basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | June 28, 2021

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, TV info

Coach K will retire after 2021-22: What he means to Duke basketball

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule is here for the upcoming 2021-22 season when two of the premier college basketball conferences go head-to-head.

Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48.

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, TV info

Games are scheduled Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app. Individual game times and TV channels will be announced later.

Monday, Nov.  29

Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Clemson at Rutgers
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Minnesota at Pitt
Indiana at Syracuse
Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Michigan State
Miami at Penn State
Michigan at North Carolina
Nebraska at NC State
Virginia Tech at Maryland

Per the ACC, there are five first-time matchups in the event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech.

MARCH MADNESS: 2022 NCAA tournament selection show information

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in both 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-7-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 138-113 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Here's what happened in 2020:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 results:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 results:

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 result:

