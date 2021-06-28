Coach K will retire after 2021-22: What he means to Duke basketball

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule is here for the upcoming 2021-22 season when two of the premier college basketball conferences go head-to-head.

Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48.

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, TV info

Games are scheduled Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app. Individual game times and TV channels will be announced later.

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Per the ACC, there are five first-time matchups in the event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech.

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in both 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-7-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 138-113 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Here's what happened in 2020:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 results:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 results:

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 result: