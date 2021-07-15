Bradley’s Chris Reynolds will chair Division I Men’s Basketball Committee in 2022-23

Relive the best moments from the First Round to the Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Reynolds, vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Bradley, has been selected by his peers to chair the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2022-23 season. Reynolds also will serve as vice chair for the upcoming season, supporting Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, who will chair the group for the 2021-22 campaign.

Burnett and Reynolds will be part of the first 12-person selection committee, which will feature five new members beginning their terms Sept. 1.

Reynolds has been in his current position at Bradley since 2015 and was appointed to the committee in 2018. He previously was deputy athletics director at Northwestern and spent nine years in various senior-level roles at Indiana. He also made career stops at Notre Dame, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

Reynolds earned his bachelor’s degree in 1993, a law degree three years later and a Ph.D. in 2012, all from Indiana. During his undergraduate years, Reynolds played on Hoosier basketball teams that won Big Ten Conference championships in 1991 and 1993 and advanced to the 1992 Final Four.

"Serving as a member of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee over the past three years has been an honor and to be selected by my peers to serve as chair of the committee for the 2022-23 academic year is humbling,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to supporting Tom Burnett, our chair for this upcoming year, in the role of vice chair and continuing to work with our committee colleagues, Dan Gavitt and the NCAA staff."

Current chair and Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart, Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski and Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson are rotating off the committee Aug. 31. Thompson (2000) and Bobinski (2013) are also former chairmen of the committee.

The quintet of first-year committee members will be Greg Byrne, the director of athletics at Alabama; Barry Collier, the director of athletics at Butler; Mark Coyle, the director of athletics at Minnesota; Keith Gill, the commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference; and Martin Jarmond, the director of athletics at UCLA. They will be joined by Burnett and Reynolds, as well as Bubba Cunningham, the director of athletics at North Carolina; Charles McClelland, the commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference; Bernadette McGlade, the commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference; Mike O’Brien, the director of athletics at Toledo; and Jamie Pollard, the director of athletics at Iowa State.