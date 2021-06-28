NCAA.com | June 28, 2021 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, TV info Coach K will retire after 2021-22: What he means to Duke basketball Share The ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule is here for the upcoming 2021-22 season when two of the premier college basketball conferences go head-to-head. Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48. 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, TV info Games are scheduled Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app. Individual game times and TV channels will be announced later. Monday, Nov. 29 Iowa at Virginia Notre Dame at Illinois Tuesday, Nov. 30 Clemson at Rutgers Duke at Ohio State Florida State at Purdue Minnesota at Pitt Indiana at Syracuse Northwestern at Wake Forest Wednesday, Dec. 1 Wisconsin at Georgia Tech Louisville at Michigan State Miami at Penn State Michigan at North Carolina Nebraska at NC State Virginia Tech at Maryland Per the ACC, there are five first-time matchups in the event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech. MARCH MADNESS: 2022 NCAA tournament selection show information Though the Big Ten won the challenge in both 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-7-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 138-113 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Here's what happened in 2020: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 results: Miami 58, Purdue 54 (1-0 ACC) Minnesota 85, Boston College 80 (OT) (1-1 tie) No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80 (2-1 Big Ten) No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85 (3-1 Big Ten) Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55 (4-1 Big Ten) No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68 (5-1 Big Ten) No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69 (6-1 Big Ten) Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 results: Clemson 67, Maryland 51 (6-2 Big Ten) Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64 (6-3 Big Ten) No. 20 Florida State 69, Indiana 67 (OT) (6-4 Big Ten) Pitt 71, Northwestern 70 (6-5 Big Ten) Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 result: No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48 (7-5 Big Ten) 2022 Selection Sunday: Date, schedule, TV times March Madness begins on Selection Sunday 2022, set for Sunday, March 13, when the field of 68 teams is revealed for the NCAA DI men's basketball tournament. READ MORE 2022 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates This is the complete March Madness schedule for 2022, beginning with Selection Sunday on March 13. READ MORE Wilson Sporting Goods and NCAA introduce new official game ball for men's and women's basketball championships Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), today introduced its new official game ball for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships. READ MORE