Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 20, 2021 First preseason 2022 March Madness bracket predictions from Andy Katz First preseason 2022 March Madness bracket predictions by Andy Katz Share Men's college basketball returns in less than two months and it's never too soon for bracket predictions for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament field. The season begins Nov. 9 and NCAA.com basketball expert Andy Katz has released his first projected bracket for March Madness. Here are his top 10 teams in his overall seed list: UCLA Gonzaga Texas Purdue Kansas Michigan Villanova Illinois Ohio State Kentucky Let’s take a look at the rest of Katz’s preseason March Madness field: Andy Katz's preseason 2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions Seed West Midwest South East 1 UCLA Gonzaga Texas Purdue 16 Norfolk State / Texas Southern Weber State Navy Hartford / Bryant 8 Texas Tech Mississippi State Xavier St. Bonaventure 9 Auburn Rutgers Arkansas Oklahoma State 5 Syracuse Indiana Baylor Duke 12 Iona Cleveland State Belmont Loyola Chicago 4 Maryland Virginia Memphis Houston 13 Toledo Liberty Old Dominion Oral Roberts 6 North Carolina Florida State UConn West Virginia 11 Wichita State / Colorado State Colorado Iowa / BYU VCU 3 Alabama Ohio State Oregon Kentucky 14 UCSB Wofford Grand Canyon Yale 7 Southern California LSU Florida Michigan State 10 St. John's San Diego State Oklahoma Tennessee 2 Illinois Kansas Michigan Villanova 15 Abilene Christian Texas State James Madison Winthrop Now, let's take a closer look at the bracket. UCLA, Gonzaga, Texas and Purdue are Katz's No. 1 seeds Katz's initial group of No. 1 seeds show consistency with his projections through the offseason. UCLA takes the top spot after making a surprise First Four to Final Four run in 2021. Katz has been high on the Bruins ever since breakout March Madness star Johnny Juzang announced his return. Gonzaga enters the season as the second overall team in the field of 68 after falling short in last year's national championship game. Player of the Year candidate Drew Timme is back, along with West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year Andrew Nembhard. They'll be joined by one of the nation's top freshmen, Chet Holmgren. OFFSEASON: Here are the 12 biggest winners from the summer in men's college basketball Texas gets a No. 1 seed after an offseason full of movement. The Longhorns hired head coach Chris Beard away from in-state conference rival Texas Tech. They also acquired a slew of transfers, including guard Marcus Carr from Minnesota. These changes at Texas have the Longhorns primed for success in 2021-22. Purdue gets the final top seed as Katz projects the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten. Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey highlight one of the nation's best teams in arguably the nation's best conference. Storied programs set to bounce back After a disappointing year from some of college basketball's most storied programs, Katz foresees a bounce-back year for a few familiar names. We've already discussed UCLA, but Kentucky, Duke, and Indiana are all projected to make the 2022 NCAA tournament after missing the field last season. Kentucky received a No. 3 seed in Katz's bracket and landed as the 10th team in the field of 68. In 2021, the Wildcats missed the tournament for the first time since 2013. With new transfers and highly-touted freshmen, Kentucky will look to get back to its winning ways. RETURNING STARS: Here are the 25 best players returning this college basketball season Duke enters 2022 looking to send out legendary college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on a high note. After missing the tournament for the first time since 1995, the freshmen-laden Blue Devils are a No. 5 seed in this preseason bracket. Indiana last made the tournament in 2016. The Hoosiers will enter 2021 with a new head coach in Mike Woodson and new expectations for the season. Projected as a No. 5 seed and 20th overall on the seed list, the Hoosiers might finally be able to turn things around. It doesn't hurt that the Hoosier have star Trayce Jackson-Davis coming back either. New coaches poised for success There are eight teams in Katz's first preseason bracket that have new head coaches. No. 1 seed Texas is joined by Indiana, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago, Abilene Christian and Winthrop as teams projected to make the 2022 NCAA tournament with a new head coach. The premier coaching replacement in 2022 is North Carolina's Hubert Davis taking over for Basketball-Hall-of-Famer Roy Williams. In Davis' first stint as a head coach, Katz sees the Tar Heels as a No. 6 seed with the talent to make a deep tournament run. NEW FACES: The 12 most impactful coaching moves of this college basketball offseason Elsewhere, multiple-time tournament Cinderella Loyola Chicago will have a new coach at the helm. With Porter Moser leaving to fill the vacancy at Oklahoma, Drew Valentine steps in after four years as an assistant coach for the Ramblers. At 29 years old, Valentine is the youngest head coach in Division I men's basketball. Despite Valentine's youth, Katz believes Loyola Chicago's veteran team can return to the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season. The Big Ten may be the nation's best conference The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in Katz's first bracket, matching the conference's total number of teams from the 2021 NCAA tournament. Of course, in 2022 March Madness, the Big Ten would like an all-around better performance after just one team advanced to the Sweet 16 last year. BIG GAMES: 11 can't-miss men's college basketball non-conference matchups to circle this fall Luckily, the Big Ten should be loaded with talent in 2022. Six Big Ten teams are in the top 20 of Katz's field of 68. Purdue received a No. 1 seed, while both Michigan and Illinois each got No. 2 seeds. Third-seeded Ohio State rounded out the top 10 teams at No. 9 overall. With great in-conference depth, the Big Ten should be battle-tested entering the 2022 NCAA tournament. Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket ConFerence Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) Big Ten 9 Purdue, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa SEC 8 Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee Big 12 7 Texas, Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma ACC 5 Virginia, Syracuse, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State Pac-12 4 UCLA, Oregon, Southern California, Colorado Big East 4 Villanova, UConn, Xavier, St. John's American Athletic 4 Memphis, Houston, Wichita State Atlantic 10 2 St. Bonaventure, VCU Mountain West 2 San Diego State, Colorado State West Coast 2 Gonzaga, BYU 4 more top storylines Here are a few additional notables from Katz's preseason bracket: No. 4 seed Memphis: Highly-touted freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren bring high expectations for the Tigers. No. 4 seed Memphis: Highly-touted freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren bring high expectations for the Tigers. No. 5 seed Baylor: The reigning national champions have added Arizona transfer James Akinjo to help keep pace.. No. 13 seed Oral Roberts: Cinderella of the 2021 tournament should return in 2022 with high-powered scorer Max Abmas in tow. No. 14 seed Yale: After the Ivy League didn't participate in athletics for a year, the Bulldogs are back. Last four in: Wichita State Colorado State Iowa BYU First four out: Washington State Seton Hall Wisconsin Boise State 16 more teams for consideration: Creighton Providence Butler Oregon State Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Louisville Richmond Loyola Marymount Nevada SMU Saint Louis St. Mary's (CA) Nebraska UCF Arizona Andy Katz's field of 68 Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68: RANK TEAM SEED 1 UCLA 1 2 Gonzaga 1 3 Texas 1 4 Purdue 1 5 Kansas 2 6 Michigan 2 7 Villanova 2 8 Illinois 2 9 Ohio State 3 10 Kentucky 3 11 Alabama 3 12 Oregon 3 13 Memphis 4 14 Maryland 4 15 Houston 4 16 Virginia 4 17 Baylor 5 18 Syracuse 5 19 Duke 5 20 Indiana 5 21 North Carolina 6 22 West Virginia 6 23 Florida State 6 24 UConn 6 25 Southern California 7 26 LSU 7 27 Florida 7 28 Michigan State 7 29 St. Bonaventure 8 30 Xavier 8 31 Mississippi State 8 32 Texas Tech 8 33 Oklahoma State 9 34 Arkansas 9 35 Auburn 9 36 Rutgers 9 37 St. John's 10 38 Tennessee 10 39 San Diego State 10 40 Oklahoma 10 41 Colorado 11 42 VCU 11 43 Wichita State 11 44 Colorado State 11 45 Iowa 12 46 BYU 12 47 Loyola Chicago 12 48 Belmont 12 49 Iona 12 50 Cleveland State 12 51 Oral Roberts 13 52 Old Dominion 13 53 Toledo 13 54 Liberty 13 55 Yale 14 56 Grand Canyon 14 57 UCSB 14 58 Wofford 14 59 James Madison 15 60 Texas State 15 61 Abilene Christian 15 62 Winthrop 15 63 Weber State 16 64 Navy 16 65 Hartford 16 66 Bryant 16 67 Norfolk State 16 68 Texas Southern 16 The top 20 men's basketball non-conference games, ranked by Andy Katz You won't want to miss these non-conference matchups this season. 