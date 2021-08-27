The 12 biggest winners from the summer in men's college basketball

The biggest winner of this summer were the players.

They got to play, work out and enjoy some normalcy on college campuses. They didn't in 2020.

A few were selected to represent their home countries, including the USA, in the FIBA U19 tournament in Latvia. There was nothing like that in 2020.

The NCAA plus a number of states welcomed in name, image and likeness on July 1 to allow student-athletes to profit off the court.

The NBA draft was in July for the first time, which meant the withdrawal deadline was a month later than normal. And the transfer portal, with a one-time exemption to play right away, created more movement.

But who were the biggest team winners? Here are my top 12: