ACC announces 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule. The ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 3 and concludes March 5.

“ACC men’s basketball has been and will continue to be the standard of excellence and we are excited about our return to full competition this season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This year’s schedule is once again filled with compelling matchups that will showcase our outstanding student-athletes as they compete for conference and national championships. As with every year, there’s always great anticipation for ACC Basketball and we appreciate our television partners as they highlight our teams nationally.”

ACC play consists of a 20-game schedule for each program. Teams will play their two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, with four at home and four on the road.

The conference schedule tips off the weekend of Dec. 3-5 with a full slate of games. Teams return to non-conference play before three league games are scheduled for Dec. 22. A full schedule of league games is on tap for Dec. 28-29 to mark the full return to conference play.

The 2022 New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 8-12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Non-conference game times and television designations will be announced when available. Matchups for the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were previously announced.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last six NCAA Championships, with 78 NCAA Tournament wins in that six-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 20 years, and now own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 64 Final Four appearances and a national-best 643 NCAA Tournament wins. Seven ACC teams competed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the fifth straight tournament in which seven or more ACC teams participated.

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. With 643 wins among its 15 current members, the ACC is the all-time winningest conference in the NCAA Tournament. The ACC also has the highest NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.616).

Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Two of the eight active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame are competing in the ACC again this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.