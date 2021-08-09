2020 US men's Olympic basketball team: Roster, college careers

After a bit of a rocky start, the 2020 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team bounced back and cruised through the rest of the 2020 Olympic men's basketball tournament to take home gold.

The U.S. lost to France in its first group game but then beat Iran (120-66) and the Czech Republic (119-84). The Americans then went on to beat Spain in the quarterfinals (95-81) and Australia in the semifinals (97-78). The U.S. solidified its gold medal run after beating France in a rematch in the gold medal game, 87-82.

The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. men's Olympic basketball team in Tokyo featured three former Kentucky Wildcats and a pair of UCLA Bruins in addition to one representative from each of Duke, Michigan State, Nevada, Texas, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Weber State. The team was coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Villanova head coach Jay Wright is an assistant coach on the team.

Below is a complete breakdown of the roster and each player's college career.

Player Position Age Current team College Bam Adebayo Center 23 Miami Heat Kentucky Devin Booker Guard 24 Phoenix Suns Kentucky Kevin Durant Forward 32 Brooklyn Nets Texas Jerami Grant Forward 27 Detroit Pistons Syracuse Draymond Green Forward 31 Golden State Warriors Michigan State Jrue Holiday Guard 31 Milwaukee Bucks UCLA Keldon Johnson Guard 21 San Antonio Spurs Kentucky Zach LaVine Guard 26 Chicago Bulls UCLA Damian Lillard Guard 30 Portland Trail Blazers Weber State JaVale McGee Center 33 Denver Nuggets Nevada Khris Middleton Forward 29 Milwaukee Bucks Texas A&M Jayson Tatum Forward 23 Boston Celtics Duke

Texas Athletics

Kevin Durant

Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA champion, nine-time All-NBA Team selection, 11-time NBA All-Star and was the league's MVP in 2014. This is the third time Durant has made the U.S. Olympic roster. He helped the men's team win gold in 2012 and 2016.

The vitals

School: Texas

Years: 2006-07

Career averages: 25.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.3 APG

Current team: Brooklyn Nets

NBA career averages: 27.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.1 BPG, 1.1 SPG

Records

First freshman in NCAA history win any National Player of the Year award

Highest single-season scoring total in Big 12 history: 903 points

Highest single-season scoring total in Texas history: 903 points

Highest single-season scoring average in Big 12 conference play: 28.9 points per game

Highest single-season rebounding average in Big 12 conference play: 12.5 rebounds per game

Awards

2007 Wooden Award National Player of the Year

2007 Naismith Trophy National Player of the Year

2007 AP National Player of the Year

2007 NABC National Player of the Year

2007 USBWA National Player of the Year

2007 Adolph Rupp Trophy National Player of the Year

2007 CBS/Chevrolet National Player of the Year

2007 ESPN.com National Player of the Year

2007 SI.com National Player of the Year

2007 Sporting News National Player of the Year

2007 USBWA Freshman of the Year

2007 Sporting News Freshman of the Year

2007 AP First Team All-American

2007 USBWA First Team All-American

2007 NABC First Team All-American

2007 Sporting News First Team All-American

2007 Big 12 Player of the Year

2007 Big 12 Freshman of the Year

2007 All-Big 12 First Team

2007 All-Big 12 Defensive Team

2007 All-Big 12 Rookie Team

2007 Big 12 Tournament MVP

2007 All-Big 12 Tournament First Team

Chris Steppig | NCAA Photos

Draymond Green

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a three-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA Team selection, three-time NBA All-Star and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. This will be Green's second appearance in the Olympics. He was on the U.S. team that won gold in 2016.

The vitals

School: Michigan State

Years: 2008-2012

Career averages: 10.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.2 SPG

Current team: Golden State Warriors

NBA career averages: 8.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Records

Michigan State's all-time leader in total rebounds: 1,096

Awards

2010 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year

2010 Midwest All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament)

2012 NABC National Player of the Year

2012 AP First Team All-American

2012 USBWA First Team All-American

2012 NABC First Team All-American

2012 Sporting News First Team All-American

2012 Big Ten Player of the Year

2012 All-Big Ten First Team

2012 Big Ten All-Defensive Team

2012 West All-Regional Team (NCAA tournament)

2012 Big Ten Tournament MVP

2012 All-Big Ten Tournament First Team

Weber State Athletics

Damian Lillard

Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The guard is a six-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Lillard's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: Weber State

Years: 2008-2012

Career averages: 18.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.2 SPG

Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

NBA career averages: 24.7 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.2 RPG, 1.0 SPG

Records

Weber State's all-time leader in made 3-pointers: 246

Weber State's all-time leader in made free throws: 520

Highest career free-throw percentage in Weber State history: 86.7

Awards

2010 Big Sky Player of the Year

2012 Big Sky Player of the Year

Brett Wilhelm | NCAA Photos

Devin Booker

Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The guard is a two-time NBA All-Star. This will be his first appearance on the Olympic stage.

The vitals

School: Kentucky

Years: 2014-15

Career averages: 10.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 APG

Current team: Phoenix Suns

NBA career averages: 23.0 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.7 RPG

Awards

2015 SEC Sixth Man of the Year

2015 SEC All-Freshman Team

Texas A&M Athletics

Khris Middleton

Middleton was the 39th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star. This is the first time Middleton has made the U.S. Olympic roster.

The vitals

School: Texas A&M

Years: 2009-2012

Career averages: 11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG

Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

NBA career averages: 16.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.2 SPG

Awards

2011 All-Big 12 Second Team

Duke Athletics

Jayson Tatum

Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The forward is a two-time NBA All-Star and a one-time All-NBA Team selection. This will be Tatum's first appearance on the Olympic stage.

The vitals

School: Duke

Years: 2016-17

Career averages: 16.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.1 BPG

Current team: Boston Celtics

NBA career averages: 19.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.2 SPG

Awards

2017 All-ACC Third Team

2017 All-ACC Freshman Team

2017 All-ACC Tournament First Team

UCLA Athletics

Jrue Holiday

Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Holiday's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: UCLA

Years: 2008-09

Career averages: 8.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.6 SPG

Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

NBA career averages: 16.0 PPG, 6.4 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Awards

2009 All-Pac-10 Freshman Team

Syracuse Athletics

Jerami Grant

Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. This is the first time Grant has made the U.S. Olympic team.

The vitals

School: Syracuse

Years: 2012-2014

Career averages: 7.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 APG

Current team: Detroit Pistons

NBA career averages: 10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 BPG

UCLA Athletics

Zach LaVine

LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The guard is a one-time NBA All-Star. This will be LaVine's first appearance on the Olympic stage.

The vitals

School: UCLA

Years: 2013-14

Career averages: 9.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.8 PPG

Current team: Chicago Bulls

NBA career averages: 19.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.8 APG

Records

Awards

2014 All-Pac-12 Freshman Team

Kentucky Athletics

Bam Adebayo

Adebayo was the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The center is a one-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive Team selection. This will be Adebayo's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: Kentucky

Years: 2016-17

Career averages: 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG

Current team: Miami Heat

NBA career averages: 12.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.5 APG

Awards

2017 All-SEC Second Team

2017 All-SEC Freshman Team

2017 All-SEC Tournament First Team

JaVale McGee

McGee was the 18th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. The center is a three-time NBA champion. This will be McGee's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: Nevada

Years: 2006-08

Career averages: 8.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.8 BPG

Current team: Denver Nuggets

NBA career averages: 7.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG

Awards

Finished Nevada career No. 4 on the school's block list (122)

Led the WAC in blocks per game (2.8) in the 2007-08 season

All-WAC second team and All-WAC Defensive Team

Keldon Johnson

Johnson was the 29th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The guard is the sixth player 21 years or younger to be on a U.S. Olympic roster since NBA players were allowed to play in 1992 — and is the first since 2012 (Anthony Davis). This will be Johnson's first Olympics.

The vitals

School: Kentucky

Years: 2018-19

Career averages: 13.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.6 APG

Current team: San Antonio Spurs

NBA career averages: 12.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.6 APG