The 12 most impactful coaching moves of this college basketball offseason

This offseason's blockbuster coaching moves came within eight miles of each other.

Roy Williams retired effective immediately.

Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Hubert Davis will take over for Williams at North Carolina.

Jon Scheyer will be the coach in waiting, remaining as an assistant until coach K officially retires.

And yet the most significant move, as it relates to this upcoming season, happened in the state of Texas. How Chris Beard reacted to the Texas job, what his roster did look like and how he was able to mine the transfer portal will be the difference maker on this season in men's college basketball.

The ability to make a move in year one is always welcomed but not a must. There is always a honeymoon/grace period for a new coach. But with transfers in abundance, patience on making and progressing in the NCAA tournament may not be as long.

Here is my breakdown of the top 12 impactful coaching moves for this season: