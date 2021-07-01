TRENDING:

Zach Pekale and Brenden Welper | July 7, 2021

2020 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team: Roster, college careers

USA Olympic men’s basketball team's March Madness highlights

The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team features three former UCLA Bruins and a pair of Kentucky Wildcats in addition to one representative from each of Duke, Florida, Michigan State, Texas, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Weber State. You can find the complete USA roster below.

The Olympic basketball competition begins July 24 in Japan. Here's the schedule for the men's team, which is coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Villanova head coach Jay Wright is an assistant coach on the 2021 team.

Below is a complete breakdown of the roster and each player's college career.

Player Position Age Current team College
Kevin Durant Forward 32 Brooklyn Nets Texas
Kevin Love Forward 32 Cleveland Cavaliers UCLA
Draymond Green Forward 31 Golden State Warriors Michigan State
Damian Lillard Guard 30 Portland Trail Blazers Weber State
Devin Booker Guard 24 Phoenix Suns Kentucky
Khris Middleton Forward 29 Milwaukee Bucks Texas A&M
Bradley Beal Guard 28 Washington Wizards Florida
Jayson Tatum Forward 23 Boston Celtics Duke
Jrue Holiday Guard 31 Milwaukee Bucks UCLA
Jerami Grant Forward 27 Detroit Pistons Syracuse
Zach LaVine Guard 26 Chicago Bulls UCLA
Bam Adebayo Center 23 Miami Heat Kentucky
Texas Athletics Texas' Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA champion, nine-time All-NBA Team selection, 11-time NBA All-Star and was the league's MVP in 2014. This is the third time Durant has made the U.S. Olympic roster. He helped the men's team win gold in 2012 and 2016.

The vitals

School: Texas
Years: 2006-07
Career averages: 25.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.3 APG
Current team: Brooklyn Nets
NBA career averages: 27.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.1 BPG, 1.1 SPG

Records

  • First freshman in NCAA history win any National Player of the Year award
  • Highest single-season scoring total in Big 12 history: 903 points
  • Highest single-season scoring total in Texas history: 903 points
  • Highest single-season scoring average in Big 12 conference play: 28.9 points per game
  • Highest single-season rebounding average in Big 12 conference play: 12.5 rebounds per game

Awards

  • 2007 Wooden Award National Player of the Year
  • 2007 Naismith Trophy National Player of the Year
  • 2007 AP National Player of the Year
  • 2007 NABC National Player of the Year
  • 2007 USBWA National Player of the Year
  • 2007 Adolph Rupp Trophy National Player of the Year
  • 2007 CBS/Chevrolet National Player of the Year
  • 2007 ESPN.com National Player of the Year
  • 2007 SI.com National Player of the Year
  • 2007 Sporting News National Player of the Year
  • 2007 USBWA Freshman of the Year
  • 2007 Sporting News Freshman of the Year
  • 2007 AP First Team All-American
  • 2007 USBWA First Team All-American
  • 2007 NABC First Team All-American
  • 2007 Sporting News First Team All-American
  • 2007 Big 12 Player of the Year
  • 2007 Big 12 Freshman of the Year
  • 2007 All-Big 12 First Team
  • 2007 All-Big 12 Defensive Team
  • 2007 All-Big 12 Rookie Team
  • 2007 Big 12 Tournament MVP
  • 2007 All-Big 12 Tournament First Team
UCLA Athletics UCLA's Kevin Love

Kevin Love

Love was the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. The forward is a one-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA Team selection and a five-time NBA All-Star. He was on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 2012. 

The vitals

School: UCLA
Years: 2007-08
Career averages: 17.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.4 BPG
Current team: Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA career averages: 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 2.4 APG

Records

  • Highest rebounding average in the 2008 NCAA tournament: 10.6 rebounds per game

Awards

  • 2008 AP First Team All-American
  • 2008 USBWA First Team All-American
  • 2008 Sporting News First Team All-American
  • 2008 Pac-10 Player of the Year
  • 2008 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year
  • 2008 West All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament)
  • 2008 All-Pac-10 Tournament First Team

Chris Steppig | NCAA Photos Michigan State's Draymond Green

Draymond Green

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA Team selection, three-time NBA All-Star and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. This will be Green's second appearance in the Olympics. He was on the U.S. team that won gold in 2016.

The vitals

School: Michigan State
Years: 2008-2012
Career averages: 10.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.2 SPG
Current team: Golden State Warriors
NBA career averages: 8.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Records

  • Michigan State's all-time leader in total rebounds: 1,096 

Awards

  • 2010 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year
  • 2010 Midwest All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament)
  • 2012 NABC National Player of the Year
  • 2012 AP First Team All-American
  • 2012 USBWA First Team All-American
  • 2012 NABC First Team All-American
  • 2012 Sporting News First Team All-American
  • 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year
  • 2012 All-Big Ten First Team
  • 2012 Big Ten All-Defensive Team
  • 2012 West All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament)
  • 2012 Big Ten Tournament MVP
  • 2012 All-Big Ten Tournament First Team
Weber State Athletics Weber State's Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The guard is a six-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Lillard's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: Weber State
Years: 2008-2012
Career averages: 18.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG
Current team: Portland Trail Blazers
NBA career averages: 24.7 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.2 RPG, 1.0 SPG

Records

  • Weber State's all-time leader in made 3-pointers: 246
  • Weber State's all-time leader in made free throws: 520
  • Highest career free-throw percentage in Weber State history: 86.7

Awards

  • 2010 Big Sky Player of the Year
  • 2012 Big Sky Player of the Year
Brett Wilhelm | NCAA Photos Kentucky's Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The guard is a two-time NBA All-Star. This will be his first appearance on the Olympic stage.

The vitals

School: Kentucky
Years: 2014-15
Career averages: 10.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 APG
Current team: Phoenix Suns
NBA career averages: 23.0 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.7 RPG

Awards

  • 2015 SEC Sixth Man of the Year
  • 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team
Texas A&M Athletics Texas A&M's Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton

Middleton was the 39th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star. This is the first time Middleton has made the U.S. Olympic roster.

The vitals

School: Texas A&M
Years: 2009-2012
Career averages: 11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG
Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
NBA career averages: 16.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.2 SPG

Awards

  • 2011 All-Big 12 Second Team
Florida Athletics Florida's Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

Beal was the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and a one-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Beal's first time competing at the Olympics.

The vitals

School: Florida
Years: 2011-12
Career averages: 14.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 SPG
Current team: Washington Wizards
NBA career averages: 22.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.1 SPG

Awards

  • 2012 All-SEC Second Team
  • 2012 All-SEC Freshman Team
  • 2012 All-SEC Tournament First Team (NCAA tournament)
  • 2012 West All-Regional Team
Duke Athletics Duke's Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star and a one-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Tatum's first appearance on the Olympic stage.

The vitals

School: Duke
Years: 2016-17
Career averages: 16.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.1 BPG
Current team: Boston Celtics
NBA career averages: 19.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.2 SPG

Awards

  • 2017 All-ACC Third Team
  • 2017 All-ACC Freshman Team
  • 2017 All-ACC Tournament First Team

UCLA Athletics UCLA's Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday

Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Holiday's first Olympics. 

The vitals

School: UCLA
Years: 2008-09
Career averages: 8.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.6 SPG
Current team: Milwaukee Bucks
NBA career averages: 16.0 PPG, 6.4 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Awards

  • 2009 All-Pac-10 Freshman Team
Syracuse Athletics Syracuse's Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. This is the first time Grant has made the U.S. Olympic team.

The vitals

School: Syracuse
Years: 2012-2014
Career averages: 7.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 APG
Current team: Detroit Pistons
NBA career averages: 10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 BPG
 
UCLA Athletics UCLA's Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star. This will be LaVine's first appearance on the Olympic stage. 

The vitals

School: UCLA
Years: 2013-14
Career averages: 9.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.8 PPG
Current team: Chicago Bulls
NBA career averages: 19.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.8 APG

Records

Awards

  • 2014 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team
Kentucky Athletics Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The center is a one-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Adebayo's first Olympics. 

The vitals

School: Kentucky
Years: 2016-17
Career averages: 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG
Current team: Miami Heat
NBA career averages: 12.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.5 APG 

Awards

  • 2017 All-SEC Second Team
  • 2017 All-SEC Freshman Team
  • 2017 All-SEC Tournament First Team

