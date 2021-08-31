William Kennedy named regional advisor for DI men's basketball officiating

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships announced that it will have one new regional advisor for the 2021-22 season.

The new advisor for the men will be William Kennedy [West Region], joining veterans Jim Burr [South Region], Ted Hillary [Midwest Region] and Frank Scagliotta [East Region]. Kennedy will operate from his home in Phoenix, Az.

Kennedy worked 16 NCAA Tournaments and five regionals in a career that saw him work games for many of the major conferences, including the Big 12, Big Sky, Big West, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac 12, Southland, Sun Belt and WAC. Kennedy served as a college basketball official for 25 years spanning from 1987-2012 and is replacing Tommy Nunez Sr. as the western regional advisor.

“I am very excited to be welcome Bill Kennedy to our national officiating evaluation team,” said J.D. Collins, NCAA National Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officiating. “He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to the program both as an official and an evaluator. The Men's Basketball Regional Advisors not only observe about 60-70 games in person and 40+ games via electronic media, but they chart every correct call for every official they watch.

“Their efforts behind the scene are an important part of the effort to bring consistency and accountability to men's basketball officiating, and are a vital role in identifying, selecting and advancing officials for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.”