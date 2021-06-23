Wilson Sporting Goods and NCAA introduce new official game ball for men's and women's basketball championships

CHICAGO — Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), today introduced its new official game ball for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships as well as the National Invitation Tournament. Featuring the NCAA logo with gold foil embellishments, the Evo NXT will be used beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“Evolution and innovation are what our long-standing partnership with the NCAA is all about. We’re excited to introduce the Evo NXT to the next generation of student-athletes,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager of Wilson Team Sports. “The Evo NXT is one of our highest caliber basketballs and we’re excited to bring it to the championship level of collegiate men’s and women’s basketball."

Wilson worked with the governing body and its member schools to test and approve the new ball that has a Micro-Touch cover, providing an extra layer of grip and moisture management, and a super soft core providing exceptional control and a softer feel. The Evo NXT's revolutionary extended-range tech optimally balances the weight of the ball, with advanced internal construction, making the ball easier to shoot from long-range.

“Supplier relationships like Wilson are invaluable to the NCAA as they provide superior brand quality and innovative product for our basketball championships,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball.

The Wilson NCAA Solution and current Evo NXT basketball models are approved for NCAA regular season play on all courts for the 2021-2022 season, while the NCAA-branded Evo NXT will be available for through Wilson beginning in October 2021. The Evo NXT is also the official game ball of the WNBA. Visit wilson.com for availability and to learn more.