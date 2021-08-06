These are the 13 longest active men's basketball home winning streaks entering the 2021-22 season

While Gonzaga's most recent result in men's basketball was a loss in the national championship game, the 'Zags boast the longest active home winning streak in the country entering the 2021-22 season. In fact, the Bulldogs' current streak is roughly a season's worth of home games (15 games) greater than the second-longest home winning streak in the sport.

The data in this story is based on kenpom.com's classifications of where games are played, which includes postseason games played on a team's home floor, which count as a home game. Games that were not played at a school's traditional home gym due to health and safety protocols last season did not count as home games for the purposes of this story.

1. Gonzaga

Streak: 51 games

Last loss: Jan. 18, 2018 vs. Saint Mary's (74-71)

Gonzaga has gone the last three seasons without losing at home at the McCarthey Athletic Center. You have to go all the way back to the 2017-18 season, when the 'Zags went 15-1 on their home floor, only falling to conference foe Saint Mary's by a basket. That Gaels team went 30-6 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NIT, and they needed to make 55 percent of their 2-point attempts and 61 percent of their 3-pointers to beat the Bulldogs, while committing only eight turnovers.

Gonzaga isn't shy about testing itself during non-conference play, as it hosted North Carolina in the 2020 season, Washington and Texas A&M the year before that, and Creighton in 2018, while the West Coast Conference annually offers several NCAA tournament hopefuls, such as BYU and Saint Mary's.

2. Liberty

Streak: 36 games

Last loss: Jan. 29, 2019 vs. Lipscomb (79-59)

Liberty's most recent home loss wasn't pretty — a 20-point loss to conference foe Lipscomb, which emptied its bench in the second half amid a performance in which Lipscomb shot 50 percent from deep, while Liberty managed to make only four 3-pointers on 22 attempts. But since then, the Flames are undefeated at home, including five games in the ASUN tournament.

Last season, Liberty went 13-0 at home, including a five-game winning streak in February. In its most recent home games — a two-game series against North Alabama in ASUN play — Liberty beat North Alabama by the same score in both games, 74-54.

3. Prairie View A&M

Streak: 35 games

Last loss: Feb. 12, 2018 vs. Grambling State (90-85)

Prairie View A&M's last home loss was less than a month after Gonzaga's last home loss and the 'Zags own the longest active home winning streak in the country. The biggest difference in the two teams' schedules is that Prairie View A&M spends the bulk of its non-conference schedule on the road, so it has played fewer home games than Gonzaga over that span.

Since its last home loss, Prairie View A&M has gone three entire seasons without losing at home: 11-0 in the 2018-19 season, 12-0 in 2019-20 and 8-0 last season. Prairie View A&M finished atop the SWAC regular season standings last season with a 13-0 record but it fell to Texas Southern in the championship game of the conference tournament.

4. Houston

Streak: 25 games

Last loss: Dec. 15, 2019 vs. Oklahoma State (61-55)

Houston finished in a three-way tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference in 2020, as the Cougars won all nine of their conference home games, and then they went 15-0 at home last season en route to a Final Four appearance.

The Cougars finished last season with a 28-4 record, with the seventh-most efficient offense in the country and the ninth-most efficient defense, per kenpom.com.

5. Loyola Chicago

Streak: 22 games

Last loss: Dec. 22, 2019 vs. Davidson (59-56)

Loyola Chicago hasn't lost in the last two calendar years as the Ramblers went 9-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play during the 2020 season, then they went 13-0 last season as part of a 26-5 campaign that culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance after Loyola Chicago upset No. 1 seed Illinois, 71-58.

6. UC Santa Barbara

Streak: 17 games

Last loss: Jan. 22, 2020 vs. Cal State Northridge (83-75)

UC Santa Barbara went 22-5 and earned a No. 12 seed last season, thanks to an 11-0 home record, including a 123-52 win over Bethesda in non-conference play. Only two of those 11 wins were by single digits.

7. Southern Utah

Streak: 15 games

Last loss: Feb. 27, 2020 vs. Eastern Washington (69-51)

During the 2019-20 season, Southern Utah went just 17-15 (9-11 Big Sky), but the Thunderbirds had a major turnaround as they went 20-4 last season, including 14-0 at home. There was one stretch where they played six consecutive games at home and another where five in a row were at the America First Event Center. In back-to-back games, Southern Utah beat Benedictine Mesa 110-58 and San Diego Christian 109-50, amid nonconference play.

T-8. Abilene Christian

Streak: 13 games

Last loss: March 3, 2020 vs. Stephen F. Austin (77-72)

Abilene Christian, which was one of the Cinderellas of the 2021 NCAA tournament as the Wildcats upset No. 3 seed Texas in the first round as a No. 14 seed, also holds one of the longest active home winning streaks in the country. Abilene Christian went undefeated at home last season, winning all 13 of its home games, amid a season in which the Wildcats went 13-2 in the Southland Conference, won the conference's automatic bid and qualified for the NCAA tournament.

T-8. Baylor

Streak: 13 games

Last loss: Feb. 22, 2020 vs. Kansas (64-61)

Baylor, the reigning 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament champion, is a three-point home loss to Kansas away from having an active home winning streak that dates back to the spring of 2019. The Bears went 11-0 at home last season, including wins over Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The season before that, Baylor went 14-1 at home, with the only loss being a 64-61 defeat to Kansas, which finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 on kenpom.com.

10. Jackson State

Streak: 12 games

Last loss: Jan. 20, 2020 vs. Prairie View A&M (74-60)

Jackson State played just 18 games last season but the Tigers managed a 12-game winning streak, six of which were at home, and they won their final six home games during the 2020 season. Jackson State finished the 2021 season with the No. 1 effective field-goal defense in the country (43.8 percent) and offensively, the Tigers ranked fifth nationally in free throw percentage (42 percent).

Ironically, Jackson State's last home loss came to another team on this list — Prairie View A&M.

T-11. Belmont

Streak: 11 games

Last loss: Dec. 5, 2020 vs. Samford (96-83)

Belmont went 26-4 last season before its season ended in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game against Morehead State, and the Bruins went 11-1 at home. Its only home loss was a 13-point defeat at the hands of Samford. Thanks to having the third-best 2-point shooting percentage in the country (59.4 percent) and good handling of the basketball (57th in turnover percentage), Belmont had an efficient offense, making it a tough out anywhere, but especially at home.

T-11. New Mexico State

Streak: 11 games

Last loss: Nov. 21, 2019 vs. New Mexico (78-77)

Based on the health and safety protocols in the state of New Mexico last season, New Mexico State played its home games in El Paso, Texas, so it didn't play a true home game in the 2020-21 campaign. During the 2019-20 season, New Mexico State ended the season on a 19-game winning streak, 10 of which were at home. The Aggies' last home loss came to rival New Mexico by one point.

T-11. Weber State

Streak: 11 games

Last loss: March 2, 2020 vs. Idaho State (78-70)

Weber State went just 12-20 during the 2020 season, including 8-12 in Big Sky play, but the Wildcats turned around to the tune of a 17-6 record and 12-3 mark in conference play. They won all 11 of their home games, including two-game series against Montana State and Northern Arizona.