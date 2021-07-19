Zach Pekale and Brenden Welper | July 23, 2021 2020 US men's Olympic basketball team: Roster, college careers Kevin Durant highlights: Top 2007 March Madness plays Share The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team in Tokyo features three former Kentucky Wildcats and a pair of UCLA Bruins in addition to one representative from each of Duke, Michigan State, Nevada, Texas, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Weber State. You can see the complete Team USA men's basketball roster below. The Olympic basketball competition begins July 24 in Japan. Here's the schedule for the men's team, which is coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Villanova head coach Jay Wright is an assistant coach on the team. Below is a complete breakdown of the roster and each player's college career. Player Position Age Current team College Bam Adebayo Center 23 Miami Heat Kentucky Devin Booker Guard 24 Phoenix Suns Kentucky Kevin Durant Forward 32 Brooklyn Nets Texas Jerami Grant Forward 27 Detroit Pistons Syracuse Draymond Green Forward 31 Golden State Warriors Michigan State Jrue Holiday Guard 31 Milwaukee Bucks UCLA Keldon Johnson Guard 21 San Antonio Spurs Kentucky Zach LaVine Guard 26 Chicago Bulls UCLA Damian Lillard Guard 30 Portland Trail Blazers Weber State JaVale McGee Center 33 Denver Nuggets Nevada Khris Middleton Forward 29 Milwaukee Bucks Texas A&M Jayson Tatum Forward 23 Boston Celtics Duke Texas Athletics Kevin Durant Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA champion, nine-time All-NBA Team selection, 11-time NBA All-Star and was the league's MVP in 2014. This is the third time Durant has made the U.S. Olympic roster. He helped the men's team win gold in 2012 and 2016. The vitals School: Texas Years: 2006-07 Career averages: 25.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.3 APG Current team: Brooklyn Nets NBA career averages: 27.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.1 BPG, 1.1 SPG Records First freshman in NCAA history win any National Player of the Year award Highest single-season scoring total in Big 12 history: 903 points Highest single-season scoring total in Texas history: 903 points Highest single-season scoring average in Big 12 conference play: 28.9 points per game Highest single-season rebounding average in Big 12 conference play: 12.5 rebounds per game Awards 2007 Wooden Award National Player of the Year 2007 Naismith Trophy National Player of the Year 2007 AP National Player of the Year 2007 NABC National Player of the Year 2007 USBWA National Player of the Year 2007 Adolph Rupp Trophy National Player of the Year 2007 CBS/Chevrolet National Player of the Year 2007 ESPN.com National Player of the Year 2007 SI.com National Player of the Year 2007 Sporting News National Player of the Year 2007 USBWA Freshman of the Year 2007 Sporting News Freshman of the Year 2007 AP First Team All-American 2007 USBWA First Team All-American 2007 NABC First Team All-American 2007 Sporting News First Team All-American 2007 Big 12 Player of the Year 2007 Big 12 Freshman of the Year 2007 All-Big 12 First Team 2007 All-Big 12 Defensive Team 2007 All-Big 12 Rookie Team 2007 Big 12 Tournament MVP 2007 All-Big 12 Tournament First Team Chris Steppig | NCAA Photos Draymond Green Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA Team selection, three-time NBA All-Star and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. This will be Green's second appearance in the Olympics. He was on the U.S. team that won gold in 2016. The vitals School: Michigan State Years: 2008-2012 Career averages: 10.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.2 SPG Current team: Golden State Warriors NBA career averages: 8.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG Records Michigan State's all-time leader in total rebounds: 1,096 Awards 2010 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year 2010 Midwest All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament) 2012 NABC National Player of the Year 2012 AP First Team All-American 2012 USBWA First Team All-American 2012 NABC First Team All-American 2012 Sporting News First Team All-American 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year 2012 All-Big Ten First Team 2012 Big Ten All-Defensive Team 2012 West All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament) 2012 Big Ten Tournament MVP 2012 All-Big Ten Tournament First Team Weber State Athletics Damian Lillard Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The guard is a six-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Lillard's first Olympics. The vitals School: Weber State Years: 2008-2012 Career averages: 18.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG Current team: Portland Trail Blazers NBA career averages: 24.7 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.2 RPG, 1.0 SPG Records Weber State's all-time leader in made 3-pointers: 246 Weber State's all-time leader in made free throws: 520 Highest career free-throw percentage in Weber State history: 86.7 Awards 2010 Big Sky Player of the Year 2012 Big Sky Player of the Year Brett Wilhelm | NCAA Photos Devin Booker Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The guard is a two-time NBA All-Star. This will be his first appearance on the Olympic stage. The vitals School: Kentucky Years: 2014-15 Career averages: 10.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 APG Current team: Phoenix Suns NBA career averages: 23.0 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.7 RPG Awards 2015 SEC Sixth Man of the Year 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team Texas A&M Athletics Khris Middleton Middleton was the 39th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star. This is the first time Middleton has made the U.S. Olympic roster. The vitals School: Texas A&M Years: 2009-2012 Career averages: 11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG Current team: Milwaukee Bucks NBA career averages: 16.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.2 SPG Awards 2011 All-Big 12 Second Team Duke Athletics Jayson Tatum Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star and a one-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Tatum's first appearance on the Olympic stage. The vitals School: Duke Years: 2016-17 Career averages: 16.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.1 BPG Current team: Boston Celtics NBA career averages: 19.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.2 SPG Awards 2017 All-ACC Third Team 2017 All-ACC Freshman Team 2017 All-ACC Tournament First Team UCLA Athletics Jrue Holiday Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Holiday's first Olympics. The vitals School: UCLA Years: 2008-09 Career averages: 8.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.6 SPG Current team: Milwaukee Bucks NBA career averages: 16.0 PPG, 6.4 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG Awards 2009 All-Pac-10 Freshman Team Syracuse Athletics Jerami Grant Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. This is the first time Grant has made the U.S. Olympic team. The vitals School: Syracuse Years: 2012-2014 Career averages: 7.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 APG Current team: Detroit Pistons NBA career averages: 10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 BPG UCLA Athletics Zach LaVine LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star. This will be LaVine's first appearance on the Olympic stage. The vitals School: UCLA Years: 2013-14 Career averages: 9.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.8 PPG Current team: Chicago Bulls NBA career averages: 19.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.8 APG Records Awards 2014 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team Kentucky Athletics Bam Adebayo Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The center is a one-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Adebayo's first Olympics. The vitals School: Kentucky Years: 2016-17 Career averages: 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG Current team: Miami Heat NBA career averages: 12.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.5 APG Awards 2017 All-SEC Second Team 2017 All-SEC Freshman Team 2017 All-SEC Tournament First Team JaVale McGee McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. The center is a three-time NBA champion. This will be McGee's first Olympics. The vitals School: Nevada Years: 2006-08 Career averages: 8.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.8 BPG Current team: Denver Nuggets NBA career averages: 7.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG Awards Finished Nevada career No. 4 on the school's block list (122) Led the WAC in blocks per game (2.8) in the 2007-08 season All-WAC second team and All-WAC Defensive Team Keldon Johnson Johnson was the 29th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The guard is the sixth player 21 years or younger to be on a U.S. Olympic roster since NBA players were allowed to play in 1992 — and is the first since 2012 (Anthony Davis). This will be Johnson's first Olympics. The vitals School: Kentucky Years: 2018-19 Career averages: 13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.6 APG Current team: San Antonio Spurs NBA career averages: 12.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.6 APG Jon Scheyer: College basketball stats, best moments, records Here are the essentials from Jon Scheyer's college career, including year-by-year stats, best games and awards. READ MORE Time passes, and soon, so will the Duke torch from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer Mike Krzyzewski will return for his 42nd, and final, season as the head coach of Duke men's basketball in 2021-22. Jon Scheyer will be his successor. READ MORE Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after 2021-22 season; Jon Scheyer named successor Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has announced that he will retire after the 2021-22 season. Assistant coach Jon Scheyer has been named his successor. READ MORE