 Ralph Miller 38 657 382 0 0.632 Iowa (1964-65 - 1969-70); Oregon St. (1970-71 - 1988-89); Wichita St. (1951-52 - 1963-64) 43 Tom Penders 36 649 437 0 0.598 Columbia (1974-75 - 1977-78); Fordham (1978-79 - 1985-86); George Washington (1998-99 - 2000-01); Houston (2004-05 - 2009-10); Rhode Island (1986-87 - 1987-88); Texas (1988-89 - 1997-98); Tufts (1971-72 - 1973-74) 44 Gene Bartow 34 647 353 0 0.647 Central Mo. (1961-62 - 1963-64); Illinois (1974-75 - 1974-75); Memphis (1970-71 - 1973-74); UAB (1978-79 - 1995-96); UCLA (1975-76 - 1976-77); Valparaiso (1964-65 - 1969-70) 45 Tom Izzo 26 643 254 0 0.717 Michigan St. (1995-96 - 2019-21) 46 Greg Kampe* 37 642 494 0 0.565 Oakland (1984-85 - 2019-21) 47 Billy Tubbs 31 641 340 0 0.653 Lamar University (1976-77 - 2005-06); Oklahoma (1980-81 - 1993-94); Southwestern (TX) (1971-72 - 1972-73); TCU (1994-95 - 2001-02) 48 Homer Drew 34 640 427 0 0.6 Bethel (IN) (1976-77 - 1986-87); Ind.-South Bend (1987-88 - 1987-88); Valparaiso (1988-89 - 2010-11) 49 Marv Harshman 40 637 444 0 0.589 Pacific Lutheran (1945-46 - 1957-58); Washington (1971-72 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1958-59 - 1970-71) 50 Hugh Durham 37 633 429 0 0.596 Florida St. (1966-67 - 1977-78); Georgia (1978-79 - 1994-95); Jacksonville (1997-98 - 2004-05) 51 Tubby Smith* 30 631 355 0 0.640 Tulsa (1991-92 - 1994-95); Georgia (1995-96 - 1996-97); Kentucky (1997-98 - 2006-07); Minnesota (2007-08 - 2012-13); Texas Tech (2013-14 - 2015-16); Memphis (2016-17 - 2017-18); High Point (2018-19 - 2019-21) 52 Mark Few* 22 630 125 0 0.834 Gonzaga (1999-00 - 2019-21) 53 Cam Henderson 36 631 242 0 0.723 Muskingum (1919-20 - 1922-23); Davis & Elkins (1923-24 - 1934-35); Marshall (1935-36 - 1954-55) 54 Norm Sloan 37 624 393 0 0.614 Florida (1960-61 - 1988-89); NC State (1966-67 - 1979-80); Presbyterian (1951-52 - 1954-55); The Citadel (1956-57 - 1959-60) 55 Steve Alford 30 622 320 0 0.660 Manchester (1991-92 - 1994-95); Missouri St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Iowa (1999-00 - 2006-07); New Mexico (2007-08 - 2012-13); UCLA (2013-14 - 2018-19); Nevada (2019-21) 56 Stew Morrill 29 620 294 0 0.678 Colorado St. (1991-92 - 1997-98); Montana (1986-87 - 1990-91); Utah St. (1998-99 - 2014-15) 57 Tom Smith 38 618 463 0 0.572 Central Mo. (1975-76 - 1979-80); Missouri Western (1988-89 - 2012-13); Valparaiso (1980-81 - 1987-88) 58 Ben Braun 37 615 517 0 0.543 California (1996-97 - 2007-08); Eastern Mich. (1985-86 - 1995-96); Rice (2008-09 - 2013-14); Siena Heights (1977-78 - 1984-85) 59 Jay Wright* 25 570 260 0 0.687 Hofstra (1994-95 - 2000-01); Villanova (2001-02 - 2019-20) 60 Bob McKillop* 32 607 376 0 0.617 Davidson (1989-90 - 2019-21) 61 Bruce Pearl* 26 600 237 0 0.721 Southern Ind. (1992-93 - 2000-01); Milwaukee (2001-02 - 2004-05); Tennessee (2005-06 - 2010-11); Auburn (2014-15 - 2019-21) 62 Jerry Steele* 39 609 486 0 0.556 Guilford (1962-63 - 1969-70); High Point (1972-73 - 2002-03) 63 David Boots 31 603 291 0 0.674 Augsburg (1982-83 - 1987-88); South Dakota (1988-89 - 2012-13) 64 Slats Gill 36 599 393 0 0.604 Oregon St. (1928-29 - 1963-64) 65 Tom Davis 32 598 355 0 0.627 Boston College (1977-78 - 1981-82); Drake (2003-04 - 2006-07); Iowa (1986-87 - 1998-99); Lafayette (1971-72 - 1976-77); Stanford (1982-83 - 1985-86) 66 Abe Lemons 34 597 344 0 0.634 Oklahoma City (1955-56 - 1989-90); Texas (1976-77 - 1981-82); UTRGV (1973-74 - 1975-76) 67 John Thompson 27 596 239 0 0.714 Georgetown (1972-73 - 1998-99) 68 Guy Lewis 30 592 279 0 0.68 Houston (1956-57 - 1985-86) 69 Joe Hutton 34 591 207 0 0.741 Hamline (1931-32 - 1964-65) 70 Dom Rosselli 38 589 388 0 0.603 Youngstown St. (1940-41 - 1981-82) 71 Tony Shaver 33 584 389 0 0.6 Hampden-Sydney (1986-87 - 2002-03); William & Mary (2003-04 - 2019-20) 72 Danny Kaspar 29 584 302 0 0.659 UIW (1991-92 - 1999-00); SFA (2000-01 - 2012-13); Texas St. (2013-14 - 2019-20) 73 Greg Walcavich 32 582 324 0 0.642 Birmingham-So. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Edinboro (1989-90 - 2012-13); Rice (1986-87 - 1986-87); West Va. Wesleyan (1987-88 - 1988-89) 74 Fran Dunphy 30 580 325 0 0.641 Penn (1989-90 - 2005-06); Temple (2006-07 - 2019-20) 75 Leonard Hamilton* 33 579 437 0 0.570 Oklahoma St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Miami (FL) (1990-91 - 1999-00); Florida St. (2002-03 - 2019-21) 76 Bobby Cremins 31 579 375 0 0.607 Appalachian St. (1975-76 - 1980-81); Col. of Charleston (2006-07 - 2011-12); Georgia Tech (1981-82 - 1999-00) 77 Gary Edwards* 35 574 435 0 0.569 Barton (1984-85 - 1986-87); Charleston So. (1987-88 - 1995-96); Indiana (PA) (1996-97 - 2005-06); Francis Marion (2006-07 - 2019-20) 78 Pat Douglass 29 573 310 0 0.649 CSU Bakersfield (1987-88 - 1996-97); Mont. St. Billings (1981-82 - 1986-87); UC Irvine (1997-98 - 2009-10) 79 Fred Hobdy 30 571 287 0 0.666 Grambling (1956-57 - 1985-86) 80 Eldon Miller 36 568 419 0 0.575 Ohio St. (1976-77 - 1985-86); UNI (1986-87 - 1997-98); Western Mich. (1970-71 - 1975-76); Wittenberg (1962-63 - 1969-70) 81 Davey Whitney 32 566 356 0 0.614 Alcorn (1969-70 - 2002-03); Texas Southern (1964-65 - 1968-69) 81 Dave Bliss 30 566 356 0 0.614 Oklahoma (1975-76 - 1979-80); SMU (1980-81 - 1987-88); New Mexico (1988-89 - 1998-99); Baylor (1999-00 - 2002-03); Southwestern Christ. (2015-16 - 2016-17) 83 Gale Catlett 30 565 325 0 0.635 Cincinnati (1972-73 - 1977-78); West Virginia (1978-79 - 2001-02) 84 Gary Colson 34 563 385 0 0.594 Fresno St. (1990-91 - 1994-95); New Mexico (1980-81 - 1987-88); Pepperdine (1968-69 - 1978-79); Valdosta St. (1958-59 - 1967-68) 85 Ed Douma 32 561 296 0 0.655 Alma (1973-74 - 1973-74); Calvin (1984-85 - 1995-96); Hillsdale (1998-99 - 2006-07); Kent St. (1978-79 - 1981-82); Lake Superior St. (1974-75 - 1977-78); UNC Greensboro (1982-83 - 1983-84) 86 John Kresse 23 560 143 0 0.797 Col. of Charleston (1979-80 - 2001-02) 87 Tony Hinkle 41 558 394 0 0.586 Butler (1926-27 - 1941-42); Butler (1945-46 - 1969-70) 87 Jim Boone* 33 558 413 0 0.575 Cal U (PA) (1986-87 - 1995-96); Robert Morris (1996-97 - 1999-00); Eastern Mich. (2000-01 - 2004-05); Tusculum (2005-06 - 2010-11); West Va. Wesleyan (2011-12 - 2011-12); Delta St. (2012-13 - 2019-20) 89 Glenn Wilkes 36 551 436 0 0.558 Stetson (1957-58 - 1992-93) 90 Frank McGuire 30 549 236 0 0.699 North Carolina (1952-53 - 1960-61); South Carolina (1964-65 - 1979-80); St. John's (NY) (1947-48 - 1951-52) 91 Mike Brey* 26 547 300 0 0.646 Delaware (1995-96 - 1999-00); Notre Dame (2000-01 - 2019-21) 92 Bob Hoffman* 27 543 350 0 0.608 Okla. Bapt. (1990-91 - 1998-99); UTRGV (1999-00 - 2003-04); Mercer (2008-09 - 2019-21) 93 Bob Davis 28 538 277 0 0.66 Auburn (1973-74 - 1977-78); Georgetown (KY) (1953-54 - 1972-73); High Point (1950-51 - 1952-53) 94 Harry Miller 34 537 374 0 0.589 Eastern N.M. (1965-66 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1960-61 - 1964-65); North Texas (1970-71 - 1970-71); SFA (1978-79 - 1987-88); Western Colo. (1952-53 - 1957-58); Wichita St. (1971-72 - 1977-78) 95 Greg McDermott* 27 533 320 0 0.625 Wayne State (1994-95 - 1999-00); North Dakota State (2000-01); Northern Iowa (2001-02 - 2005-06); Iowa State (2006-07 - 2009-10); Creighton (2010-11 - 2020-21) 96 Bill C. Foster 30 532 327 0 0.619 Charlotte (1970-71 - 1974-75); Clemson (1975-76 - 1983-84); Miami (FL) (1985-86 - 1989-90); Shorter (1962-63 - 1966-67); Virginia Tech (1991-92 - 1996-97) 97 Gene Keady 27 531 306 0 0.634 Purdue (1980-81 - 2004-05); Western Ky. (1978-79 - 1979-80) 98 Bob Gaillard 30 530 282 0 0.653 Lewis & Clark (1989-90 - 2010-11); San Francisco (1970-71 - 1977-78) 99 Dave Bike 35 528 500 0 0.514 Sacred Heart (1978-79 - 2012-13) 100 Lou Carnesecca 24 526 200 0 0.725 St. John's (NY) (1965-66 - 1991-92) 101 Jeff Jones* 29 525 381 0 0.579 Virginia (1990-91 - 1997-98); American (2000-01 - 2012-13); Old Dominion (2013-14 - 2020-21) 101 Gregg Marshall 22 525 204 0 0.720 Winthrop (1998-99 - 2006-07); Wichita St. (2007-08 - 2019-20) 103 Pete Carril 30 525 273 0 0.658 Lehigh (1966-67 - 1966-67); Princeton (1967-68 - 1995-96) 104 Tom Young 31 524 328 0 0.615 American (1969-70 - 1972-73); Catholic (1958-59 - 1966-67); Old Dominion (1985-86 - 1990-91); Rutgers (1973-74 - 1984-85) 104 Ben Jobe 31 524 334 0 0.611 Alabama A&M (1982-83 - 1985-86); Alabama St. (1967-68 - 1967-68); Denver (1978-79 - 1979-80); South Carolina St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); Southern U. (1986-87 - 2002-03); Talladega (1964-65 - 1966-67); Tuskegee (1996-97 - 1999-00) 106 Larry Eustachy 27 523 332 0 0.612 Idaho (1990-91 - 1992-93); Utah St. (1993-94 - 1997-98); Iowa St. (1998-99 - 2002-03); Southern Miss. (2004-05 - 2011-12); Colorado St. (2012-13 - 2017-18) 106 Fred Enke 38 523 344 0 0.603 Arizona (1925-26 - 1960-61); Louisville (1923-24 - 1924-25) 108 Scott Nagy* 26 519 289 0 0.642 South Dakota State (1995-96 - 2015-16); Wright State (2016-17 - 2020-21) 109 Rick Majerus 25 517 216 0 0.705 Ball St. (1987-88 - 1988-89); Marquette (1983-84 - 1985-86); Saint Louis (2007-08 - 2011-12); Utah (1989-90 - 2003-04) 110 C.M. Newton 34 516 402 0 0.562 Alabama (1968-69 - 1979-80); Transylvania (1951-52 - 1967-68); Vanderbilt (1981-82 - 1988-89) 111 Don DeVoe 31 512 389 0 0.568 Florida (1989-90 - 1989-90); Navy (1992-93 - 2003-04); Tennessee (1978-79 - 1988-89); Virginia Tech (1971-72 - 1975-76); Wyoming (1976-77 - 1977-78) 112 Paul Webb 29 511 257 0 0.665 Old Dominion (1975-76 - 1984-85); Randolph-Macon (1956-57 - 1974-75) 113 Nolan Richardson 22 509 207 0 0.711 Arkansas (1985-86 - 2001-02); Tulsa (1980-81 - 1984-85) 114 Hec Edmundson 29 508 204 0 0.713 Idaho (1916-17 - 1917-18); Washington (1920-21 - 1946-47) 115 John Giannini 29 505 375 0 0.574 Rowan (1989-90 - 1995-96); Maine (1996-97 - 2003-04); La Salle (2004-05 - 2017-18) 116 Harold Anderson 29 504 226 0 0.69 Bowling Green (1942-43 - 1962-63); Toledo (1934-35 - 1941-42) 117 Dave Loos 31 502 463 0 0.52 Christian Brothers (1982-83 - 1985-86); Austin Peay (1990-91 - 2016-17) 117 Jerry Welsh 26 502 205 0 0.71 Iona (1991-92 - 1994-95); SUNY Potsdam (1968-69 - 1990-91) 117 Billy Donovan 21 502 206 0 0.709 Florida (1996-97 - 2014-15); Marshall (1994-95 - 1995-96) 117 Don Maestri 31 502 402 0 0.555 Troy (1982-83 - 2012-13) 121 Ed Martin 30 501 254 0 0.664 South Carolina St. (1955-56 - 1967-68); Tennessee St. (1968-69 - 1984-85) 122 Bill Reinhart 37 500 343 0 0.593 George Washington (1935-36 - 1965-66); Maryland (1918-19 - 1918-19); Oregon (1923-24 - 1934-35) 122 Cal Luther 39 500 489 1 0.506 Bethel (TN) (1999-00 - 1999-00); DePauw (1954-55 - 1957-58); Longwood (1981-82 - 1989-90); Murray St. (1958-59 - 1973-74); UT Martin (1990-91 - 1998-99) 122 Ben Howland* 25 500 288 0 0.635 Northern Arizona (1994-95 - 1998-99); Pittsburgh (1999-00 - 2002-03); UCLA (2003-04 - 2012-13); Mississippi State (2015-16 - 2020-21)

*Active as of 2019-20 season